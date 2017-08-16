I recently spent a weekend in Washington, DC at an amazing hotel in Chinatown, surrounded by dozens of restaurants. With so many food options, I decided it was time to take a risk.
In the tabletop strategy game "Risk," up to six players battle over 42 territories for control of the world. You can draw a parallel between Risk and the digital business world.
Your company is battling for control of a sector, competing with other 'players' while building your 'army' with the proper tools for digital action. Sometimes alliances can be formed through networking when you share a common goal.
For every Google, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter or Slack — it started with someone taking a risk. Putting the right personnel, tools, skills and technology together is what turns that risk into victory.
So, what did I decide to eat that Saturday night? Sweet and sour chicken with white rice. The same boring dish I get all the time in New York City. I never said I was a big risk taker. And for what it's worth ... it was awful.
Will you play it safe and order the sweet and sour chicken? Or will you take a risk and build a team to take on new digital territory?
Sometimes you just need to get out of your element to spur some new thoughts, decisions and risk taking. One of the conferences below might just do the trick.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:
August Events
Ramp by InsightSquared Boston 2017
Boston, North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017
San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
Software Testing Training Week Dallas 2017
Dallas, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017
LeadsCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017
[DX Leaders Webinar] 3 Secrets to Voice of the Customer Success
Online, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017
3 Secrets to Voice of the Customer Success
Join DX Summit 2017 speaker Annette Franz, Founder and CEO of CX Journey, for a discussion on how VoC can drive more customer-centricity in your organization. Register Today.
Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017
Anaheim, Calif., North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
JupyterCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
Drupal North Regional Summit Ottawa 2017
Ottawa, Ontario, North America 25 Aug 2017 – 27 Aug 2017
An Event Apart Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017
Cancun, Mexico, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
Forrester CX Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017
Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017
Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017
Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
September Events
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sep 2017 – 06 Sep 2017
Content Marketing World Conference and Expo
Cleveland, North America 05 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017
Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017
Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
nginx.conf 2017
Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017
Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017
Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017
ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017
Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017
CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017
Burlington, Vt., North America 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017
Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017
Santa Barbara, Calif., North America 11 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
Techweek Kansas City 2017
Kansas City, Mo., North America 11 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017
Confab Intensive Denver 2017
Denver, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017
Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
eTail Connect St. Albans 2017
St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
Industry Cleveland 2017
Cleveland, North America 13 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
dmexco Cologne 2017
Cologne, Germany, EMEA 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
Xerocon Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 14 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
Small Business Expo Los Angeles 2017
Los Angeles, North America 14 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
Forrester Privacy and Security 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 14 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
Digital Strategy Innovation Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, Australia, APAC 14 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
Circulate San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 14 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
People Analytics Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 14 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
Agents of Change Portland Maine 2017
Portland, Maine, North America 15 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
ICE Nashville 2017
Nashville, Tenn., North America 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017
Digital Festival Cardiff 2017
Cardiff, Wales, EMEA 18 Sep 2017 – 19 Sep 2017
Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 18 Sep 2017 – 19 Sep 2017
O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017
Digiday's Moguls Miami Beach 2017
Miami, North America 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017
Enterprise Business Collaboration Berlin 2017
Berlin, EMEA 18 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017
Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange London 2017
London, EMEA 19 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017
4th Annual Digital Customer Experience Strategies Summit
Chicago, North America 19 Sep 2017 – 20 Sep 2017
WORKTECH17 Singapore
Singapore, APAC 19 Sep 2017 – 19 Sep 2017
Customer Response Summit Chicago
Chicago, North America 19 Sep 2017 – 21 Sep 2017