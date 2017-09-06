For the past four years, I have been a part of a fantasy football (American football) league with some friends I've known since junior high school. Every year we get together, argue over the sport and pick players we've never met, based on statistics. We crunch numbers, read injury reports and try to predict who will give our team the edge over everyone else.
It's all about analytics. Trying to determine stats as data, finding all the right tools and putting together a winning strategy. Just like the digital business world. Making the necessary moves ahead of your competition, making key acquisitions and trying to stay one step ahead with the latest technology.
Does your digital team have all the right players? Plan ahead by making the necessary moves today. Conference season doesn't take a day off. Find the right conference for your business needs.
And if you're having a hard time choosing a conference to attend this fall, we have a suggestion: CMSWire is returning to the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago Nov. 13 to Nov. 15 to present our third annual DX Summit, a three day deep dive into next-generation digital experiences.
We hope you'll consider attending.
If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.
For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:
September Events
Data Visualization Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Big Data Innovation Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 08 Sept 2017
Digiday Hot Topic: Data-Driven Marketing New York City 2017
New York City, North America 07 Sept 2017 – 07 Sept 2017
Brand Strategy Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Digital Design and Web Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Digital Marketing Innovation Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
ARM Research Summit Cambridge 2017
Cambridge, England, EMEA 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
CIDM Best Practices Conference Burlington 2017
Burlington, Vt., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 13 Sept 2017
Commission Junction University Santa Barbara 2017
Santa Barbara, Calif., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Techweek Kansas City 2017
Kansas City, Mo., North America 11 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
[DX Leaders Webinar] Creating Clarity Out of DX Change
Online, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Henry Stewart DAM Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 12 Sept 2017
Confab Intensive Denver 2017
Denver, North America 12 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Smart Cities Live London 2017
London, EMEA 12 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Forrester CX DC 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Business Innovation Factory Providence 2017
Providence, R.I., North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
eTail Connect St. Albans 2017
St. Albans, England, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Industry Cleveland 2017
Cleveland, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
dmexco Cologne 2017
Cologne, Germany, EMEA 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Code Commerce New York City 2017
New York City, North America 13 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Xerocon Melbourne 2017
Melbourne, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Small Business Expo Los Angeles 2017
Los Angeles, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Forrester Privacy and Security 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Digital Strategy Innovation Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, Australia, APAC 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Circulate San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 14 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
People Analytics Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 14 Sept 2017 – 14 Sept 2017
Agents of Change Portland Maine 2017
Portland, Maine, North America 15 Sept 2017 – 15 Sept 2017
Igloo Customer Experience (ICE) Nashville 2017
Nashville, Tenn., North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Digital Festival Cardiff 2017
Cardiff, Wales, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Digiday's Moguls Miami Beach 2017
Miami, North America 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Enterprise Business Collaboration Berlin 2017
Berlin, EMEA 18 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange London 2017
London, EMEA 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
4th Annual Digital Customer Experience Strategies Summit
Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
WORKTECH17 Singapore
Singapore, APAC 19 Sept 2017 – 19 Sept 2017
Customer Response Summit Chicago
Chicago, North America 19 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
IP EXPO Nordic Stockholm 2017
Stockholm, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
The Customer Engagement & Experience Conference Manchester 2017
Manchester, England, EMEA 20 Sept 2017 – 20 Sept 2017
Callidus Cloud Connections 2017
Las Vegas, North America 20 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
Sustainable Brands Buenos Aires 2017
Buenos Aires, Argentina, South America 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
Big Data & Analytics Innovation Summit Sydney 2017
Sydney, Australia, APAC 21 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
B2B Marketing Leaders Forum London 2017
London, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
Amazon Web Services Summit Madrid 2017
Madrid, EMEA 21 Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
[CMSWire Webinar] The Modern Digital Experience Tech Stack
Online, North America Sept 2017 – 21 Sept 2017
Agile Leadership Summit Washington, DC 2017
Washington, DC, North America 22 Sept 2017 – 22 Sept 2017
Microsoft Envision Orlando 2017
Orlando, Fla., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
Computer Graphics & Animation International Conference and Expo Berlin 2017
Berlin, EMEA 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017
Product Innovation Summit Boston 2017
Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 26 Sept 2017
Digiday Publishing Summit Key Biscayne 2017
