Microsoft is beefing up its SharePoint mobile app with new features for iOS and Android.

Microsoft, which announced it was working on mobile apps when it released SharePoint 2016 last year, unveiled an early access release for Android phones at its Ignite conference in September. The Android app followed earlier releases for iPhones and a preview version for Windows 10 phones.

This time, Microsoft is giving most of the love to the iOS app, which now enables users to author news and publish to their team members while they are on the go. Users can add a title, body text, images, embed documents, format it and publish it. The published story will appear on the news service as a recent story on SharePoint home in Office 365, within the personalized News tab of the SharePoint apps, and on the team site itself. This feature is also interactive.

Microsoft is giving SharePoint Android app users a personalized team news rollup — a feature that already exists on the iOS version of the app. It will be coming soon to Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. It does this by using Graph, which pushes news onto a mobile device where it can be viewed once the News tab is opened.

This is a pretty significant step forward for mobile SharePoint users, at least those using the iOS app.

It’s also a major addition for those who want to access and create content for their intranets while they are out of the office. The SharePoint mobile app already provides quick access to team sites, organization portals and resources, and the people with whom you work.

In other document management news:

Gmail Doubles Maximum Attachment Size

Google is doubling the maximum file size users can receive through Gmail from 25 megabytes to 50 megabytes. The new limit does not apply to attachments you send, which is still limited to 25 megabytes.

If you want to share larger files, users have to turn to other applications.

Earlier this month, Google expanded its G Suite offerings with the addition of Keep. Launched in 2013, the cloud-based app for quickly taking notes and saving ideas is now part of G Suite and is integrated with Google Docs.

Accusoft Launches OnTask for Workflow Automation

Tampa, Fla.-based Accusoft launched OnTask, which provides automation for business management processes, like digital signatures and workflows.

OnTask is a web-based workflow automation solution that replaces manual document processes. It offers four main features for users to manage content electronically, each of which can be customized to each company’s unique document management needs:

Workflow Automation

Fillable Forms

Digital Signatures

Intuitive Dashboard

Its automated workflow processes are designed to eliminate process bottlenecks, while the customization features enable users to create the workflows they need.

It supports dozens of file and image types, including Excel, JPEG, PNG, PDF, Word and more, and offers white label branding so businesses can maintain brand standards within workflow screens and emails.

Acquisition News

M-Files Buys StreamDesign

Dallas-based M-Files bought StreamDesign, a French consulting and information management services company.

M-Files has built a strong presence in France through the company's channel network, with StreamDesign serving as one of its most successful partners in the region.

With the acquisition of StreamDesign, M-Files is creating a French headquarters that will enable the company to accelerate the growth of its customer base through its growing channel partner network, as well as via direct sales and support activities. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed

Eclipse Buys OF Software

Cape Coral, Fla.-based Eclipse acquired Ottawa, Ontario-based OF Software Ltd., creators of DocOrigin, an enterprise software solution used to design, present and deliver business forms, documents, labels and checks.

The DocOrigin software is used in the education, finance, government, healthcare, insurance, logistics, manufacturing, telecommunications and utilities.

Eclipse, a provider of enterprise document design, presentation, generation, automation and customer communication management software, has been the North American distributor of DocOrigin since 2011 when the solution was released.

The companies say that the combined Eclipse and OF Software team will continue to improve DocOrigin. Eclipse also plans to expand its partner network and OEM businesses.