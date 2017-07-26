Lights ... Camera ... Conferences!
Just like the summer movie season, conference season is starting to heat up with August right around the corner. There are plenty of opportunities to help your business go from box office bomb (looking at you, "Transformers: The Last Knight") to blockbuster.
Which conference will you attend to brush up on skills, learn about latest trends and meet your peers?
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.
July Events
[Algolia Webinar] Building Consumer-Grade Search: Open Source vs. Hosted APIs
Online 27 July 2017 – 27 July 2017
Affiliate Summit East NYC 2017
New York City, North America 30 July 2017 – 01 Aug 2017
August Events
[Sitecore Webinar] B2B Digital Transformation
Online 01 Aug 2017 – 01 Aug 2017
That Conference Wisconsin 2017
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, North America 07 Aug 2017 – 09 Aug 2017
Big 4 Social Media Conference San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 09 Aug 2017 – 10 Aug 2017
eTail East Boston 2017
Boston, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
DigiDay Content Marketing Summit Vail 2017
Vail, Colorado, North America 14 Aug 2017 – 16 Aug 2017
Small Business Expo San Mateo 2017
San Mateo, Calif., North America 17 Aug 2017 – 17 Aug 2017
Software Testing Training Week Dallas 2017
Dallas, North America 21 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
International Conference On ICT; Big Data, Cloud and Security Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 21 Aug 2017 – 22 Aug 2017
Podcast Movement Anaheim 2017
Anaheim, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
JupyterCon New York City 2017
New York City, North America 23 Aug 2017 – 25 Aug 2017
An Event Apart Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 28 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit Cancun 2017
Cancun, North America 29 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
Forrester CX Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 30 Aug 2017 – 30 Aug 2017
Web Summer Camp Rovinj 2017
Rovinj, Croatia, EMEA 30 Aug 2017 – 02 Sep 2017
Small Business Expo Phoenix 2017
Phoenix, North America 31 Aug 2017 – 31 Aug 2017
September Events
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, APAC 04 Sep 2017 – 06 Sep 2017
Content Marketing World Conference and Expo
Cleveland, North America 05 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017
Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
DIGIMARCON Ireland 2017
Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
DIGIMARCON United Kingdom 2017
Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
DIGIMARCON Europe 2017
Online 06 Sep 2017 – 07 Sep 2017
nginx.conf 2017
Portland, North America 06 Sep 2017 – 08 Sep 2017