Accenture has acquired a privately-owned German-based service management solution provider to strengthen its position as a ServiceNow partner ecosystem.

Dresden-based Solid servision, founded in 2011, was ranked one of the fastest growing IT company in Germany in a recent study conducted by the news magazine Focus in cooperation with the data company statista.

It is also a gold-rated ServiceNow partner, which means it resells, builds, integrates and implements solutions that extend the capabilities of the ServiceNow platform and trains mutual customers. ServiceNow, which had $1.39 billion in revenue in fiscal 2016, helps companies with their delivery and management of services in areas that include IT, human resources and facilities.

Solid servision will be part of Accenture’s global ServiceNow practice, adding approximately 100 people to more than 130 ServiceNow certifications to Accenture. Accenture is one of ServiceNow's five global strategic partners.

Tobias Regenfuss, managing director for Accenture Infrastructure Services in Austria, Switzerland and Germany, called the acquisition a "natural complement to Accenture’s regional and global position."

Accenture acquired Nashco, a Canadian ServiceNow market, in November 2016 and US-based Cloud Sherpas in 2015, which helped expand Accenture’s cloud services globally.

Bynder Injects AI in Marketing Admin Tasks

Amsterdam-based digital asset management (DAM) provider Bynder is leveraging Amazon Web Services Rekognition to infuse its platform with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Bynder CEO Chris Hall said AI will enable marketers to automate and streamline daily processes, saving time and effort when uploading and organizing files.

AWS's Rekognition, launched last November, allows applications to offer image analysis, including auto-tagging for the organization of images and files upon uploads.

The Bynder team said using it in a DAM portal enables automatic tagging, which is both faster and more accurate because the tags are "simplified, generic and easy for anyone to find."

Bynder's platform upgrades come on the heels of a $22 million round of funding from Insight Venture Partners, a New York-based venture capital and private equity firm.

Radius Adds Data Stewardship

San Francisco-based Radius, provider of a B2B predictive marketing platform, added data stewardship to its suite. Radius Data Stewardship provides access to data marketers can use to "expand their visibility into new and existing markets, inform decisions for campaign planning and more accurately predict and drive pipeline growth," the company noted.

It leverages the Radius Business Graph to analyze both overall health of internal ecosystems and additional information relevant to businesses within CRM and marketing automation systems.

New Hires

MOBI Hires New Director of Channels

Indianapolis-based MOBI, which provides a mobility management platform, hired Tom Koch as director of channels. He'll focus on developing and formalizing the MOBI sales team’s channel sales organization.

Before MOBI, Koch worked for ADTRAN, where he most recently served as director of channel sales and operations. Koch was responsible for leading ADTRAN’s enterprise markets distribution strategy and all analytical aspects of its channel program, sales operations and telesales teams.

Semarchy Appoints New CMO

New York City-based Semarchy, a master data management (MDM) provider, named Michael Hiskey chief marketing officer. Hiskey brings almost 20 years of experience from a range of data-focused disciplines, including enterprise B2B database management, big data and analytical solutions.

His experience includes leadership roles in the US, Europe and Latin America for leading data and technology organizations including Informix (acquired by IBM), Kognitio, MicroStrategy and Trifacta among others.

Hiskey's last gig was vice president of marketing for Socure, a Silicon Alley financial technology growth firm.

The move marks the second addition in as many months to the Semarchy senior leadership team. Steve Millard joined in November as chief operating officer.

YesPath Fosters Sales Collaboration

San Francisco-based YesPath, an account engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing teams, released YesPath Account Rooms. It's a private online space for sales teams to collaborate with prospect and customer accounts and discuss content, products and mutual plans.

The new product is the latest addition to YesPath’s Account Engagement Platform, which already includes capabilities for account-based analytics and AI-powered content personalization.

YesPath officials said B2B sellers need to improve their opportunity execution. YesPath officials said in creating Account Rooms, YesPath drew inspiration from collaboration tools like Slack and Asana.

“B2B purchases are actually significant projects, involving many people and a heavy time commitment,” Jason Garoutte, YesPath CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “It simply doesn’t work to ‘herd cats’ through email, and as a result, deals are always slipping behind schedule or getting lost entirely. We built YesPath to augment CRM so everyone — buyers and sellers — can work together easily to make decisions with fewer meetings and fewer emails.”

Report: B2B Vendors Lag

A new TrustRadius report found the buyer’s journey has changed, but vendors aren’t keeping up.

The researchers, which interviewed 600 B2B buyers for the survey, found 60 percent them considered their vendor influential in the purchasing process. But 58 percent did not believe claims made by the vendor from which they ultimately bought.

