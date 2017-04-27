So many conferences, so little time PHOTO: David Calhoun

What conferences do you plan to attend in coming months? Here's one suggestion:

This June, strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG) and Simpler Media Group, Inc., publisher of CMSWire and creator of DX Summit, will present Digital Workplace Experience. The three-day event will run June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago.

Digital Workplace Experience (#DWEXP17) features a unique agenda of interactive workshops, live tours by real organizations and technology-driven breakout sessions led by practitioners, analysts and industry experts. It's designed to help attendees understand how others are meeting the challenges and effectively guide a seamless digital transformation.

Attendees will take deep dives into subjects within the four conference themes of culture and change, employee experience, intelligent workplace, and strategy and governance. Pre-conference workshops on Monday, June 19, will offer interactive, hands-on training on engaging modern workplaces, planning social collaboration projects and the future of intranets.

We hope you'll plan to attend. It's just one of many exciting conferences coming up in the months ahead. Our industry conference planner gives you a chance to map out your schedule.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.

April Events

CMSWire Tweet Jam: Optimizing the Employee Experience

Online 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] Information Governance in the Age of Digital Transformation

Online 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Search Insider Summit Florida 2017

Captiva, Fla., North America 27 Apr 2017 – 29 Apr 2017

May Events

JiveWorld17 Las Vegas

Las Vegas, North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

Document Strategy Forum Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

Clarabridge Customer Connections Miami 2017

Miami Beach, Fla., North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

Loyalty Expo Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Chief Analytics Officer Scottsdale 2017

Scottsdale, Ariz., North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Collision New Orleans 2017

New Orleans, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Red Hat Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 02 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

Apttus Accelerate San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

DMA Copywriting Essentials New York City 2017

New York City, North America 02 May 2017 – 06 Jun 2017

Social Media Camp Canada 2017

Victoria, British Columbia, North America 03 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Gateway to Innovation St. Louis 2017

St. Louis, North America 03 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] The Path to an Artificial Intelligence Driven Workplace

Online 03 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

The Conference Board Customer Experience Conference New York City 2017

New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

SEMPO Search Industry Forum Miami 2017

Miami, North America 04 May 2017 – 06 May 2017

Customer Experience Conference New York City 2017

New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

DMA Comprehensive CRM & Database Marketing New York City 2017

New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

Digital Asset Symposium New York City 2017

New York City, North America 05 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

BEHAVE New York 2017

New York City, North America 07 May 2017 – 09 May 2017

StarEast Software Testing Conference Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 07 May 2017 – 12 May 2017

Sustainable Brands Madrid 2017

Madrid, EMEA 07 May 2017 – 09 May 2017

DIGIMARCON East New York City 2017

New York City, North America 08 May 2017 – 09 May 2017

DMA Direct Marketing Institute with DCMP Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 08 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

Employer Branding Strategies Conference Chicago 2017

Chicago , North America 09 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

ICT SPRING Europe 2017

Luxembourg City, EMEA 09 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

SEO Bootcamp Oklahoma City 2017

Oklahoma City, North America 10 May 2017 – 12 May 2017

HR & Workforce Analytics Innovation London 2017

London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

Interaction Spring London 2017

London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

[Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 4: Commerce and Virtual Sales Assistants

Online 10 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

Gartner Customer Experience & Technologies Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

Gartner Digital Marketing Conference San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 10 May 2017 – 12 May 2017

The Social Media Results Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 11 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

Adobe Summit London 2017

London, EMEA, EMEA 11 May 2017 – 12 May 2017

Small Business Expo New York City 2017

New York City, North America 11 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

Predictive Analytics World Business San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Predictive Analytics World Workforce San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Predictive Analytics World for Business San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Informatica World San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 15 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

eMetrics Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 15 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

MENA CMO 2017 Dubai

Dubai, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017

Nordic Project Zone Copenhagen 2017

Copenhagen, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017

Digital Leadership Forum Vienna 2017

Vienna, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017

Saudi Smart Cities Conference 2017

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, EMEA 16 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Internet of Things World Santa Clara 2017

Santa Clara, Calif., North America 16 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Strategic Planning Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 17 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

DIGIMARCON Canada Toronto 2017

Toronto, Ontario North America 18 May 2017 – 19 May 2017

[DW Webinar Series 2] The Intersection of Intranets and Employee Experience

Online, North America 18 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Small Business Expo Minneapolis 2017

Minneapolis, North America 18 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Munich 2017

Munich, EMEA 18 May 2017 – 19 May 2017

Sustainable Brands Detroit 2017

Detroit, North America 22 May 2017 – 25 May 2017

Connected Claims USA Summit Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 24 May 2017 – 25 May 2017

Chief Data Officer Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 24 May 2017 – 25 May 2017

​[Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 4: Commerce and Virtual Sales Assistants

Online, Online 24 May 2017 – 24 May 2017

Tech Trend 2017 Malaysia

Malaysia, APAC 26 May 2017 – 26 May 2017





Social Connections 11 Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 1 June 2017 – 2 June 2017

DMA Psychology-Based Marketing Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 1 June 2017 – 2 June 2017

Key Strategies to Re-Engage Employees

Online 1 June 2017 – 1 June 2017

DMA Web Analytics and Optimization New York City 2017

New York City, North America 2 June 2017 – 2 June 2017

Better Software West Las Vegas

Las Vegas, North America 4 June 2017 – 9 June 2017

Agile Dev West Conference Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 4 June 2017 – 9 June 2017

DevOps West Conference Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 4 June 2017 – 9 June 2017

DMAs Marketing Analytics Conference Austin 2017

Austin, North America 5 June 2017 – 6 June 2017

The HR Congress Budapest 2017

Budapest, EMEA 5 June 2017 – 7 June 2017

Spark Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 5 June 2017 – 5 June 2017

World Nano Conference Milan 2017

Milan, EMEA 5 June 2017 – 6 June 2017

Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Toronto 2017

Toronto, North America 6 June 2017 – 8 June 2017

eZ Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 6 June 2017 – 8 June 2017

Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 6 June 2017 – 9 June 2017