Google knows search. Pop any query into the web search engine it developed and it will provide answers to just about anything. Google can even personalize the responses based on user profiles.

Unfortunately, it couldn't provide the same robust capabilities at the enterprise level ... until now, that is.

As of this week Google Cloud Search — known as Springboard in preview — can provide enterprises with an option that uses machine intelligence to search across G Suite, Google’s productivity suite.

It can search across all G Suite repositories including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Drive, Contacts and more. Like the search engine for the web, it also offers information and recommendations based on an analysis of previous searches.

The general release of Cloud Search tackles an increasingly complex enterprise problem, particularly in large enterprises that are using cloud-based and on-premises applications.

Teams working in these enterprises are forced to work in hybrid environments and store immense amounts of data in dozens of repositories and in various formats from emails and docs to spreadsheets, slides, forms, internal sites, and more. But how do you find that data once it has been stored?

The new Cloud Search offers a way of sifting through all this data where it is located and providing relevant results.

Cloud Search also respects G Suite’s file sharing permissions, so people can only search for and find files to which they have access.

So everyone can find general company resources, but team projects will only surface to people within the appropriate teams concerned. Personal to-do lists will only be available to the person that owns the list.

Cloud Search does what many enterprise content management systems vendors have been trying to build for years: provide an effective way to pull down the walls of repositories.

Some vendors have already managed to do that — Dallas-based M Files, with its metadata-based search, springs to mind here. But generally speaking, it has been a complex and costly process.

Google is will begin rolling out Cloud Search globally for customers using the G Suite Business and Enterprise editions. It expects Cloud Search will ultimately integrate it with third-party solutions.

Quip, a Salesforce Company, Gets an Upgrade

San Francisco-based Quip is making its documents smarter with project management, a new design, and deeper integrations with Salesforce, which acquired the company last year.

The update pulls Quip deeper into Salesforce with new document creation and management features.

Quip documents now offer a projects to-do list and built-in reminder dates that can correspond to an overall project or review of one piece of a project.

Quip has also been redesigned to help users find, contribute to and execute on collaborative projects.

Next Monday, Quip Connect will be available in Salesforce AppExchange, giving teams new ways to work with Quip and Salesforce.

With Quip Connect, users will be able to export reports to Quip documents and spreadsheets with Live Data. Users will also be able to access CRM data in Quip with information that is always up to date as changes in Live Data will be synchronized with data in Salesforce.

It will also have a Quip component for Salesforce where users can link, access, and create Quip content right inside Salesforce.

Salesforce has big plans for Quip. At Dreamforce it shared its vision for the platform, which it acquired in August for $582 million.

Widen Releases Workflow

Madison, Wis.-based, Widen Enterprises released Workflow, an online proofing and work management solution. It is part of Widen Collective version 11, Widen’s digital asset management (DAM) system.

Workflow is a central, automated tool that enables teams to plan, request, schedule, route, proof and measure project work as well as collaborate in one place throughout the lifecycle of a project.

The company claimed in a statement that Workflow is like an extra team member who handles tedious organizational tasks so workers can focus on collaboration and quality work.

“Producing quality content is a complicated endeavor. We want to capture more of the creative lifecycle in our technology so that users can execute at their highest potential,” Widen CEO Matthew Gonnering said.

Plustek Offers Scanning For SharePoint

Taipei-based Plustek, a document scanning vendor, released a SharePoint-specific document scanner, the Plustek eScan SharePoint.

Built on its eScan network standalone scanning kiosk, the SharePoint version allows users to scan paper documents directly into SharePoint Online and on-premises, Microsoft Office 365 and network folders through a seven-inch touchscreen. There is no PC required.

The scanner enables users to convert paper documents and save them directly into their designated folder or library, complete with metadata.

This greatly reduces the usual document management scanning workload of having to scan to a PC, rename, add metadata and transfer the file in four separate steps.