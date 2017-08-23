PHOTO: Steven Coffey

On Aug. 21, North America had the opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse, the moment when the moon completely blocks the sun's light. It's a beautiful sight to behold. Although the eclipse was visible anywhere in North America, where you viewed the eclipse changed your experience.

A stretch of the United States starting from Salem, Ore. all the way to Charleston, S.C. was in an area known as the Path of Totality. Anyone along this Path during the eclipse would see the sun completely covered by the moon, 100 percent. From my home in New York City, the moon covered only 71 percent of the sun.

I received a text message from a very dear friend of mine on Sunday. "Do you want a postcard from Nashville?" She was in Nashville, Tenn., a city along the Path of Totality.

I didn't see the eclipse. I chose to stay indoors, deciding a 71 percent view wasn't worth it. My friend, however, realized the amazing opportunity this was and didn't let life pass her by. The next chance to see one happens again in 2024, stretching from Texas to Maine.

Will it be viewable from my home next time? Yes. But as I see all the photos and stories from everyone about how the eclipse looked and where they were when it happened, I realize — I have to wait seven years for my next chance.

Is your business on the Path of Totality or will it take you seven years to catch up to the rest of the digital world? One of the conferences below might bring you up to 100 percent.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:

August Events

[DX Leaders Webinar] 3 Secrets to Voice of the Customer Success

Online, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017

Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017

Anaheim, Calif., North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

JupyterCon New York City 2017

New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

Drupal North Regional Summit Ottawa 2017

Ottawa, Ontario, North America 25 Aug 2017 – 27 Aug 2017

An Event Apart Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017

Cancun, Mexico, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

Forrester CX Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Join Us: Top 5 Criteria You Need for WCM Selection Join CMSWire and MaritzCX for a one-hour webinar to discuss the major shifts in WCM technology Register Now. sponsored item

Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017

Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017

Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017

Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

September Events

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017

Intrigue Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, APAC 05 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017

DWG Open Digital Workplace Live — A Webinar Without Walls

Online Sept 05 2017 – Sept 05 2017

Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

Cleveland, North America 05 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017

DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017

Online 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017

nginx.conf 2017

Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Big Data Innovation Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Digiday Hot Topic: Data-Driven Marketing New York City 2017

New York City, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017

Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

Digital Marketing Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017

Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017

Burlington, Vt., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017

Santa Barbara, Calif., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Techweek Kansas City 2017

Kansas City, Mo., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

Confab Intensive Denver 2017

Denver, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success

Online, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

Forrester CX DC 2017

Washington, D.C., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017

Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

eTail Connect St. Albans 2017

St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Industry Cleveland 2017

Cleveland, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

dmexco Cologne 2017

Cologne, Germany, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success

Online, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

Xerocon Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Small Business Expo Los Angeles 2017

Los Angeles, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Forrester Privacy and Security 2017

Washington, D.C., North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Digital Strategy Innovation Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Circulate San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

People Analytics Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Agents of Change Portland Maine 2017

Portland, Maine, North America 15 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

ICE Nashville 2017

Nashville, Tenn., North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Digital Festival Cardiff 2017

Cardiff, Wales, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017

Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017

O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Digiday's Moguls Miami Beach 2017

Miami, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Enterprise Business Collaboration Berlin 2017

Berlin, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange London 2017

London, EMEA 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

4th Annual Digital Customer Experience Strategies Summit

Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

WORKTECH17 Singapore

Singapore, APAC 19 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017

Customer Response Summit Chicago

Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

IP EXPO Nordic Stockholm 2017

Stockholm, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

The Customer Engagement & Experience Conference Manchester 2017

Manchester, England, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Callidus Cloud Connections 2017

Las Vegas, North America 20 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

Sustainable Brands Buenos Aires 2017

Buenos Aires, Argentina, South America 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

Big Data & Analytics Innovation Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, Australia, APAC 21 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

B2B Marketing Leaders Forum London 2017

London, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017