On Aug. 21, North America had the opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse, the moment when the moon completely blocks the sun's light. It's a beautiful sight to behold. Although the eclipse was visible anywhere in North America, where you viewed the eclipse changed your experience.
A stretch of the United States starting from Salem, Ore. all the way to Charleston, S.C. was in an area known as the Path of Totality. Anyone along this Path during the eclipse would see the sun completely covered by the moon, 100 percent. From my home in New York City, the moon covered only 71 percent of the sun.
I received a text message from a very dear friend of mine on Sunday. "Do you want a postcard from Nashville?" She was in Nashville, Tenn., a city along the Path of Totality.
I didn't see the eclipse. I chose to stay indoors, deciding a 71 percent view wasn't worth it. My friend, however, realized the amazing opportunity this was and didn't let life pass her by. The next chance to see one happens again in 2024, stretching from Texas to Maine.
Will it be viewable from my home next time? Yes. But as I see all the photos and stories from everyone about how the eclipse looked and where they were when it happened, I realize — I have to wait seven years for my next chance.
Is your business on the Path of Totality or will it take you seven years to catch up to the rest of the digital world? One of the conferences below might bring you up to 100 percent.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:
August Events
[DX Leaders Webinar] 3 Secrets to Voice of the Customer Success
Online, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017
Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017
Anaheim, Calif., North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
JupyterCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
Drupal North Regional Summit Ottawa 2017
Ottawa, Ontario, North America 25 Aug 2017 – 27 Aug 2017
An Event Apart Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017
Cancun, Mexico, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
Forrester CX Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017
Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017
Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017
Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
September Events
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017
Intrigue Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, APAC 05 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017
DWG Open Digital Workplace Live — A Webinar Without Walls
Online Sept 05 2017 – Sept 05 2017
Content Marketing World Conference and Expo
Cleveland, North America 05 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017
DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017
Online 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017
nginx.conf 2017
Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Big Data Innovation Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Digiday Hot Topic: Data-Driven Marketing New York City 2017
New York City, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017
Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Digital Marketing Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017
Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017
Burlington, Vt., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017
Santa Barbara, Calif., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Techweek Kansas City 2017
Kansas City, Mo., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Confab Intensive Denver 2017
Denver, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success
Online, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
Forrester CX DC 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017
Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
eTail Connect St. Albans 2017
St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Industry Cleveland 2017
Cleveland, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
dmexco Cologne 2017
Cologne, Germany, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Xerocon Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Small Business Expo Los Angeles 2017
Los Angeles, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Forrester Privacy and Security 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Digital Strategy Innovation Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Circulate San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
People Analytics Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Agents of Change Portland Maine 2017
Portland, Maine, North America 15 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
ICE Nashville 2017
Nashville, Tenn., North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Digital Festival Cardiff 2017
Cardiff, Wales, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Digiday's Moguls Miami Beach 2017
Miami, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Enterprise Business Collaboration Berlin 2017
Berlin, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange London 2017
London, EMEA 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
4th Annual Digital Customer Experience Strategies Summit
Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
WORKTECH17 Singapore
Singapore, APAC 19 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
Customer Response Summit Chicago
Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
IP EXPO Nordic Stockholm 2017
Stockholm, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
The Customer Engagement & Experience Conference Manchester 2017
Manchester, England, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Callidus Cloud Connections 2017
Las Vegas, North America 20 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
Sustainable Brands Buenos Aires 2017
Buenos Aires, Argentina, South America 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
Big Data & Analytics Innovation Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, Australia, APAC 21 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
B2B Marketing Leaders Forum London 2017
London, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017