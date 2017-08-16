A list of upcoming conferences so you can get out of your comfort zone, learn something new and network with your peers PHOTO: Gabriel Saldana

I recently spent a weekend in Washington, DC at an amazing hotel in Chinatown, surrounded by dozens of restaurants. With so many food options, I decided it was time to take a risk.

In the tabletop strategy game "Risk," up to six players battle over 42 territories for control of the world. You can draw a parallel between Risk and the digital business world.

Your company is battling for control of a sector, competing with other 'players' while building your 'army' with the proper tools for digital action. Sometimes alliances can be formed through networking when you share a common goal.

For every Google, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter or Slack — it started with someone taking a risk. Putting the right personnel, tools, skills and technology together is what turns that risk into victory.

So, what did I decide to eat that Saturday night? Sweet and sour chicken with white rice. The same boring dish I get all the time in New York City. I never said I was a big risk taker. And for what it's worth ... it was awful.

Will you play it safe and order the sweet and sour chicken? Or will you take a risk and build a team to take on new digital territory?

Sometimes you just need to get out of your element to spur some new thoughts, decisions and risk taking. One of the conferences below might just do the trick.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:

August Events

Ramp by InsightSquared Boston 2017

Boston, North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017

San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

Software Testing Training Week Dallas 2017

Dallas, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017

LeadsCon New York City 2017

New York City, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] 3 Secrets to Voice of the Customer Success

Online, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017

Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017

Anaheim, Calif., North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

JupyterCon New York City 2017

New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

Drupal North Regional Summit Ottawa 2017

Ottawa, Ontario, North America 25 Aug 2017 – 27 Aug 2017

An Event Apart Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017

Cancun, Mexico, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

Forrester CX Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017

Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017

Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017

Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

September Events

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sep 2017 – 06 Sep 2017

Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

Cleveland, North America 05 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017

Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017

Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

nginx.conf 2017

Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017

Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017

Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017

ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017

Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017

CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017

Burlington, Vt., North America 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017

Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017

Santa Barbara, Calif., North America 11 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

Techweek Kansas City 2017

Kansas City, Mo., North America 11 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017

Confab Intensive Denver 2017

Denver, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success

Online, North America 13 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017

Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017

Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

eTail Connect St. Albans 2017

St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

Industry Cleveland 2017

Cleveland, North America 13 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

dmexco Cologne 2017

Cologne, Germany, EMEA 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

Xerocon Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, Australia, APAC 14 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

Small Business Expo Los Angeles 2017

Los Angeles, North America 14 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

Forrester Privacy and Security 2017

Washington, D.C., North America 14 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

Digital Strategy Innovation Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, Australia, APAC 14 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

Circulate San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

People Analytics Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 14 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

Agents of Change Portland Maine 2017

Portland, Maine, North America 15 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

ICE Nashville 2017

Nashville, Tenn., North America 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017

Digital Festival Cardiff 2017

Cardiff, Wales, EMEA 18 Sep 2017 – 19 Sep 2017

Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 18 Sep 2017 – 19 Sep 2017

O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017

Digiday's Moguls Miami Beach 2017

Miami, North America 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017

Enterprise Business Collaboration Berlin 2017

Berlin, EMEA 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017

Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange London 2017

London, EMEA 19 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017

4th Annual Digital Customer Experience Strategies Summit

Chicago, North America 19 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017

WORKTECH17 Singapore

Singapore, APAC 19 Sep 2017 – 19 Sep 2017

Customer Response Summit Chicago

Chicago, North America 19 Sep 2017 – 21 Sep 2017