Some people say intranets are so 2005. James Robertson wouldn't be one of them.
They're more important than ever today, not less.
That's because, he says, successful digital workplaces take a complete view of the experience a company delivers to its employees. Intranets can help tame the tool proliferation by offering one point of entry for all of an employee's workplace apps.
Robertson will drive home these themes when he speaks twice at CMSWire and Digital Workplace Group's Digital Workplace Experience taking place June 19 through 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago. Read more.
Here are some more of our favorites from the past week.
A Sample of Our Stories
Customer Experience
- Marketo Talks Up Project Orion, ABM Enhancements at Summit
- Are You Playing Hide and Seek With Your Customers?
- 6 Steps to Take Pre-Web CMS Upgrade
- Ditch Your Traditional Testing Tactics to Improve DX
Information Management
- Microsoft Sets a Soft Expiration Date on Standalone Office Deployments
- What Does Gimmal's RecordLion Buy Mean for IG? We'll Tell You
- Put Business Intelligence in Employees' Hands With Shared Libraries
- Kofax Is for Sale: Will Hyland or Thoma Bravo Be the New Owners?
Digital Workplace
- Want Engaged Employees? Support Their Development
- Why You Can't Buy a Digital Workplace
- Information Overload Is Nothing New
- Guess What? Employees Want Personalization Too
Featured Events
- May 3 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Path to an Artificial Intelligence Driven Workplace
- May 4 — BloomReach Connect New York
- May 11 — [CMSWire Webinar] Tackle the Big 3 of Information Governance
- May 18 — [DW Webinar 2] The Intersection of Intranets and Employee Experience
- May 23 — [CMSWire Webinar] 4 Essential Capabilities for a Successful Digital Workplace Strategy