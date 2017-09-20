PHOTO: NASA

It's amazing what three organizations can accomplish when they work together to achieve their goals.

Sept. 15 marked the end of NASA's Cassini Mission, a satellite sent to study Saturn's rings and moons which gathered data that will be studied for years to come. The mission, a joint venture with European Space Agency and the Italian space agency, Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, spanned over two decades and, according to NASA, "is one of the most ambitious efforts in planetary space exploration ever mounted."

With the right collaborative efforts, the outcomes are limitless.

Does your business have all the tools to venture into the unknown? Plan ahead by finding the right conference for your business needs.

And if you're having a hard time choosing a conference to attend this fall, we have a suggestion: CMSWire is returning to the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago Nov. 13 to Nov. 15 to present our third annual DX Summit, a three day deep dive into next-generation digital experiences.

We hope you'll consider attending.

If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:

September Events

[Vibes Webinar] The Rise of Mobile Messaging: Digital Experiences that Will Truly Engage Customers

Online 20 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

IP EXPO Nordic Stockholm 2017

Stockholm, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

The Customer Engagement & Experience Conference Manchester 2017

Manchester, England, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017

Callidus Cloud Connections 2017

Las Vegas, North America 20 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

10 Common Webinar Mistakes and How to Avoid Them Join CMSwire and Mark Bornstein, VP of Content Marketing at ON24, for a 1-hour live webinar on how to make the most of your webinar programs. Register Today sponsored item

Sustainable Brands Buenos Aires 2017

Buenos Aires, Argentina, South America 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

Big Data & Analytics Innovation Summit Sydney 2017

Sydney, Australia, APAC 21 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

B2B Marketing Leaders Forum London 2017

London, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

Amazon Web Services Summit Madrid 2017

Madrid, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] The Modern Digital Experience Tech Stack

Online, North America 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017

Agile Leadership Summit Washington, DC 2017

Washington, DC, North America 22 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017

Microsoft Envision Orlando 2017

Orlando, Fla., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

Computer Graphics & Animation International Conference and Expo Berlin 2017

Berlin, EMEA 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017

Product Innovation Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017

Digiday Publishing Summit Key Biscayne 2017

Key Biscayne, Fla., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

SugarCon 2017

San Francisco, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

INBOUND Boston 2017

Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

Internet of Insurance Austin 2017

Austin, Texas, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

O'Reilly Strata Data Conference NYC 2017

New York City, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

Brand ManageCamp Marketing Conference Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

Digital Marketing Exchang London 2017

London, EMEA 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

The Information Governance Conference Providence 2017

Providence, R.I., North America 26 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

OMMA at Advertising Week New York City 2017

New York City, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

AI Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

15th Annual Pharmaceutical IT Congress London 2017

London, EMEA 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

Driving Change Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 27 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Development Congress London 2017

London, EMEA 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

IdeaFestival Louisville 2017

Louisville, North America 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

Percolate Transition New York City 2017

New York City, North America 28 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] 10 Common Webinar Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Online, North America 28 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017

VenturePOP New Orleans 2017

New Orleans, North America 29 Sept 2017 – 01 Oct 2017

IT Arena Ukraine 2017

Lviv, Ukraine, EMEA 29 Sept 2017 – 01 Oct 2017

October Events

Oracle Openworld San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 01 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

STARWEST Software Testing Conference Anaheim 2017

Anaheim, Calif., North America 01 Oct 2017 – 66 Oct 2017

iMedia Agency Summit New Orleans 2017

New Orleans, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017

Brand2Global Conference Menlo Park 2017

Menlo Park, Calif., North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017

Sustainable Brands Cape Town 2017

Cape Town, South Africa, EMEA 02 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

ChatbotConf Vienna 2017

Vienna, EMEA 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017

RSG MarTech Boston 2017

Boston, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

Digital Summit Charlotte 2017

Charlotte, N.C., North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017

O'Reilly Velocity New York City 2017

New York City, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

Futurecom Sao Paulo 2017

Sao Paulo, South America 02 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Business Meet on Cloud and Internet of Things 2017

Las Vegas, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017

eTail Nordic Copenhagen 2017

Copenhagen, EMEA 03 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

B2SMB Summit Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

IoT Solutions World Congress Barcelona 2017

Barcelona, EMEA 03 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Glossy Forum: The New Business Model New York City 2017

New York City, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017

B2B Marketing Forum Boston 2017

Boston, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017

DX Day London 2017

London, EMEA 03 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017

Youth Marketing Strategy NYC 2017

Brooklyn, New York, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] Contextual Commerce in Action

Online, North America 04 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

Xerocon London 2017

London, EMEA 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Festival of Marketing London 2017

London, EMEA 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Amazon Web Services Public Sector Summit Singapore 2017

Singapore, APAC 04 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017

AwardsCon Arlington 2017

Arlington, Va., 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

IP Expo London 2017

London, EMEA 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

DIGIMARCON Australia 2017

Online 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Forrester B2B Marketing 2017

Austin, Texas, North America 05 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017

MVNO Enable London 2017

London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Intranet Now 2017

London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Forrester Privacy and Security Europe 2017

London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017

Machina Summit AI London 2017

London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017

Key West Summit 2017

Key West, North America 06 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017

PRSA International Conference Boston 2017

Boston, North America 08 Oct 2017 – 10 Oct 2017

&THEN New Orleans 2017

New Orleans, North America 08 Oct 2017 – 10 Oct 2017

HighEdWeb Hartford 2017

Hartford, North America 08 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017

