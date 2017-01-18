We're well into 2017, which means now is the time to plan ahead and decide which events would benefit you to attend in coming months. Our industry conference planner gives you a chance to map out your schedule.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.

January Events

Small Business Expo Dallas 2017

Dallas, North America 18 Jan 2017

[Earley Executive Roundtable] Virtual Assistants & Chatbots - The Next Big Thing in Customer Experience

Online 18 Jan 2017

SANS Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 23 Jan 2017 – 28 Jan 2017

IoT Tech Expo London 2017

London, EMEA 23 Jan 2017 – 24 Jan 2017

CDAO-X Miami 2017

Miami, North America 24 Jan 2017 – 26 Jan 2017

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Mexico City 2016

Mexico City, North America 24 Jan 2017 – 25 Jan 2017

[Sitecore Webinar] Getting Personal With Your Commerce Experience

Online 24 Jan 2017

Learn Inbound Dublin 2017

Dublin, EMEA 25 Jan 2017

CMSWire Tweet Jam: The Evolving DX Fabric #DXChat

Online 26 Jan 2017

SUPERWEEK Budapest 2017

Budapest, Hungary, EMEA 30 Jan 2017 – 03 Feb 2017

Smart Data Conference San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 30 Jan 2017 – 01 Feb 2017

Chief Customer Officer Forum Miami 2017

Miami, North America

30 Jan 2017 – 01 Feb 2017

Cyber Security Exchange for Financial Services London 2017

London, EMEA 31 Jan 2017 – 01 Feb 2017

February Events

Innovation Evolution West San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 01 Feb 2017 – 02 Feb 2017

Predictive Analytics World Manufacturing Düsseldorf 2017

Düsseldorf, Germany, EMEA 02 Feb 2017 – 03 Feb 2017

[Forrester and Lytics Webinar] The Secrets To Web Personalization

Online, 02 Feb 2017

SANS Southern California 2017

Anaheim, Calif., North America 06 Feb 2017 – 11 Feb 2017

AnacondaCON Austin 2017

Austin, North America 07 Feb 2017 – 09 Feb 2017

Social Media Strategies Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 07 Feb 2017 – 09 Feb 2017

DMA Direct Marketing Institute DCMP Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 07 Feb 2017 – 09 Feb 2017

DMA Copywriting Essentials Online 2017

Online, 07 Feb 2017 – 14 Mar 2017

Corporate Communications Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 08 Feb 2017 – 08 Feb 2017

Corporate Communications London 2017

London, EMEA 08 Feb 2017

Mobile Shopping Europe 2017

London, EMEA 09 Feb 2017

Izeafest Kissimmee 2017

Kissimmee, Fla., North America 10 Feb 2017 – 11 Feb 2017

3XE Digital Dublin 2017

Dublin, EMEA 10 Feb 2017 – 09 Feb 2017

DeveloperWeek San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Feb 2017 – 15 Feb 2017

RSA Conference San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 13 Feb 2017 – 17 Feb 2017

Big Data & Analytics Summit Canada 2016

Toronto, North America 13 Feb 2017 – 14 Feb 2017

MarketingSherpa Summit Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 13 Feb 2017 – 16 Feb 2017

Contact Centres Week Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 14 Feb 2017 – 17 Feb 2017

Omni Channel Retail Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, EMEA 15 Feb 2017 – 16 Feb 2017

Small Business Expo Miami 2017

Miami, North America 16 Feb 2017

MozCon Local Seattle 2017

Seattle, North America 18 Feb 2017

IBM Connect San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 19 Feb 2017 – 22 Feb 2017

B2B Marketing Exchange Scottsdale 2017

Scottsdale, Ariz., North America 20 Feb 2017 – 21 Feb 2017

SANS Scottsdale 2017

Scottsdale, Ariz., North America 20 Feb 2017 – 25 Feb 2017

Pubcon South Florida Interactive Marketing Association Summit 2017

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., North America 21 Feb 2017 – 22 Feb 2017

Container World Santa Clara 2017

Santa Clara, Calif., North America 21 Feb 2017 – 23 Feb 2017

Green Data Center Conference San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 21 Feb 2017 – 23 Feb 2017

Customer Experience Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 21 Feb 2017

Customer Experience Exchange for Financial Services London 2017

London, EMEA 21 Feb 2017 – 22 Feb 2017

Predictive Analytics Innovation Summit San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 22 Feb 2017 – 23 Feb 2017

Digital Summit Phoenix 2017

Phoenix, North America 22 Feb 2017 – 23 Feb 2017

SearchLove San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 23 Feb 2017 – 24 Feb 2017

CMSWire Tweet Jam: Exploring Digital Workplace Leadership & Ownership #SocBizChat

Online, 23 Feb 2017 – 23 Feb 2017

Tweet Jam eTail West Palm Springs 2017

Palm Springs, Calif., North America 27 Feb 2017 – 02 Mar 2017

Digital Marketing for Financial Services West San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 28 Feb 2017

Customer Success Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 28 Feb 2017

Software Testing Training Week Atlanta 2017

Atlanta, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 03 Mar 2017

SAPinsider BI Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 02 Mar 2017

SAPinsider HANA Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 02 Mar 2017

SAPinsider Basis & SAP Administration Orlando 2017

Orlando, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 02 Mar 2017

SANS Dallas 2017

Dallas, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 04 Mar 2017

LSA17 San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 27 Feb 2017 – 01 Mar 2017

Social Media Week Lagos 2017

Lagos, APAC 28 Feb 2017 – 03 Mar 2017

Social Media Week Hamburg 2017

Hamburg, EMEA 28 Feb 2017 – 03 Mar 2017

Social Media Week New York City 2017

New York City, North America 28 Feb 2017 – 03 Mar 2017

Customer-Centric Delivery Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 28 Feb 2017 – 28 Feb 2017

Social Media Week Jakarta 2017

Jakarta, APAC 28 Feb 2017 – 03 Mar 2017