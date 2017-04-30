James Robertson encourages organizations to view their digital workplaces holistically as they try to engage employees. PHOTO: Klearchos Kapoutsis

Some people say intranets are so 2005. James Robertson wouldn't be one of them.

They're more important than ever today, not less.

That's because, he says, successful digital workplaces take a complete view of the experience a company delivers to its employees. Intranets can help tame the tool proliferation by offering one point of entry for all of an employee's workplace apps.

