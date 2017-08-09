It's amazing what can happen when a team has all the right tools.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 43 out of their last 50 games, the best 50-game stretch by any Major League Baseball team since 1912.
They are currently on pace to win 115 games, which would place them with the second-best winning record in history. (The 1906 Chicago Cubs were 116-36, and the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 116-46).
There are a lot of moving parts and personnel that we sometimes overlook on professional sports teams: coaches, instructors, equipment managers, grounds crew and even the hot dog vendors. All of these come together to create a successful business for owners and a dynamic experience for the customer, in this case, baseball fans.
Whether you're the Dodgers and looking to make history, or my New York Mets and rebuilding for next year, you're always looking forward and making moves to improve a team.
Does your team have all the tools they need for the future? Maybe it needs some inspiration at a conference.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
August Events
TV & Video Insider Summit Lake Tahoe 2017
Lake Tahoe, Calif., North America 13 Aug 2017 – 16 Aug 2017
eTail East Boston 2017
Boston, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
DigiDay Content Marketing Summit Vail 2017
Vail, Colorado, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 16 Aug 2017
Brand Marketers Summit Lake Tahoe 2017
Lake Tahoe, Calif., North America 16 Aug 2017 – 19 Aug 2017
Ramp by InsightSquared Boston 2017
Boston, North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017
San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
Software Testing Training Week Dallas 2017
Dallas, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017
LeadsCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 23 Aug 2017
Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017
Anaheim, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
JupyterCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
Drupal North Regional Summit Ottawa 2017
Ottawa, Ontario, North America 25 Aug 2017 – 27 Aug 2017
An Event Apart Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017
Cancun, Mexico, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
Forrester CX Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017
Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017
Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017
Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
September Events
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sep 2017 – 06 Sep 2017
Content Marketing World Conference and Expo
Cleveland, North America 05 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017
Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
DIGIMARCON Ireland 2017
Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017
Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
DIGIMARCON Europe 2017
Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
nginx.conf 2017
Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017
Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017
Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017
ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017
Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017
CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017
Burlington, Vt, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017
Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017
Santa Barbara, Calif, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017
Techweek Kansas City 2017
Kansas City, Mo, North America 11 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017
Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 12 Sep 2017Conference
Confab Intensive Denver 2017
Denver, North America 12 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017Conference
Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017
Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017Conference
eTail Connect St. Albans 2017
St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sep 2017 – 14 Sep 2017Conference
Industry Cleveland 2017
Cleveland, North America 13 Sep 2017 – 15 Sep 2017Conference
[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success
Online, North America 13 Sep 2017 – 13 Sep 2017