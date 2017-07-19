Baseball, hot dogs, ice cream ... and conferences. What better way to spend your summer days?
While you may be reading this on the beach somewhere, our events calendar can help plan for the days ahead. Which conference will you attend to brush up on skills, learn about latest trends and meet your peers?
And while you're planning out your schedule for the remainder of the year, we'd encourage you to consider CMSWire's DX Summit 2017, taking place once again at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago, Nov. 13 to Nov. 15. We're putting together a great line up of speakers and keynoters who will help you tackle your digital customer experience challenges.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.
July Events
Black Hat USA 2017
Las Vegas, North America 22 July 2017 – 27 July 2017
Customer Experience Management for Airports Summit Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 25 July 2017 – 28 July 2017
[CMSWire Webinar] Building a Customer-Driven Growth Engine
Online, North America 25 July 2017 – 25 July 2017
[Sitecore Webinar] How to Deliver a Standout Commerce Experience
Online 25 July 2017 – 25 July 2017
[Earley Executive Roundtable] The Secret to Successful Marketing to the Technical B2B Buyer
Online, North America 26 July 2017 – 26 July 2017
[Algolia Webinar] Building Consumer-Grade Search: Open Source vs. Hosted APIs
Online 27 July 2017 – 27 July 2017
Affiliate Summit East NYC 2017
New York City, North America 30 July 2017 – 01 Aug 2017
August 2017
That Conference Wisconsin 2017
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, North America 07 Aug 2017 – 09 Aug 2017
Big 4 Social Media Conference San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 09 Aug 2017 – 10 Aug 2017
eTail East Boston 2017
Boston, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
DigiDay Content Marketing Summit Vail 2017
Vail, Colorado, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 16 Aug 2017
Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017
San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
Dallas, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017
Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017
Anaheim, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
JupyterCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
An Event Apart Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017
Cancun, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
Forrester CX Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017
Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017
Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017
Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017