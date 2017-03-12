Employees want to know why they’re being assigned certain tasks. PHOTO: pricenfees.com

What separates a team of people who are driven to work towards wider company aims and vision from a group of individuals who put the minimum effort into their individual workloads, with no wider motivational drive?

The difference is arguably effective team goals that link to wider organizational aims. If employees aren’t aware why they’re being assigned a certain task or unclear where that task fits in a larger vision, they’re less likely to feel a drive to complete it.

Organizations who succeed in instilling a strong sense of purpose and clarity of goals share some common characteristics. Read more.

