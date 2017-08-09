The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing awesome baseball lately. Your team could be better off after checking out some tech conferences. PHOTO: sherrymain

It's amazing what can happen when a team has all the right tools.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 43 out of their last 50 games, the best 50-game stretch by any Major League Baseball team since 1912.

They are currently on pace to win 115 games, which would place them with the second-best winning record in history. (The 1906 Chicago Cubs were 116-36, and the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 116-46).

There are a lot of moving parts and personnel that we sometimes overlook on professional sports teams: coaches, instructors, equipment managers, grounds crew and even the hot dog vendors. All of these come together to create a successful business for owners and a dynamic experience for the customer, in this case, baseball fans.

Whether you're the Dodgers and looking to make history, or my New York Mets and rebuilding for next year, you're always looking forward and making moves to improve a team.

Does your team have all the tools they need for the future? Maybe it needs some inspiration at a conference.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:

August Events

TV & Video Insider Summit Lake Tahoe 2017

Lake Tahoe, Calif., North America 13 Aug 2017 – 16 Aug 2017

eTail East Boston 2017

Boston, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

DigiDay Content Marketing Summit Vail 2017

Vail, Colorado, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 16 Aug 2017

Brand Marketers Summit Lake Tahoe 2017

Lake Tahoe, Calif., North America 16 Aug 2017 – 19 Aug 2017

Ramp by InsightSquared Boston 2017

Boston, North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017

San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

Software Testing Training Week Dallas 2017

Dallas, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017

LeadsCon New York City 2017

New York City, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017

Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017

Anaheim, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

JupyterCon New York City 2017

New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

Drupal North Regional Summit Ottawa 2017

Ottawa, Ontario, North America 25 Aug 2017 – 27 Aug 2017

An Event Apart Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017

Cancun, Mexico, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

Forrester CX Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017

Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017

Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017

Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

2017 DX Leaders Webinar Series Join us for current trends and lessons learned in modern digital customer experience. View the Series. sponsored item

September Events

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sep 2017 – 06 Sep 2017

Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

Cleveland, North America 05 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017

Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

DIGIMARCON Ireland 2017

Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017

Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

DIGIMARCON Europe 2017

Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

nginx.conf 2017

Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017

Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017

Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017

ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017

Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017

CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017

Burlington, Vt, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017

Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017

Santa Barbara, Calif, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017

Techweek Kansas City 2017

Kansas City, Mo, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017

Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017Conference

Confab Intensive Denver 2017

Denver, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017Conference

Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017

Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017Conference

eTail Connect St. Albans 2017

St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017Conference

Industry Cleveland 2017

Cleveland, North America 13 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017Conference

[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success

Online, North America 13 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017