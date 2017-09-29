Nuxeo announced a new partnership, Zoom.ai acquired automated data analysis software provider SimplyInsight and more

Business software maker Zoho unveiled its latest product this week, a chat software for instant messaging in video, audio and group conferencing called Cliq.

Available immediately in native, web and mobile versions, Cliq integrates with Zoho and third-party applications to bring relevant data from those applications into the Cliq window, providing chat participants contextual information about the topic being discussed.

"More companies around the world are turning to chat for real-time, internal collaboration," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Pleasanton, Calif.-based Zoho Corp.

But according to Vembu, “sometimes text isn’t enough.”

“Chat software must also be able to handle voice and video communications as well as the documents, images and other data related to the work at hand. Cliq supports this kind of dynamic, company-wide collaboration. And it provides a degree of future-proofing thanks to its unprecedented extensibility and strong developer community,” he continued.

Cliq also features AI-driven communications administration, animated emojis and integrations with YouTube, Google Drive, Eventbrite, Crashlytics and other third party apps.

In other tech news ...

Nuxeo and Simflofy Partner Up to Tackle ECM Market

New York City-based Nuxeo, vendor of a cloud-native content services platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Simflofy, provider of content integration services.

The union will enable Nuxeo’s customers to, “get all the benefits of an ECM system without having to move their content,” according to Nuxeo CEO Eric Barroca.

The deal makes sense, as Nuxeo leverages advanced metadata modeling to ensure knowledge and case workers only see the information they need, with the aim of facilitating efficient, informed decisions.

Simflofy provides connectivity to a broad range of of siloed content repositories, including legacy ECM systems, business and productivity applications, cloud storage and Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solutions.

Zoom.ai Acquires SimplyInsight

Toronto-based Zoom.ai, the automated assistant software vendor, has announced the acquisition of automated data analysis and visualization startup, SimplyInsight. Zoom.ai will integrate SimplyInsight's data-querying technology to increase employees' efficiency.

"Our acquisition of SimplyInsight underscores Zoom.ai's commitment to enhancing the employee experience at work," says Roy Pereira, CEO of Zoom.ai.

"The future of AI lies in leveraging that technology to boost the quality of human engagement. This acquisition will help to add a deeper, data-centric element to our product to better serve and address the growing demands of the modern enterprise,” Pereira claimed.

As part of the deal, SimplyInsight founders Amanda Parker and Alexey Adamsky have joined the Zoom.ai team. Parker will be leading business development as VP Business Development and Partnerships, while Adamsky joins as senior AI scientist.

Terminus Unites Inbound and Account-Based Marketing with HubSpot Integration

Earlier in 2017, HubSpot was among the investors involved the Series B funding round of Boston-based Terminus. And now, the account-based B2B marketing (ABM) platform announced its integration with HubSpot marketing software during HubSpot's INBOUND conference in Boston.

With the integration now in place, Terminus customers can trigger account-based advertising campaigns from HubSpot’s marketing software, enabling orchestration of ABM with email nurture campaigns HubSpot’s inbound marketing capabilities with the Terminus ABM platform.

“With our product integration, HubSpot and Terminus customers can now orchestrate robust omnichannel nurture campaigns that increase awareness in the buying center and improve conversion of the most valuable contacts at best-fit accounts,” said Bryan Brown, chief product officer for Terminus.

“Savvy B2B marketers understand that you have to get in front of all the stakeholders involved in a purchase decision, not just the person that filled out a form. We approached this integration with the goal of giving HubSpot users the ability to expand reach beyond the lead’s email inbox and amplify awareness and engagement by nurturing an entire account with digital advertising," he said.

HubSpot’s Chief Strategy Officer Brad Coffey mirrored Brown’s thoughts on the importance of ABM when it comes to relationship building:

“Account-based marketing applies the personalized approach core to inbound to situations where you’re building a relationship with multiple stakeholders at once.”

Qubit Appoints New CRO and CMO

London-based Qubit, the marketing personalization technology vendor, appointed Joe Smith as its newest Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Leah Anathan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Formerly the General Manager for Qubit’s European operations, Smith will be responsible for global revenue, global go-to-market strategy and customer growth. Anathan, who previously acted as CMO at open-source ecommerce vendor PrestaShop, will lead Qubit’s global marketing program and teams.

These new executive appointments come as Qubit opens new offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hamburg, Germany and Barcelona, Spain.

Smith called the prospect of honing the personalization strategies of brands like Emirates and Ubisoft a “very exciting opportunity,” while Anathan said she looked forward to helping Qubit, “grow their brand around the world.”

Graham Cooke, CEO of Qubit, heaped praise on the executives, claiming both bring, “tremendous strategic and operational experience that will help take our business to a whole new level.”

TrustRadius Lands $5.5M in Series B Funding

Austin-based TrustRadius, the B2B business software review site, has secured an additional $5.5 million in financing to accelerate growth and fuel continued product innovation.

The Series B round, led by LiveOak Venture Partners with ongoing participation from Mayfield, brings TrustRadius’ total funding to $13 million.

TrustRadius also added Bill Macaitis, former CMO at Slack and Zendesk and SVP Marketing at Salesforce, as a board advisor.

With the new funding, the software reviewer hopes to increase its investment in product development while tripling headcount over the next 24 months.

Engagio Rolls Out DASH Account Based Attribution

Engagio, the San Mateo, Calif.-based account based marketing (ABM) and sales platform, has rolled out a new account based attribution product.

According to Engagio, Engagio Dash Account Based Attribution is unlike standalone attribution products in the sense that it leans on the broader Engagio platform to leverage account information to help customers understand how marketing and sales interactions influence accounts, not just leads.

Engagio’s latest product boasts multi-touch attribution models, customer journey analytics and a Salesforce dashboard integration.