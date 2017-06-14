Next week, CMSWire and Digital Workplace Group's Digital Workplace Experience happens in Chicago. Won't you join us? PHOTO: Roman Arkhipov

What conferences do you plan to attend in coming weeks? Here's one suggestion:

Next week, strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG) and Simpler Media Group, Inc., publisher of CMSWire and creator of DX Summit, will present Digital Workplace Experience. The three-day event will run June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago.

Digital Workplace Experience (#DWEXP17) features a unique agenda of interactive workshops, live tours by real organizations and technology-driven breakout sessions led by practitioners, analysts and industry experts. It's designed to help attendees understand how others are meeting the challenges and effectively guide a seamless digital transformation.

Attendees will take deep dives into subjects within the four conference themes of culture and change, employee experience, intelligent workplace, and strategy and governance. Pre-conference workshops on Monday, June 19, will offer interactive, hands-on training on engaging modern workplaces, planning social collaboration projects and the future of intranets.

We hope to see you there. It's just one of many exciting conferences coming up in the months ahead. Our industry conference planner gives you a chance to map out your schedule.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.

June Events

Customer Experience Management Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 14 June 2017 – 15 June 2017

Sales Summit West Santa Monica 2017

Santa Monica, Calif., North America 14 June 2017 – 15 June 2017

DIGIMARCON West Santa Monica 2017

Santa Monica, Calif., North America 14 June 2017 – 15 June 2017

Digital Publishing Innovation Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 14 June 2017 – 16 June 2017

AMPlify: The Employee Advocacy & Engagement Conference Boston 2017

Boston, North America 15 June 2017 – 16 June 2017

DMA Campaign Analytics and Testing New York City 2017

New York City, North America 15 June 2017 – 16 June 2017

CloudFest for Service

San Francisco, North America 15 June 2017 – 15 June 2017

Boston TechJam 2017

Boston, North America 15 June 2017 – 15 June 2017

Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 19 June 2017 – 21 June 2017

Digital Marketing World Forum London 2017

London, EMEA 19 June 2017 – 20 June 2017

DMA Hands-On Predictive Analytics for Marketers New York City 2017

New York City, North America 19 June 2017 – 19 June 2017

Predictive Analytics World Manufacturing Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 19 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Predictive Analytics World Business Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 19 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Forrester CXNYC 2017

New York City, North America 20 June 2017 – 21 June 2017

MongoDB World 2017

Chicago, North America 20 June 2017 – 21 June 2017

Internal Communications Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 20 June 2017 – 20 June 2017

Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit Toronto 2017

Toronto, North America 21 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Customer Experiences In Financial Services London 2017

London, EMEA 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Small Business Expo Denver 2017

Denver, North America 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Smart Office: Simple, smart and quick way to manage your workplace

Dallas, North America 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Cisco Live Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 25 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

Tech Trend 2017 Australia

Sydney, APAC 26 June 2017 – 27 June 2017

DMA Measurement & Attribution New York City 2017

New York City, North America 26 June 2017 – 27 June 2017

Digital Publishing Innovation Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

Chief Data Officer Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

Growth Marketing Conference B2B

San Francisco, North America 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

July Events

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Africa 2017

Johannesburg, EMEA 03 July 2017 – 05 July 2017

OpenText Enterprise World Toronto 2017

Toronto, North America 10 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

Semicon West San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

Digital Publishing Innovation Summit New York City 2016

New York City, North America 12 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

Small Business Expo Seattle 2017

Seattle, North America 13 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining New York City 2017

New York City, North America 15 July 2017 – 20 July 2017

AnDevCon Washington DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 17 July 2017 – 19 July 2017

Customer Experience Management for Airports Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 15 25 July 2017 – 28 July 2017