What conferences do you plan to attend in coming months? Here's one suggestion:
This June, strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG) and Simpler Media Group, Inc., publisher of CMSWire and creator of DX Summit, will present Digital Workplace Experience. The three-day event will run June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago.
Digital Workplace Experience (#DWEXP17) features a unique agenda of interactive workshops, live tours by real organizations and technology-driven breakout sessions led by practitioners, analysts and industry experts. It's designed to help attendees understand how others are meeting the challenges and effectively guide a seamless digital transformation.
Attendees will take deep dives into subjects within the four conference themes of culture and change, employee experience, intelligent workplace, and strategy and governance. Pre-conference workshops on Monday, June 19, will offer interactive, hands-on training on engaging modern workplaces, planning social collaboration projects and the future of intranets.
We hope you'll plan to attend. It's just one of many exciting conferences coming up in the months ahead. Our industry conference planner gives you a chance to map out your schedule.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.
April Events
CMSWire Tweet Jam: Optimizing the Employee Experience
Online 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017
[CMSWire Webinar] Information Governance in the Age of Digital Transformation
Online 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017
Join CMSWire and Box for this first of a two-part live webinar series and learn how to ensure proper information governance is at the heart of your company’s digital transformation. Discover how you can transform the perception of information governance from a gating factor to a digital enabler. Register today!
Search Insider Summit Florida 2017
Captiva, Fla., North America 27 Apr 2017 – 29 Apr 2017
May Events
JiveWorld17 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017
Document Strategy Forum Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017
Clarabridge Customer Connections Miami 2017
Miami Beach, Fla., North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017
Loyalty Expo Orlando 2017
Orlando, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017
Chief Analytics Officer Scottsdale 2017
Scottsdale, Ariz., North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017
Collision New Orleans 2017
New Orleans, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017
Red Hat Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 02 May 2017 – 05 May 2017
Apttus Accelerate San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017
DMA Copywriting Essentials New York City 2017
New York City, North America 02 May 2017 – 06 Jun 2017
Social Media Camp Canada 2017
Victoria, British Columbia, North America 03 May 2017 – 04 May 2017
Gateway to Innovation St. Louis 2017
St. Louis, North America 03 May 2017 – 03 May 2017
[CMSWire Webinar] The Path to an Artificial Intelligence Driven Workplace
Online 03 May 2017 – 03 May 2017
The Conference Board Customer Experience Conference New York City 2017
New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017
SEMPO Search Industry Forum Miami 2017
Miami, North America 04 May 2017 – 06 May 2017
Customer Experience Conference New York City 2017
New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017
DMA Comprehensive CRM & Database Marketing New York City 2017
New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017
Digital Asset Symposium New York City 2017
New York City, North America 05 May 2017 – 05 May 2017
BEHAVE New York 2017
New York City, North America 07 May 2017 – 09 May 2017
StarEast Software Testing Conference Orlando 2017
Orlando, North America 07 May 2017 – 12 May 2017
Sustainable Brands Madrid 2017
Madrid, EMEA 07 May 2017 – 09 May 2017
DIGIMARCON East New York City 2017
New York City, North America 08 May 2017 – 09 May 2017
DMA Direct Marketing Institute with DCMP Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 08 May 2017 – 10 May 2017
Employer Branding Strategies Conference Chicago 2017
Chicago , North America 09 May 2017 – 11 May 2017
ICT SPRING Europe 2017
Luxembourg City, EMEA 09 May 2017 – 10 May 2017
SEO Bootcamp Oklahoma City 2017
Oklahoma City, North America 10 May 2017 – 12 May 2017
HR & Workforce Analytics Innovation London 2017
London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 11 May 2017
Interaction Spring London 2017
London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 10 May 2017
[Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 4: Commerce and Virtual Sales Assistants
Online 10 May 2017 – 10 May 2017
Gartner Customer Experience & Technologies Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 11 May 2017
Gartner Digital Marketing Conference San Diego 2017
San Diego, North America 10 May 2017 – 12 May 2017
The Social Media Results Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 11 May 2017 – 11 May 2017
Adobe Summit London 2017
London, EMEA, EMEA 11 May 2017 – 12 May 2017
Small Business Expo New York City 2017
New York City, North America 11 May 2017 – 11 May 2017
Predictive Analytics World Business San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
Predictive Analytics World Workforce San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
Predictive Analytics World for Business San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
Informatica World San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 15 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
eMetrics Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 15 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
MENA CMO 2017 Dubai
Dubai, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017
Nordic Project Zone Copenhagen 2017
Copenhagen, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017
Digital Leadership Forum Vienna 2017
Vienna, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017
Saudi Smart Cities Conference 2017
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, EMEA 16 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
Internet of Things World Santa Clara 2017
Santa Clara, Calif., North America 16 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
Strategic Planning Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 17 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
DIGIMARCON Canada Toronto 2017
Toronto, Ontario North America 18 May 2017 – 19 May 2017
[DW Webinar Series 2] The Intersection of Intranets and Employee Experience
Online, North America 18 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
Small Business Expo Minneapolis 2017
Minneapolis, North America 18 May 2017 – 18 May 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Munich 2017
Munich, EMEA 18 May 2017 – 19 May 2017
Sustainable Brands Detroit 2017
Detroit, North America 22 May 2017 – 25 May 2017
Customer Experience Exchange for Retail Miami 2017
Miami, North America 22 May 2017 – 23 May 2017
DMA Digital Marketing Institute New York City 2017
New York City, North America 22 May 2017 – 23 May 2017
Engaging Kids & Marketing To Parents Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 23 May 2017 – 23 May 2017
Connected Claims USA Summit Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 24 May 2017 – 25 May 2017
Chief Data Officer Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 24 May 2017 – 25 May 2017
[Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 4: Commerce and Virtual Sales Assistants
Online, Online 24 May 2017 – 24 May 2017
Tech Trend 2017 Malaysia
Malaysia, APAC 26 May 2017 – 26 May 2017
Social Connections 11 Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 1 June 2017 – 2 June 2017
DMA Psychology-Based Marketing Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 1 June 2017 – 2 June 2017
Key Strategies to Re-Engage Employees
Online 1 June 2017 – 1 June 2017
DMA Web Analytics and Optimization New York City 2017
New York City, North America 2 June 2017 – 2 June 2017
Better Software West Las Vegas
Las Vegas, North America 4 June 2017 – 9 June 2017
Agile Dev West Conference Las Vegas 2017
Las Vegas, North America 4 June 2017 – 9 June 2017
DevOps West Conference Las Vegas 2017
Las Vegas, North America 4 June 2017 – 9 June 2017
DMAs Marketing Analytics Conference Austin 2017
Austin, North America 5 June 2017 – 6 June 2017
The HR Congress Budapest 2017
Budapest, EMEA 5 June 2017 – 7 June 2017
Spark Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 5 June 2017 – 5 June 2017
World Nano Conference Milan 2017
Milan, EMEA 5 June 2017 – 6 June 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Toronto 2017
Toronto, North America 6 June 2017 – 8 June 2017
eZ Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 6 June 2017 – 8 June 2017
Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 6 June 2017 – 9 June 2017