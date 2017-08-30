Labor Day in the US signals the unofficial end of summer. It's a time of change. As the temperatures start to drop, I wonder, "Where did the time go?"
As a huge baseball fan, I always make a point to see as many baseball games as possible. Baseball season, which starts in April and ends in October, consists of 162 games (81 home games, 81 on the road.) I love the New York Mets and Citi Field, home of the Mets, is practically my second home.
It's Aug. 30. I have yet to attend a game this season.
In a digital world, it's easy to get distracted. Sometimes we put off until tomorrow what we can do today. My summer has been a perfect example of: fail to plan, plan to fail. We all need to plan ahead and make time for everything important in our lives: family, business and leisure.
I know what I plan on doing this Labor Day. The Mets game starts at 7pm EDT and I already have my tickets.
Don't let the year pass you by. Plan ahead for tomorrow by making the necessary moves today. Summer might be ending, but conference season is in full swing. Find the right conference for your business needs.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
September Events
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017
Intrigue Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, APAC 05 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017
DWG Open Digital Workplace Live — A Webinar Without Walls
Online Sept 05 2017 – Sept 05 2017
Content Marketing World Conference and Expo
Cleveland, North America 05 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Intelligence & National Security Summit Washington DC 2017
Washington, DC, North America 05 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017
DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017
Online 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017
Creating Clarity Out of DX Change
Join DX Summit 2017 speaker David Hobbs, Founder of David Hobbs Consulting, for a 30-minute webinar that examines the full breadth of change, how to get it right and how to measure that success. Register Today.
nginx.conf 2017
Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Big Data Innovation Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Digiday Hot Topic: Data-Driven Marketing New York City 2017
New York City, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017
Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Digital Marketing Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017
Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017
Burlington, Vt., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017
Santa Barbara, Calif., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Techweek Kansas City 2017
Kansas City, Mo., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Confab Intensive Denver 2017
Denver, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Smart Cities Live London 2017
London, EMEA 12 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success
Online, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
Forrester CX DC 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017
Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
eTail Connect St. Albans 2017
St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Industry Cleveland 2017
Cleveland, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
dmexco Cologne 2017
Cologne, Germany, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Code Commerce New York City 2017
New York City, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Xerocon Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Small Business Expo Los Angeles 2017
Los Angeles, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Forrester Privacy and Security 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Digital Strategy Innovation Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Circulate San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
People Analytics Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Agents of Change Portland Maine 2017
Portland, Maine, North America 15 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Igloo Customer Experience (ICE) Nashville 2017
Nashville, Tenn., North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Digital Festival Cardiff 2017
Cardiff, Wales, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Digiday's Moguls Miami Beach 2017
Miami, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Enterprise Business Collaboration Berlin 2017
Berlin, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange London 2017
London, EMEA 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
4th Annual Digital Customer Experience Strategies Summit
Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
WORKTECH17 Singapore
Singapore, APAC 19 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
Customer Response Summit Chicago
Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
IP EXPO Nordic Stockholm 2017
Stockholm, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
The Customer Engagement & Experience Conference Manchester 2017
Manchester, England, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Callidus Cloud Connections 2017
Las Vegas, North America 20 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
Sustainable Brands Buenos Aires 2017
Buenos Aires, Argentina, South America 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
Big Data & Analytics Innovation Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, Australia, APAC 21 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
B2B Marketing Leaders Forum London 2017
London, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
Amazon Web Services Summit Madrid 2017
Madrid, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
[CMSWire Webinar] The Modern Digital Experience Tech Stack
Online, North America Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
Agile Leadership Summit Washington, DC 2017
Washington, DC, North America 22 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
Microsoft Envision Orlando 2017
Orlando, Fla., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
Computer Graphics & Animation International Conference and Expo Berlin 2017
Berlin, EMEA 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017
Product Innovation Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017
Digiday Publishing Summit Key Biscayne 2017
Key Biscayne, Fl., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
SugarCon 2017
San Francisco, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
INBOUND Boston 2017
Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017