Key Biscayne, Fl., North America 25 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
SugarCon 2017
San Francisco, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
INBOUND Boston 2017
Boston, North America 25 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
Internet of Insurance Austin 2017
Austin, Texas, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
O'Reilly Strata Data Conference NYC 2017
New York City, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
Brand ManageCamp Marketing Conference Las Vegas 2017
Las Vegas, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
Digital Marketing Exchang London 2017
London, EMEA 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
The Information Governance Conference Providence 2017
Providence, R.I., North America 26 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
OMMA at Advertising Week New York City 2017
New York City, North America 26 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
AI Summit San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
15th Annual Pharmaceutical IT Congress London 2017
London, EMEA 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
Driving Change Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 27 Sept 2017 – 27 Sept 2017
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Development Congress London 2017
London, EMEA 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
IdeaFestival Louisville 2017
Louisville, North America 27 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
Percolate Transition New York City 2017
New York City, North America 28 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
[CMSWire Webinar] 10 Common Webinar Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Online, North America 28 Sept 2017 – 28 Sept 2017
VenturePOP New Orleans 2017
New Orleans, North America 29 Sept 2017 – 01 Oct 2017
IT Arena Ukraine 2017
Lviv, Ukraine, EMEA 29 Sept 2017 – 01 Oct 2017
October Events
Oracle Openworld San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 01 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
STARWEST Software Testing Conference Anaheim 2017
Anaheim, Calif., North America 01 Oct 2017 – 66 Oct 2017
iMedia Agency Summit New Orleans 2017
New Orleans, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017
Brand2Global Conference Menlo Park 2017
Menlo Park, Calif., North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017
Sustainable Brands Cape Town 2017
Cape Town, South Africa, EMEA 02 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
ChatbotConf Vienna 2017
Vienna, EMEA 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017
RSG MarTech Boston 2017
Boston, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
Digital Summit Charlotte 2017
Charlotte, N.C., North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017
O'Reilly Velocity New York City 2017
New York City, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
Futurecom Sao Paulo 2017
Sao Paulo, South America 02 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Business Meet on Cloud and Internet of Things 2017
Las Vegas, North America 02 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017
eTail Nordic Copenhagen 2017
Copenhagen, EMEA 03 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
B2SMB Summit Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
IoT Solutions World Congress Barcelona 2017
Barcelona, EMEA 03 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Glossy Forum: The New Business Model New York City 2017
New York City, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017
B2B Marketing Forum Boston 2017
Boston, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017
DX Day London 2017
London, EMEA 03 Oct 2017 – 03 Oct 2017
Youth Marketing Strategy NYC 2017
Brooklyn, New York, North America 03 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
[DX Leaders Webinar] Commerce and Experience
Online, North America 04 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
Xerocon London 2017
London, EMEA 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Festival of Marketing London 2017
London, EMEA 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Amazon Web Services Public Sector Summit Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 04 Oct 2017 – 04 Oct 2017
AwardsCon Arlington 2017
Arlington, Va., 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
IP Expo London 2017
London, EMEA 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
DIGIMARCON Australia 2017
Online 04 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Forrester B2B Marketing 2017
Austin, Texas, North America 05 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017
MVNO Enable London 2017
London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Intranet Now 2017
London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Forrester Privacy and Security Europe 2017
London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017
Machina Summit AI London 2017
London, EMEA 05 Oct 2017 – 05 Oct 2017
Key West Summit 2017
Key West, North America 06 Oct 2017 – 06 Oct 2017
PRSA International Conference Boston 2017
Boston, North America 08 Oct 2017 – 10 Oct 2017
&THEN New Orleans 2017
New Orleans, North America 08 Oct 2017 – 10 Oct 2017
HighEdWeb Hartford 2017
Hartford, North America 08 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017
Swivel Digital and Creative Marketing Conference
Bend, North America 09 Oct 2017 – 10 Oct 2017
Canto DAM Summit Europe 2017
Berlin, EMEA 09 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017
Sustainable Brands Kuala Lumpur 2017
Kuala Lumpur, APAC 10 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017
7th Annual Telecom Customer Experience, Loyalty & Retention Summit
Johannesburg, EMEA 10 Oct 2017 – 11 Oct 2017
Customer Experience Exchange for Financial Services Miami 2017
Miami, North America 10 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017
BoxWorks San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 10 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017
World Summit AI Amsterdam 2017
Amsterdam, EMEA 11 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017
BrandStrat Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 11 Oct 2017 – 13 Oct 2017
IoTBuild San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 11 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017
DIGIMARCON New Zealand 2017
Online 11 Oct 2017 – 12 Oct 2017