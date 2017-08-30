PHOTO: Kim Carpenter

Labor Day in the US signals the unofficial end of summer. It's a time of change. As the temperatures start to drop, I wonder, "Where did the time go?"

As a huge baseball fan, I always make a point to see as many baseball games as possible. Baseball season, which starts in April and ends in October, consists of 162 games (81 home games, 81 on the road.) I love the New York Mets and Citi Field, home of the Mets, is practically my second home.

It's Aug. 30. I have yet to attend a game this season.

In a digital world, it's easy to get distracted. Sometimes we put off until tomorrow what we can do today. My summer has been a perfect example of: fail to plan, plan to fail. We all need to plan ahead and make time for everything important in our lives: family, business and leisure.

I know what I plan on doing this Labor Day. The Mets game starts at 7pm EDT and I already have my tickets.

Don't let the year pass you by. Plan ahead for tomorrow by making the necessary moves today. Summer might be ending, but conference season is in full swing. Find the right conference for your business needs.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:

September Events

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, Australia, APAC 04 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017

Intrigue Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, APAC 05 Sept 2017 – 06 Sept 2017

DWG Open Digital Workplace Live — A Webinar Without Walls

Online Sept 05 2017 – Sept 05 2017

Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

Cleveland, North America 05 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Intelligence & National Security Summit Washington DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 05 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017

DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017

Online 06 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017

Creating Clarity Out of DX Change Join DX Summit 2017 speaker David Hobbs, Founder of David Hobbs Consulting, for a 30-minute webinar that examines the full breadth of change, how to get it right and how to measure that success. Register Today. sponsored item

nginx.conf 2017

Portland, Ore., North America 06 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Big Data Innovation Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017

Digiday Hot Topic: Data-Driven Marketing New York City 2017

New York City, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017

Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

Digital Marketing Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017

Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017

Burlington, Vt., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017

Santa Barbara, Calif., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Techweek Kansas City 2017

Kansas City, Mo., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017

Confab Intensive Denver 2017

Denver, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Smart Cities Live London 2017

London, EMEA 12 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success

Online, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

Forrester CX DC 2017

Washington, D.C., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017

Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

eTail Connect St. Albans 2017

St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Industry Cleveland 2017

Cleveland, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

dmexco Cologne 2017

Cologne, Germany, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Code Commerce New York City 2017

New York City, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] DX Project Success

Online, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017

Xerocon Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Small Business Expo Los Angeles 2017

Los Angeles, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Forrester Privacy and Security 2017

Washington, D.C., North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Digital Strategy Innovation Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Circulate San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

People Analytics Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017

Agents of Change Portland Maine 2017

Portland, Maine, North America 15 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017

Igloo Customer Experience (ICE) Nashville 2017

Nashville, Tenn., North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Digital Festival Cardiff 2017

Cardiff, Wales, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017

Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017

O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Digiday's Moguls Miami Beach 2017

Miami, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Enterprise Business Collaboration Berlin 2017

Berlin, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange London 2017

London, EMEA 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

4th Annual Digital Customer Experience Strategies Summit

Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

WORKTECH17 Singapore

Singapore, APAC 19 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017

Customer Response Summit Chicago

Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

IP EXPO Nordic Stockholm 2017

Stockholm, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

The Customer Engagement & Experience Conference Manchester 2017

Manchester, England, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Callidus Cloud Connections 2017

Las Vegas, North America 20 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

Sustainable Brands Buenos Aires 2017

Buenos Aires, Argentina, South America 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

Big Data & Analytics Innovation Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, Australia, APAC 21 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

B2B Marketing Leaders Forum London 2017

London, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

Amazon Web Services Summit Madrid 2017

Madrid, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] The Modern Digital Experience Tech Stack

Online, North America Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

Agile Leadership Summit Washington, DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 22 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

Microsoft Envision Orlando 2017

Orlando, Fla., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

Computer Graphics & Animation International Conference and Expo Berlin 2017

Berlin, EMEA 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017

Product Innovation Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017

Digiday Publishing Summit Key Biscayne 2017

Key Biscayne, Fl., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

SugarCon 2017

San Francisco, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

INBOUND Boston 2017

Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017