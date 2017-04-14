Gartner sees opportunities to improve its research and advisory services with the CEB acquisition. PHOTO: Jennifer C.

Gartner has officially completed its $3.3 billion acquisition of best practice and talent management insight provider CEB, Inc.

The Stamford, Conn.-based IT research firm acquired CEB in January. CEB stockholders approved the merger during a special meeting held April 4.

Gartner officials said its IT, marketing and supply chain research and advisory services will combine with Arlington County, Va.-based CEB's actionable solutions and insights across human resources, sales, finance and legal.

Gartner plans to report its financial results for the first quarter on May 4. For 2016, Gartner reported revenue of $2.44 billion, an increase of 13 percent over 2015.

Gartner Names iPaaS Leaders

Gartner also named leaders for its Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service Magic Quadrant.

Gartner tabbed Informatica, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, SnapLogic, Jitterbit and Oracle as leaders in the space.

Other companies cited in the report include:

Challengers: Adaptris

Niche Players: Scribe Software, Built.io, Moskitos, Youredi, Actian, DBSync, TerraSky and Attunity

Visionaries: Microsoft, SAP, IBM, Celigo and Fujitsu.

Gartner researchers Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Elizabeth Golluscio, Eric Thoo, Kimihiko Iijima and Mary Wilcox contributed to the report.

They define integration platform as a service (iPaaS) capabilities as those that enable subscribers to “implement data, application, API and process integration projects spanning cloud-resident and on-premises endpoints.” It helps enterprises manage and monitor "integration flows," or integration applications to bridge between multiple endpoints.

It includes:

Communication protocol connectors

Application connectors/adapters for SaaS and on-premises packaged applications

Data formats

Data standards

Data mapping and transformation

Data quality

“Application portfolios are hybrid, with many organizations having to integrate between these diverse endpoints,” wrote the researchers. “While some organizations with existing integration skills are finding that their established on-premises integration practices can be used to integrate with SaaS applications, many more are finding that their existing approaches are just not delivering fast enough to meet these new challenges.”

Complex infrastructure builds associated with traditional on-premises approaches, researchers added, do not jive with how organizations run.

“These drivers,” Gartner researchers found, "plus the rapidly maturing capabilities in the iPaaS, are resulting in increasing interest in this particular market.”

WorkJam Partners with Axsium

WorkJam, a Montreal-based digital workplace platform for hourly workers, announced a partnership with Axsium Group, a global workforce management consulting practice. The partnership will help customers streamline the deployment and strategy around the WorkJam Platform, officials promised.

Axsium will facilitate the services around the deployment of WorkJam. The partnership provides communication, staffing, self-service scheduling, compliance, learning management, task management and employee recognition capabilities.

“Axsium and WorkJam are advocates of employee engagement and are aligned in their vision for driving the future of workforce management,” Paul Tucker, CEO of Axsium Group, said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to offer a new breed of digital workplace management.”

Report: IT Sees Operational Hurdles

San Francisco-based PagerDuty, provider of digital operations management, released a survey that found frequent operational hurdles still lead to customer-impacting IT incidents and unmet customer expectations.

The findings come in the first State of Digital Operations Report, based on a two-part survey of more than 300 IT personnel in development and operations as well as more than 300 consumers.

Nearly 70 percent of consumer respondents said they'd leave a digital app or service in under 15 minutes or less if it is unresponsive or slow. Meanwhile, more than one third of IT respondents reported that it takes an average of 30 minutes or longer to resolve these issues.

“Just minutes of downtime can mean millions lost in revenue, making it more critical than ever to ensure IT teams are well-equipped to handle the complexities of digital businesses with modern development and operations tactics," Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty, said in a statement. "It’s time to support developers in driving better business outcomes through insights, investment in toolchains and context to empower optimal real-time decisions.”

Bidalgo Launches AI Agent

Bidalgo, which provides ad automation software and services for app marketers, launched Bidalgo AI this week, an end-to-end ad automation agent for app install ads on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and other platforms.

Bidalgo AI uses artificially intelligent algorithms to manage and optimize the media buying cycle.

The platform includes:

Automatic uploads of creative assets based on delivery and performance

Return on Ad spend: Marketers can set a seven-day return on ad spend and/or average Cost Per Install (CPI)

Real-time bid management

Budget management: Optimizes budget pacing based on campaign performance, daily limits and overall advertising strategy

Lucid Secures $60 Million

New Orleans-based audience platform Lucid Holdings announced this week a $60 million minority investment led by North Bridge Growth Equity, a Boston-area based private equity firm.

Originally launched as Federated Sample, Lucid rebranded in 2015.

Lucid offers programmatic buying and selling within the market research space with Fulcrum, an automated sample marketplace.

The capital raised will be used to accelerate growth by advancing product development and design and to expand Lucid’s team, both in the US and internationally.

Lucid officials said the company has experienced consistent year-over-year revenue growth of 70 percent over the past three years.