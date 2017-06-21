PHOTO: Jeff Callen

We're almost at the midway point of 2017 and the year has more great conferences in store for us. Which conference will you attend to brush up on skills, learn about latest trends and meet your peers?

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here.

June Events

Customer Experiences In Financial Services London 2017

London, EMEA 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Small Business Expo Denver 2017

Denver, North America 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Smart Office: Simple, Smart and Quick Way to Manage Your Workplace

Dallas, North America 22 June 2017 – 22 June 2017

Cisco Live Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 25 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

Tech Trend 2017 Australia

Sydney, APAC 26 June 2017 – 27 June 2017

DMA Measurement & Attribution New York City 2017

New York City, North America 26 June 2017 – 27 June 2017

Digital Publishing Innovation Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

Chief Data Officer Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

Growth Marketing Conference B2B

San Francisco, North America 28 June 2017 – 29 June 2017

July Events

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Africa 2017

Johannesburg, EMEA 03 July 2017 – 05 July 2017

OpenText Enterprise World Toronto 2017

Toronto, North America 10 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

Semicon West San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

Digital Publishing Innovation Summit New York City 2016

New York City, North America 12 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

Small Business Expo Seattle 2017

Seattle, North America 13 July 2017 – 13 July 2017

International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining New York City 2017

New York City, North America 15 July 2017 – 20 July 2017

AnDevCon Washington DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 17 July 2017 – 19 July 2017

Customer Experience Management for Airports Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 15 25 July 2017 – 28 July 2017