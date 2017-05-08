OpenText is back tinkering under the hood of its Release 16 (R16).

Waterloo, Ontario based-OpenText updated R16, its integrated digital information management platform, with a new Enhancement Pack 2 (EP2), which is designed to improve the flow of information between different customer touchpoints to the company’s entire software portfolio and ecosystem.

One of R16’s strong points has always been the management of business process workflows. This release aims to make the digitization of those workflows easier as well as simplifying the entire digitization process through an enhanced interface.

In a statement, the company indicated the focus of this release was on cloud optimization, mobility, smart UI, automation, flexibility, self-service and creative collaboration.

Digging Deeper Into the Data

That’s quite a mouthful for a single upgrade, but with disruptive technologies like the Internet of Things now gaining traction in the enterprises, OpenText, like many other information and content management vendors, has been forced to react quickly to the changing market.

By focusing on digging deep and surfacing insights from the data — both structured and unstructured — stored in enterprise repositories the company is looking to cater to CEOs concerned with their digital transformation strategies turning a profit.

EP2 includes improvements for the Experience, Process, Content and Discovery suites as well as improvements to the new business network.

Clearly, we can expect more from OpenText, especially with the Documentum deal now finalized and all the integrations and developments ahead.

The company is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings later today, with expectations running high for a big jump in sales — with some predicting revenues of $600 million, as opposed to $440 million for the same period last year.

Google Gets Phished

You can’t say you haven’t been warned.

We discuss security in this column on a regular basis and last week showed why. Google and its productivity suite, specifically Google Docs, was in the spotlight as a series of phishing emails went out using the service. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company claimed it has stopped it, but where there’s one attack there’s likely to be others.

According to the company, the phishing emails affected about one million customers. The attack came in the form of a permissions request for a Google document sent through Gmail from a person in the user's contact list.

Those who followed the prompts gave the attackers access to their contact list, setting off a new round of emails to the targeted user’s contacts.

Given the subtlety of the attack, it is surprising that it didn’t spread any further. However, Gmail and contact lists are two of Google’s crown jewels and the company kicked into security mode quickly enough to limit the damage and prevent any personal details from being exposed.

Apart from the annoyance, the attack was on the surface rather pointless and ineffective. However, the fundamental problem is not going away and could be a lot more serious. Specialized hacking groups often use fake login pages to crack accounts and there’s no easy way to stop them.

Combined with the problem of dummy apps on the Google Play Store — apps that are disguised to look like something useful to entice users to download them — there's a potentially serious enterprise breach in the making.

At a time when Google is competing with Microsoft and its Office 365 suite, its reputation is at stake to prevent future attacks from going further.

IntelliChief Continues Paperless Drive

Meanwhile, document management and workflow vendor IntelliChief updated ECM Workbench, enabling automated document management.

Tampa, Fla.-based IntelliChief launched workbench along with its ECM 4.0, which introduced new document management automation as well as several new capabilities to enhance productivity and user experience in the ECM.

Among the new capabilities Workbench includes are a new user interface that enables automatic information capture and indexing from any data source.

IntelliChief is one of the pioneers of the "paperless office" movement. Since its founding in 2005 it has offered paperless process management and workflow solutions for IT platforms.

It also provides seamless integration with many enterprise resource planning systems, and claims it can deliver companies of all sizes ROI within less than one year.

Portal and Withum Announce New Partnership

Portal Solutions, an information technology consulting firm based in Bethesda, Md. announced it has joined its practice with Princeton, NJ-based Withum Smith+Brown, PC, a regional certified public accountant and consulting firm.

Portal Solutions will join Withum as a partner and continue to lead its growing advisory practice. Founded in 2003, Portal Solutions focuses on developing digital transformation strategies and designing digital workplaces for enterprises.

The partnership has the potential to make both companies major players in the space. In a blog about the new partnership, Daniel Cohen-Dumani, founder and CEO of Portal Solutions, wrote that by partnering with Withum, Portal would be able to expand its reach and portfolio of products.

“Withum’s considerable resources will accelerate our expansion in Data and Analytics solutions, Mobile Development, Security and Risk assessment, Managed Services, and Modern Business Applications with Microsoft Dynamics 365,” he wrote.

“It will also allow us to further expand our overall solution capabilities to offer packaged solutions, such as OneWindow Workplace intranet, in industries such as healthcare, professional services, non-profits, real estate, financial services and others — locally, nationally and internationally."

Withum’s Managing Partner and CEO Bill Hagaman, CPA, CGMA, also noted that Withum has been seeking the right strategic partner to enhance its management consulting services

“Our union will allow us to immediately offer our clients cloud-focused information technology consulting services supporting Office 365, Azure cloud solutions, data analytics, business process automation and mobile development and security. It’s very exciting,” he said in a statement.