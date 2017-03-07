Gimmal said its RecordLion acquisition creates "the most advanced digital workplace solution with the largest customer base." PHOTO: Ghost Presenter

Gimmal is kicking off life under the ownership of a private equity firm with an acquisition that adds new capabilities to its information management and governance solutions.

Houston-based Gimmal, which Rubicon Technology Partners bought in January, today announced the acquisition of RecordLion, an information governance and records management software company headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.

Expands Gimmal Capabilities

Gimmal is a provider of enterprise content management software to Microsoft software suite users. The company’s solutions apply information governance and records management policies to Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365 to comply with business objectives and regulatory requirements.

The acquisition of RecordLion will enable Gimmal to extend its offering to the application of policy outside SharePoint and Office 365, Gimmal SVP and founder Mike Alsup told CMSWire. This will make it faster and more economical to migrate content from unmanaged network file shares or legacy systems into a modern digital workplace strategy, he said.

Gimmal CEO David Quackenbush said combining the two companies will support a more complete and integrated product suite. It creates "the most advanced digital workplace solution with the largest customer base of any company that manages content in SharePoint and Office 365," he noted in a statement.

Chris Caplinger, president and founder of RecordLion, will join Gimmal as the combined company’s VP of Engineering. Before RecordLion, Caplinger co-founded KnowledgeLake, where he served as Chief Technology Officer.

RecordLion, Gimmal: A Natural Fit

Caplinger told CMSWire customers of both companies will benefit from their complementary strengths.

“When I built RecordLion, the goal was to disrupt the records management and ECM market by changing the way companies governed data across the enterprise," he said. As part of Gimmal, he said RecordLion will have access to more resources to innovate and transform the digital workplace.

The result, he continued, will be "a truly complete solution for our customers, allowing them to succeed in the changing digital environment with simple, automated software that meets their needs.”

Growth Investment

Rubicon Technology Partners bought Gimmal in January to help drive Gimmal’s growth through new product innovations and further acquisitions of complementary technologies. Rubicon is a private equity firm specializing in enterprise software companies.

Gimmal was founded in 2002. "After 15 years of growing Gimmal into an enterprise content management software leader, we were at the point where we wanted to take on outside capital to accelerate our business," Quackenbush stated at the time of the acquisition.

Along with Rubicon's investment, Mark Johnson joined Gimmal as president and Chief Financial Officer. Johnson was previously Chief Financial Officer at Personify, another Rubicon portfolio company.