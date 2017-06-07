PHOTO: Two factors differentiate the new Adobe Scan: it's free and it's backed by artificial intelligence

San Jose, Calif.-based Adobe has been developing and upgrading its Adobe Document Cloud since the product's release in 2015. Last week it keep the momentum going with the release of Adobe Scan, an app that turns mobile devices into intelligent scanning and text recognition tools.

Scan makes it easy to create digital documents from anywhere. And while it's not the only mobile scanning application on the market, it is different for two very specific reasons.

First is the cost: it's free. Most other apps require subscriptions or purchase within an upgrade.

The second differentiator is Scan is powered by Adobe’s artificial intelligence app Sensei. Sensei learns from billions of data assets, which it pulls from a unified AI and machine learning framework.

The result is Scan understands meaning and sentiment in documents — and audiences.

Using Sensei, the company claims Scan can convert printed text to digital text within seconds, without sacrificing quality or limiting the number of pages that can be scanned.

Adobe Updates Sign

The company also upgraded its e-signature application, Adobe Sign, which automates document workflow tasks, from e-signatures and approvals to filling out forms.

The Sign upgrades are a response to what Adobe identifies as common e-signature pain points, namely:

Automating document processes and gathering insights

Delivering seamless cross-device experience for engaging with document workflows

Enabling more work on mobile devices

Ensuring compliance

Improved productivity, regardless of location

Adobe is pushing its cloud-based digital signature capabilities out of preview and into general release, introducing cross-device signature capture, new customizable email templates and new business stamps among other features.

Microsoft Simplifies Deployment of Office 365 Plug-Ins

Microsoft has talked about centralized deployment services for Office 365 since the end of 2016. The idea being that a centralized hub would make it easier to deploy and work with all the individual apps in Office 365.

Last week that vision came to fruition. In an Office team blog post, Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft announced the availability of the new deployment services as add-ins.

“Users can simply open Office applications — such as Word, Excel or PowerPoint on Windows, Mac or Office Online — to see the add-ins installed on their ribbon. This allows organizations — large and small — to easily extend Office with high-value services across all platforms,” the blog post read.

The post added IT administrators can deploy Office web add-ins to individual users, groups or an organization, directly from the Office 365 Admin Center or using PowerShell scripts.

Automatic deployment of Word, Excel and PowerPoint add-ins are available as of now, with availability of Outlook add-ins promised soon. Managers can acquire and assign add-ins to users from the Office Store or by uploading a manifest for line-of-business applications.

Google Reassures Gmail Business Users With Additional Security

Google's reaction to the large-scale phishing attack of one million Gmail accounts continues.

Over the past week, Mountain View, Calif.-based Google introduced a new set of security measure designed to make Gmail a lot safer for businesses to use.

“Keeping company data secure is priority one, and that starts with protecting the tools that your employees use every day. We’re constantly adding security features to help businesses stay ahead of potential,” Andy Wen, senior product manager, Counter Abuse Technology at Google wrote in a blog post.

The upgrades include early phishing detection using machine learning, click-time warnings for malicious links, unintended external reply warnings and built-in defenses against new threats.

Underlining the business focus of the upgrades, Wen reported Google is also adding extra protection against data loss from inside the firewall.

This comes in the shape of a new warning that appears if you try to respond to someone outside of your company domain. Because Gmail has contextual intelligence, it knows if the recipient is an existing contact or someone you interact with regularly, to avoid displaying unnecessary warnings.

M-Files Partner Program Supports Customization

Finally this week, Dallas-based M-Files has launched a new partner program that will certify and support developers of customized applications based on M-Files enterprise content management.

The Certified Application Partner (CAP) program provides partners with direct technical support from M-Files engineers. Partners also can take advantage of a variety of both online and classroom-based training programs.

In a statement about the new program, M-Files discussed the increasing number of M-Files partners developing applications that focus on specific business needs, such as those associated with various vertical industries, business process automation and integrations with other core business systems.

“The M-Files Certified Application Partner program is an extension of our existing global M-Files partner program, which consists of more than 500 partners in more than 100 countries," the statement read.

“The program helps partners who develop applications that leverage M-Files with both technical and marketing support to maximize their success."