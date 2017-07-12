PHOTO: Jeff Callen

As summer temperatures rise, don't let your business cool off. Take a look at these upcoming events. Which conference will you attend to brush up on skills, learn about latest trends and meet your peers?

And while you're mapping out your event plans for the rest of the year, we'd encourage you to consider our third DX Summit, taking place once again at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago November 13 to November 15. We're putting together a great line up of speakers and keynoters who will help you tackle your digital customer experience challenges.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.

July Events

Small Business Expo Seattle 2017

Seattle, North America 13 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining New York City 2017

New York City, North America 15 July 2017 – 20 July 2017

AnDevCon Washington DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 17 July 2017 – 19 July 2017

MozCon Seattle 2017

Seattle, North America 18 July 2017 – 20 July 2017

Black Hat USA 2017

Las Vegas, North America 22 July 2017 – 27 July 2017

Customer Experience Management for Airports Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 15 25 July 2017 – 28 July 2017

Affiliate Summit East NYC 2017

New York City, North America 30 Jul 2017 – 01 Aug 2017

August 2017

eTail East Boston 2017

Boston, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017

San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017

JupyterCon New York City 2017

New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

An Event Apart Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017

Cancun, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

Forrester CX Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017

Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017

Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017

Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017