Swivel Digital and Creative Marketing Conference

Bend, North America 09 Oct 2017 – 10 Oct 2017

Canto DAM Summit Europe 2017

Berlin, EMEA 09 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017

Sustainable Brands Kuala Lumpur 2017

Kuala Lumpur, APAC 10 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017

7th Annual Telecom Customer Experience, Loyalty & Retention Summit

Johannesburg, EMEA 10 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017

Customer Experience Exchange for Financial Services Miami 2017

Miami, North America 10 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

BoxWorks San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 10 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

World Summit AI Amsterdam 2017

Amsterdam, EMEA 11 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

BrandStrat Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 11 Oct 2017 – 13 Oct 2017

IoTBuild San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 11 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

DIGIMARCON New Zealand 2017

Online 11 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

WIRED Retail London 2017

London, EMEA 11 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017

Executive Customer Contact Exchange 2017

Miami, North America 12 Oct 2017 – 13 Oct 2017

OnBrand '17 Amsterdam 2017

Amsterdam, EMEA 12 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

MongoDB.local San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 12 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

Email Innovations Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 13 Oct 2017 – 14 Oct 2017

NEPA (Northeast Pennsylvania) BlogCon Dunmore 2017

Dunmore, Penn., North America 11 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017

The Domain Conference Orlando 2017

Orlando, Fla., North America 14 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

CMS Summit Orlando 2017

Orlando, Fla., North America 14 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] The Dude’s Guide to Analytics

Online, North America 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Publishing Insider Summit Austin 2017

Austin, North America 15 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

STARCANADA Software Testing Conference Toronto 2017

Toronto, North America 15 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Sitecore Symposium Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas 16 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Social Connections 12 Vienna 2017

Vienna, EMEA 16 Oct 2017 – 17 Oct 2017

O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference London 2017

London, EMEA 16 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

SearchLove London 2017

London, EMEA 16 Oct 2017 – 17 Oct 2017

Smart Social Summit Austin 2017

Austin, Texas, North America 16 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

MVNOs North America Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 16 Oct 2017 – 17 Oct 2017

LTE Voice Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 16 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

Luxury Interactive New York City 2017

New York City, North America 16 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

Techweek New York 2017

New York City, North America 16 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Widen Summit

Madison, Wis., North America 16 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

PR News Digital & Marketing Show Miami 2017

Miami, North America 17 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Opticon Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 17 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Converted Minneapolis 2017

Minneapolis, North America 17 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

ad:tech Tokyo 2017

Tokyo, APAC 17 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

ResponseCon Boston 2017

Boston, North America 17 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

Seattle Interactive Conference 2017

Seattle, North America 17 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

Social Media Strategies Summit New York 2017

New York City, North America 17 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Big Data and Analytics for Pharma Innovation San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Big Data and Analytics for Financial Services Summit San Francisco 2017

San Francisco, North America 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Cyber Security Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Social Tools Summit Boston 2017

Boston, North America 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

4th HRcoreACADEMY Brussels 2017

Brussels, EMEA 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

O'Reilly Velocity London 2017

London, EMEA 18 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

OMCap Berlin 2017

Berlin, North America 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Chief Data Officer Exchange for Financial Services London 2017

London, EMEA 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

DIGIMARCON India 2017

Online 18 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Adobe Max Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas, North America 18 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Workplace Trends London 2017

London, EMEA 18 Oct 2017 – 18 Oct 2017

Google Cloud Summit Paris 2017

Paris, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Digital Strategy Innovation Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Forrester CXSF 2017

San Francisco, North America 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Chief Strategy Officer Summit London October 2017

London, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

3XE Digital Dublin 2017

Dublin, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

ResponseCon Denver 2017

Denver, North America 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Digital First Brussels 2017

Brussels, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Digital Marketing Innovation Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

[DX Leaders Webinar] The Dude’s Guide to Analytics

Online, North America 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Digital Marketing Innovation Summit London 2017

London, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

MeasureCamp Brussels 2017

Brussels, EMEA 21 Oct 2017 – 21 Oct 2017

Data Insider Summit San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 22 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Social Media #Mashup at Disneyland Anaheim 2017

Anaheim, North America 23 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

ResponseCon San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 23 Oct 2017 – 24 Oct 2017

Digiday Publishing Summit Europe Berlin 2017

Berline, EMEA 23 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Hero Conf London 2017

London, EMEA 23 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Mobile Shopping Summit Indian Wells 2017

Rancho Mirage, Calif., North America 24 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Corinium Chief Learning Officer Forum, Fall — Boston 2017

Boston, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

HR Tech World Amsterdam 2017

Amsterdam, EMEA 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

PerformanceIN Live London 2017

London, EMEA 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Digital Summit Chicago 2017

Chicago, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

DIGIMARCON Middle East 2017

Online 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Incite Marketing Summit East — New York 2017

New York City, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Open Source Summit Europe 2017

Prague, EMEA 24 Oct 2017 – 28 Oct 2017

SMX East — New York 2017

New York City, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Programmatic I/O New York City 2017

New York City, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Constellation's Connected Enterprise California 2017

Half Moon Bay, Calif., North America 25 Oct 2017 – 27 Oct 2017

TIBCO Now San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

FinCon Dallas 2017

Dallas, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 28 Oct 2017

ResponseCon Austin 2017

Austin, Texas, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

ABBYY Technology Summit San Diego 2017

San Diego, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 27 Oct 2017

Omnichannel Insight Summit Atlanta 2017

Atlanta, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 27 Oct 2017