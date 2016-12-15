Google is slowing but not stopping its practice of scanning of Gmail messages to gather insights for targeted advertising.

As part of a settlement of a class action suit in a Northern California, Google has agreed to change its practices in two ways.

According to court papers, Google will now scan emails after they hit the recipient’s Gmail inbox, rather than scanning it during the delivery process.

According to a legal agreement made public Tuesday, Google is making the change to appease non-Gmail users who claimed the company violated state and federal wiretapping laws by scanning messages from non-Gmail users in transit.

The case dates to 2013. Lead plaintiff Daniel Matera claimed Google was intercepting and scanning emails for commercial purposes. In August U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh refused a motion by Google to dismiss the case.

Google contends scanning is an intrinsic part of its email service, and the only way it can keep Gmail free to users. Koh still has to approve the agreement.

Vera Offers New Security for SharePoint, OneDrive For Business

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Vera Security has introduced multiple new features to secure documents stored in SharePoint and OneDrive for Business, the Office 365 storage and file sync application.

Vera for Microsoft enables businesses to automatically enforce security and usage rights to files in SharePoint and OneDrive. It also offers broader coverage of Microsoft native file types like Visio, and the ability to secure, track and revoke access to content anywhere it travels.

The new capabilities respond to the growing use of Office 365 in the enterprise and the fact that Microsoft's native offerings are too complex, company officials noted in a statement. It continued:

"Microsoft’s lack of automation and limited content coverage has created a sizable SharePoint security gap for enterprises making collaboration is a messy process. And hybrid environments make it even messier."

The new functionality complements Vera’s Box and Dropbox integrations.

Alfresco Partners With Ephesoft

Maidenhead, UK-based Alfresco Software, which offers open-source Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM) platforms, is partnering with Ephesoft to provide a new intelligent document capture and data classification solution.

Laguna Hills, Calif.-based Ephesoft is also an open source platform using RESTful APIs, which makes it easy to integrate with 3rd party systems. The joint solution is designed to replace paper-based operations with automated data flow of data and documents that improves employee productivity, service quality and regulatory compliance.

“The majority of our customers are on a journey to transform their businesses digitally. To do this they need to be able to intelligently capture information, use it to initiate business processes, and ultimately manage that content,” Bernadette Nixon, Chief Revenue Officer for Alfresco, noted in a statement.

The Alfresco with Ephesoft solution enables customers to drive intelligent and dynamic business processes and captures documents and data from nearly any source using OCR (Optical Character Recognition) capabilities. It then automatically classifies and processes files by extracting meaningful data.

Hyland Partners With Datawatch

Bedford, Mass.-based Datawatch Corp. and Westlake, Ohio-based Hyland, creator of the OnBase enterprise content management platform, are partnering to offer Datawatch’s Monarch self-service data preparation solution with OnBase.

Datawatch enables data scientists, data analysts and business users to access, manipulate, enrich and combine disparate data from multiple sources for preparation for analysis.

Monarch users who are also using OnBase can now reap these same benefits from within the OnBase system without having to worry about software compatibility.