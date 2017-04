Attendees listen in during a DX Summit 2016 presentation by SDL's Arjan van Rooijen and Arjen van den Akker. PHOTO: Robert Levy

What conferences do you plan to attend in the coming months?

If you're having trouble deciding, we have a suggestion. This June, strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG) and Simpler Media Group, Inc., publisher of CMSWire and creator of DX Summit, will present Digital Workplace Experience. The three-day event will run June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago.

Digital Workplace Experience (#DWEXP17) features a unique agenda of interactive workshops, live tours by real organizations and technology-driven breakout sessions led by practitioners, analysts and industry experts. It's designed to help attendees understand how others are meeting the challenges and effectively executing seamless digital transformations.

We hope you'll consider attending.

For more interesting events, check out our list of industry conferences below. It gives you a chance to map out your schedule.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.

April Events

Real World IoT London 2017

London, EMEA 05 Apr 2017 – 06 Apr 2017

eTail Connect Fort Lauderdale 2017

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., North America 05 Apr 2017 – 07 Apr 2017

Next10x Boston 2017

Boston, North America 05 Apr 2017 – 05 Apr 2017

Demandbase Marketing Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 05 Apr 2017 – 06 Apr 2017

DMA Direct Marketing Institute with DCMP San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 05 Apr 2017 – 07 Apr 2017

PEX Exchange San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 05 Apr 2017 – 06 Apr 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] Cornerstones of a Modern Multi-Generation Workplace

Canadian Internet Marketing Conference Canada 2017

Squamish, British Columbia, North America 06 Apr 2017 – 08 Apr 2017

SANS Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 07 Apr 2017 – 14 Apr 2017

MicroConf-Starter Edition Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 09 Apr 2017 – 11 Apr 2017

ConversionXL Live San Antonio 2017

San Antonio, North America 09 Apr 2017 – 10 Apr 2017

Sprinklr Digital Transformation Summit Nashville 2017

Nashville, North America 10 Apr 2017 – 12 Apr 2017

Content Marketing Conference Boston 2017

Boston, North America 11 Apr 2017 – 13 Apr 2017

M|17 New York City 2017

New York City, North America 11 Apr 2017 – 12 Apr 2017

Midwest Digital Marketing Conference St. Louis 2017

St. Louis, Mo., North America 12 Apr 2017 – 13 Apr 2017

Online 12 Apr 2017 – 12 Apr 2017

[Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 2: Conversational Care and Robo Health Aides

Online 12 Apr 2017 – 12 Apr 2017

Hamilton Digital Marketing Summit, Hamilton 2017

Hamilton, Ontario, North America 13 Apr 2017 – 13 Apr 2017

DMA Digital CRM & Customer Insights Bootcamp New York City 2017

New York City, North America 13 Apr 2017 – 14 Apr 2017

Small Business Expo Boston 2017

Boston, North America 13 Apr 2017 – 13 Apr 2017

DMA Email Deliverability 101 Atlanta April 2017

Atlanta, North America 13 Apr 2017 – 13 Apr 2017

Online 13 Apr 2017 – 13 Apr 2017

DIGIMARCON Cruise Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 16 Apr 2017 – 23 Apr 2017

SharePoint Fest Washington DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 17 Apr 2017 – 20 Apr 2017

Hero Conf Los Angeles 2017

Los Angeles, North America 18 Apr 2017 – 20 Apr 2017

SANS Threat Hunting and Incident Response Summit New Orleans 2017

New Orleans, North America 18 Apr 2017 – 25 Apr 2017

Email Innovations Summit Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 19 Apr 2017 – 21 Apr 2017

Data Visualization Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 19 Apr 2017 – 20 Apr 2017

Small Business Expo Washington DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 19 Apr 2017 – 19 Apr 2017

Marketing United Nashville 2017

Nashville, North America 19 Apr 2017 – 21 Apr 2017

Marketing to Millennials for Financial Services New York City 2017

New York City, North America 20 Apr 2017 – 21 Apr 2017

DMA Psychology-Based Marketing New York 2017

New York City, North America 20 Apr 2017 – 21 Apr 2017

New York City, North America 20 Apr 2017 – 21 Apr 2017

Sustainable Brands Istanbul 2017

Istanbul, EMEA 20 Apr 2017 – 21 Apr 2017

Intra.NET Reloaded Boston 2017

Boston, North America 22 Apr 2017 – 23 Apr 2017

Conference on Cyber Security, Cyber Welfare & Digital Forensic Addis Ababa 2017

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, EMEA 22 Apr 2017 – 24 Apr 2017

