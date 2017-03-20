Google claims it can make images load faster without compromising image quality. PHOTO: Jani Brumat

Google is continuing to make online images both beautiful and functional with a new algorithm that reduces file sizes 35 percent than now available methods.

It described the latest innovation Guetzli, an open source algorithm, as an advancement in its efforts in getting webpages to load faster while using less data.

Google has worked on this for a long time. In the past, it offered Zopfli and Brotlie, and then, in November, RAISR —Rapid and Accurate Image Super-Resolution — which uses machine learning to produce high-quality versions of low-resolution images.

Now Guetzli gives webmasters another way do more with less, according to a blog post by Robert Obryk and Jyrki Alakuijala, software engineers at Google Research Europe. “Guetzli — or cookie in Swiss German — is a JPEG encoder for digital images and web graphics that can enable faster online experiences by producing smaller JPEG files while still maintaining compatibility with existing browsers, image processing applications and the JPEG standard,” the post explains.

This is a lot like the Zopfli algorithm, which produces smaller PNG and other files without needing to introduce a new format. But it differs from the techniques used in RNN-based image compression, RAISR and WebP, which all need client and ecosystem change for compression gains at internet scale.

Guetzli estimates the psychovisual similarity of two images with a model called Butteraugli, which decides what colors and details to keep, and which to throw away, in the same way, human eyes process images.

Google is encouraging others to work with the open source option to advance image and video compression research.

AvePoint Automates Office 365 Backups

Jersey City, N.J.-based, AvePoint is giving IT administrators a way to add automated business rules to manage content across its life cycle. AvePoint RevIM 3 Service Pack (SP) 2 takes records management in Office 365 out of the hands of workers without compromising on compliance or management functionalities.

It does this by providing access to a centralized console for to manage all physical locations. Admins can set up and track records across buildings, shelves, boxes and other locations as well as oversee the creation of new files and movement of physical records.

In addition to supporting physical records, AvePoint RevIM 3 SP 2 also features enhancements that enable information managers to improve information lifecycle management and reporting.

InsideView Offers SAP Hybris Sales Cloud Data Sync

San Francisco-based InsideView is extending its product integration with SAP Hybris Sales Cloud solutions.

The new version allows users to sync customer and prospect data to their CRM records in real time directly from InsideView’s global company and contact database.

It also cleans and updates inaccurate data and enriches account data with new company and contact information to help make sure that sales and marketing staff have the most up-to-date data in their CRM solution.

Heidi Tucker, VP of alliances and business development for InsideView, cited industry statistics that suggests business data changes at a rate of more than 70 percent per year. In a statement, she said deepened integration with SAP Hybris Sales Cloud provides data enriched capabilities and real-time actionable intelligence.

“Customer and contact data is key to providing businesses with a consistent, unified view of their customers. With this new release of InsideView, customers using SAP Hybris Sales Cloud can import, update and enrich their CRM records in real time, which can significantly reduce the time sales representatives spend on manual data entry,” Tucker added.

GigaTrust’s Document In-Use Protection

Herndon, Va.-based GigaTrust, which provides document in-use protection, announced the availability of GigaCloud, a fully managed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for secure endpoint document protection.

GigaCloud provides enterprises secure email and document collaboration services anytime, anywhere, on almost any device and any platform with real-time data analytics, reporting and administrative tools.

The new service delivers the encrypted email and document protection that it says organizations and government entities need.

Documents are protected when opened by any permitted recipient, on any iOS and Android mobile device or Windows PC. GigaCloud enables secure collaboration both inside or outside an enterprise’s network.

GigaTrust will release a Linux OS interface, targeted for Cloud Access Security Broker partners, in the second quarter of 2017.