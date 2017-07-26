PHOTO: Frontiers Conferences

Lights ... Camera ... Conferences!

Just like the summer movie season, conference season is starting to heat up with August right around the corner. There are plenty of opportunities to help your business go from box office bomb (looking at you, "Transformers: The Last Knight") to blockbuster.

Which conference will you attend to brush up on skills, learn about latest trends and meet your peers?

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.

July Events

[Algolia Webinar] Building Consumer-Grade Search: Open Source vs. Hosted APIs

Online 27 July 2017 – 27 July 2017

Affiliate Summit East NYC 2017

New York City, North America 30 July 2017 – 01 Aug 2017

August Events

[Sitecore Webinar] B2B Digital Transformation

Online 01 Aug 2017 – 01 Aug 2017

That Conference Wisconsin 2017

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, North America 07 Aug 2017 – 09 Aug 2017

Big 4 Social Media Conference San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 09 Aug 2017 – 10 Aug 2017

eTail East Boston 2017

Boston, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

DigiDay Content Marketing Summit Vail 2017

Vail, Colorado, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 16 Aug 2017

Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017

San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017

DX Summit 2017 Join this elite community of digital practitioners for a three-day conference, November 13 to 15, in Chicago. Register today! sponsored item

Software Testing Training Week Dallas 2017

Dallas, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017

Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017

Anaheim, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

JupyterCon New York City 2017

New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017

An Event Apart Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017

Cancun, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

Forrester CX Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017

Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017

Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017

Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017

Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017

September Events

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017

Melbourne, APAC 04 Sep 2017 – 06 Sep 2017

Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

Cleveland, North America 05 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017

Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

DIGIMARCON Ireland 2017

Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017

Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

DIGIMARCON Europe 2017

Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017

nginx.conf 2017

Portland, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017