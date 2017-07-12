As summer temperatures rise, don't let your business cool off. Take a look at these upcoming events. Which conference will you attend to brush up on skills, learn about latest trends and meet your peers?
And while you're mapping out your event plans for the rest of the year, we'd encourage you to consider our third DX Summit, taking place once again at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago November 13 to November 15. We're putting together a great line up of speakers and keynoters who will help you tackle your digital customer experience challenges.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.
July Events
Small Business Expo Seattle 2017
Seattle, North America 13 July 2017 – 13 July 2017
International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining New York City 2017
New York City, North America 15 July 2017 – 20 July 2017
AnDevCon Washington DC 2017
Washington, DC, North America 17 July 2017 – 19 July 2017
MozCon Seattle 2017
Seattle, North America 18 July 2017 – 20 July 2017
Black Hat USA 2017
Las Vegas, North America 22 July 2017 – 27 July 2017
Customer Experience Management for Airports Summit Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 15 25 July 2017 – 28 July 2017
Affiliate Summit East NYC 2017
New York City, North America 30 Jul 2017 – 01 Aug 2017
August 2017
eTail East Boston 2017
Boston, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017
San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017
JupyterCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
An Event Apart Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017
Cancun, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
Forrester CX Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017
Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017
Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017
Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017