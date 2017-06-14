What conferences do you plan to attend in coming weeks? Here's one suggestion:
Next week, strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG) and Simpler Media Group, Inc., publisher of CMSWire and creator of DX Summit, will present Digital Workplace Experience. The three-day event will run June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago.
Digital Workplace Experience (#DWEXP17) features a unique agenda of interactive workshops, live tours by real organizations and technology-driven breakout sessions led by practitioners, analysts and industry experts. It's designed to help attendees understand how others are meeting the challenges and effectively guide a seamless digital transformation.
Attendees will take deep dives into subjects within the four conference themes of culture and change, employee experience, intelligent workplace, and strategy and governance. Pre-conference workshops on Monday, June 19, will offer interactive, hands-on training on engaging modern workplaces, planning social collaboration projects and the future of intranets.
We hope to see you there. It's just one of many exciting conferences coming up in the months ahead. Our industry conference planner gives you a chance to map out your schedule.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.
June Events
Customer Experience Management Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 14 June 2017 – 15 June 2017
Sales Summit West Santa Monica 2017
Santa Monica, Calif., North America 14 June 2017 – 15 June 2017
DIGIMARCON West Santa Monica 2017
Santa Monica, Calif., North America 14 June 2017 – 15 June 2017
Digital Publishing Innovation Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 14 June 2017 – 16 June 2017
AMPlify: The Employee Advocacy & Engagement Conference Boston 2017
Boston, North America 15 June 2017 – 16 June 2017
DMA Campaign Analytics and Testing New York City 2017
New York City, North America 15 June 2017 – 16 June 2017
CloudFest for Service
San Francisco, North America 15 June 2017 – 15 June 2017
Boston TechJam 2017
Boston, North America 15 June 2017 – 15 June 2017
Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 19 June 2017 – 21 June 2017
Digital Marketing World Forum London 2017
London, EMEA 19 June 2017 – 20 June 2017
DMA Hands-On Predictive Analytics for Marketers New York City 2017
New York City, North America 19 June 2017 – 19 June 2017
Predictive Analytics World Manufacturing Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 19 June 2017 – 22 June 2017
Predictive Analytics World Business Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 19 June 2017 – 22 June 2017
Forrester CXNYC 2017
New York City, North America 20 June 2017 – 21 June 2017
MongoDB World 2017
Chicago, North America 20 June 2017 – 21 June 2017
Internal Communications Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 20 June 2017 – 20 June 2017
Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit Toronto 2017
Toronto, North America 21 June 2017 – 22 June 2017
Customer Experiences In Financial Services London 2017
London, EMEA 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017
Small Business Expo Denver 2017
Denver, North America 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017
Smart Office: Simple, smart and quick way to manage your workplace
Dallas, North America 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017
Cisco Live Las Vegas 2017
Las Vegas, North America 25 June 2017 – 29 June 2017
Tech Trend 2017 Australia
Sydney, APAC 26 June 2017 – 27 June 2017
DMA Measurement & Attribution New York City 2017
New York City, North America 26 June 2017 – 27 June 2017
Online, North America 27 June 2017 – 27 June 2017
Digital Publishing Innovation Summit Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017
Chief Data Officer Summit Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017
Growth Marketing Conference B2B
San Francisco, North America 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017
July Events
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Africa 2017
Johannesburg, EMEA 03 July 2017 – 05 July 2017
OpenText Enterprise World Toronto 2017
Toronto, North America 10 July 2017 – 13 July 2017
Semicon West San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 July 2017 – 13 July 2017
Digital Publishing Innovation Summit New York City 2016
New York City, North America 12 July 2017 – 13 July 2017
Small Business Expo Seattle 2017
Seattle, North America 13 July 2017 – 13 July 2017
International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining New York City 2017
New York City, North America 15 July 2017 – 20 July 2017
AnDevCon Washington DC 2017
Washington, DC, North America 17 July 2017 – 19 July 2017
Customer Experience Management for Airports Summit Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 15 25 July 2017 – 28 July 2017