Programmatic Insider Summit Captiva Island 2017

Captiva Island, Fla., North America 23 Apr 2017 – 26 Apr 2017

Marketo Marketing Nation Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 23 Apr 2017 – 25 Apr 2017

SANS Baltimore 2017

Baltimore, North America 24 Apr 2017 – 29 Apr 2017

Content Management Strategies/DITA North America 2017

San Diego, North America 24 Apr 2017 – 26 Apr 2017

DrupalCon Baltimore 2017

Baltimore, North America 24 Apr 2017 – 28 Apr 2017

IoT Dev + Test San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 24 Apr 2017 – 28 Apr 2017

Mobile Dev + Test Conference San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 24 Apr 2017 – 28 Apr 2017

Oracle's Modern Customer Experience Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 25 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Chief Strategy Officer Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 25 Apr 2017 – 26 Apr 2017

Digital Marketing & Strategy Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2017

Hong Kong, APAC 26 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Marketing Metrics and Analytics Summit New York City 2017

New York City, North America 26 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Social Media Strategies Summit Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 26 Apr 2017 – 28 Apr 2017

Chief Digital Officer Forum London 2017

London, EMEA 26 Apr 2017 – 28 Apr 2017

Customer Experience Strategies Summit Toronto 2017

Toronto, North America 26 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Online 26 Apr 2017 – 26 Apr 2017

Zenith Digital Marketing Conference Minnesota 2017

Duluth, Minn., North America 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Soundboard Cross-Functional Marketing Conference Georgia 2017

Athens, Ga., North America 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

DMA Email Deliverability 201 Atlanta 2017

Atlanta, North America 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Online 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] Information Governance in the Age of Digital Transformation

Online 27 Apr 2017 – 27 Apr 2017

Search Insider Summit Florida 2017

Captiva, Fla., North America 27 Apr 2017 – 29 Apr 2017

May Events

JiveWorld17 Las Vegas

Las Vegas, North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

Document Strategy Forum Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

Clarabridge Customer Connections Miami 2017

Miami Beach, Fla., North America 01 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

Loyalty Expo Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Chief Analytics Officer Scottsdale 2017

Scottsdale, Ariz., North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Collision New Orleans 2017

New Orleans, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Red Hat Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 02 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

Apttus Accelerate San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 02 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

DMA Copywriting Essentials New York City 2017

New York City, North America 02 May 2017 – 06 Jun 2017

Social Media Camp Canada 2017

Victoria, British Columbia, North America 03 May 2017 – 04 May 2017

Gateway to Innovation St. Louis 2017

St. Louis, North America 03 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] The Path to an Artificial Intelligence Driven Workplace

Online 03 May 2017 – 03 May 2017

The Conference Board Customer Experience Conference New York City 2017

New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

SEMPO Search Industry Forum Miami 2017

Miami, North America 04 May 2017 – 06 May 2017

Customer Experience Conference New York City 2017

New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

DMA Comprehensive CRM & Database Marketing New York City 2017

New York City, North America 04 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

Digital Asset Symposium New York City 2017

New York City, North America 05 May 2017 – 05 May 2017

BEHAVE New York 2017

New York City, North America 07 May 2017 – 09 May 2017

StarEast Software Testing Conference Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 07 May 2017 – 12 May 2017

Sustainable Brands Madrid 2017

Madrid, EMEA 07 May 2017 – 09 May 2017

DIGIMARCON East New York City 2017

New York City, North America 08 May 2017 – 09 May 2017

DMA Direct Marketing Institute with DCMP Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 08 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

Employer Branding Strategies Conference Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 09 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

ICT SPRING Europe 2017

Luxembourg City, EMEA 09 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

SEO Bootcamp Oklahoma City 2017

Oklahoma City, North America 10 May 2017 – 12 May 2017

HR & Workforce Analytics Innovation London 2017

London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

Interaction Spring London 2017

London, EMEA 10 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

[Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 4: Commerce and Virtual Sales Assistants

Online 10 May 2017 – 10 May 2017

The Social Media Results Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 11 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

Adobe Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 11 May 2017 – 12 May 2017

Small Business Expo New York City 2017

New York City, North America 11 May 2017 – 11 May 2017

Predictive Analytics World Workforce San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Predictive Analytics World for Business San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 14 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Informatica World San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 15 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

eMetrics Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 15 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

MENA CMO 2017 Dubai

Dubai, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017

Nordic Project Zone Copenhagen 2017

Copenhagen, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017

Digital Leadership Forum Vienna 2017

Vienna, EMEA 15 May 2017 – 16 May 2017

Saudi Smart Cities Conference 2017

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, EMEA 16 May 2017 – 18 May 2017

Internet of Things World Santa Clara 2017

Santa Clara, Calif., North America 16 May 2017 – 18 May 2017