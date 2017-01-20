There is a phishing scam currently targeting Gmail users — and by the chatter on the web, quite a lot of people have been taken in by it.

It's a nefarious scheme: It not only accesses your account and all its contents but it also sends mails to contacts in your Gmail list, which targets them and their documents, too.

Mark Maunder, CEO of the Seattle, Wash.-based Wordfence, which discovered it, said the scam is spreading beyond Gmail and targeting other services that businesses may be using. Wordfence produces security products for WordPress.

“We occasionally send out alerts about security issues outside of the WordPress universe that are urgent and have a wide impact on our customers and readers. Unfortunately, this is one of those alerts," Maunder wrote in a blog post.

The attackers send an email to your Gmail account which comes with an image of an attachment. When you click on that image, a new tab opens and prompts you to sign-in to Gmail again. But it's a false sign-in page designed to capture your credentials.

Once you respond you have effectively handed the attackers access to your account and your contacts.

To protect your accounts, do not respond to arbitrary requests to login a second time. Instead, heck the browser bar to ensure there is nothing before the hostname "accounts.google.com" other than "https://" and the lock symbol.

Even better, never click on an attachment from an unknown sender.

While the Gmail problem is serious enough, the scam is also reported to be targeting cloud-based applications and services that require passwords and which may contain vast amounts of data.

There are security patches and other measures, like two factor authentication for example, that should be in place already that will help protect your content.

Unfortunately, there is no security patch against foolish behavior, so the greatest protection common sense and responsible cyber habits.

Microsoft Adds Content Sharing Tool to Office 365

Microsoft has added a new content sharing tool to Office 365 specifically designed to enable workers to communicate and share data outside the office.

The new Microsoft StaffHub for Office 365 users is a cloud-based service that lets organizations, manage, communicate and share content with their employees, across all devices.

It is aimed at those who don’t usually work from desktop computers and have different schedules from week to week, such as in retail, hospitality, restaurants and other industries.

Originally released last fall in preview, Microsoft believes there is a huge untapped market for this kind of tool and that it addresses the need to communicate with workers that don’t work onsite.

Microsoft estimates that there are 500-million frontline staff workers around the world in retail stores, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing and other service-related industries that need to be connected to the cloud. These employees typically don’t have their own office, desk or computer, making it hard to access and share information important for the workday.

But StaffHub, like other ‘paperless’ tools and applications, is up against traditional paper schedules, bulletin boards, phone calls and other manual processes. It is now more than 20 years since the first document management and enterprise content management platforms emerged, but workers still resist and continue the endless print-out of paper-based documents.

Will StaffHub change this? In the short term it is unlikely, but it could well have an impact in the medium term.

Foxit Makes PDF Collaboration Easier

Fremont, Calif-based Foxit launched of a new enterprise ready PDF with conversion and collaboration tools.

The new features include the ability to allow users to convert selected web pages or even an entire website into a PDF document. It also offers a new linearized conversion feature for large PDF files that enables them to be stored or hosted online, where they can be opened for immediate viewing.

Phantom 8.2 also provides several features that make it easier and more secure to convert, access and share content on the web through PDF.

It has also improved the link to Foxit’s Connected solution, which uses the cloud to bring new levels of accountability, collaboration and productivity to the creation, sharing, and tracking of PDF documents worldwide.

The new version also marks the launch of context-sensitive self-help tools like a Tell Me More link that can connect users to a help center and search feature within the document.

Epicor Buys DocSTAR

Austin, Texas-based Epicor, which provides business software solutions to the manufacturing, distribution and retail industries, acquired Schenectady, N.Y.-based docSTAR for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition brings docSTAR collaborative cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) and automated accounts payable (AP) solutions to the Epicor enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions portfolio.

Founded in 1996, docSTAR focuses on solutions to increase productivity, reduce cost and speed transaction cycle times.

Former docSTAR President and CEO Tom Franceski will lead the document management business at Epicor as general manager.

PSIGEN Buys Cabinet

Boca Raton, Fla.-based PSIGEN Software, a provider of document capture and scanning solutions, acquired Madison, Ala.-based Cabinet Document Management Solution, which builds content management, workflow and business process automation solutions.

PSIGEN will continue to develop and support Cabinet’s flagship product, SAFE, and will offer SAFE as both on-premises and cloud offerings.

The acquisition allows PSIGEN to increase the breadth of its product offerings and provide end-to-end document capture and workflow solution for a range of companies, on a variety of platforms, according to Bruce Hensley, PSIGEN’s CEO.

PSIGEN and Cabinet have partnered for the past 17 years so the acquisition is no real surprise.

The employees of both companies will now be employed by PSIGEN, with most maintaining the same or similar roles. Support and sales workflows remain unchanged. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.