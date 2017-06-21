Google can now back up your entire computer with its Backup and Sync tool PHOTO: uwdigitalcollections

Google Drive, one of the most widely used apps in Google’s G Suite, was back in the headlines this week with news of a new backup solution called Backup and Sync.

According to Mountain View, Calif.-based Google’s G Suite blog, Backup and Sync will allow users to back up a computer’s entire storage disk. It will also streamline the backup process by allowing for backup of files regardless of where they are stored, rather than having to move them to the Drive folder first.

For all intents and purposes, Backup and Sync can be thought of as a new version of Google Drive. It will be aimed at individual users, with download details becoming available on Wednesday, June 28.

According to the G Suite blog announcement, “Backup and Sync is the latest version of Google Drive for Mac/PC, which is now integrated with the Google Photos desktop uploader. As such, it will respect any current Drive for Mac/PC settings in the Admin console,” the post read.

However, the post cautions that the upgrade process from Google Drive to Backup and Sync will not be automatic and will depend on permissions already in place governing Drive installation:

“… we will not automatically upgrade G Suite users from Drive for Mac/PC to Backup and Sync at this time. If you currently allow your users to install Drive for Mac/PC on their own computers, they will be able to download and upgrade to Backup and Sync starting on Wednesday, June 28th. If you don’t currently allow Google Drive for Mac/PC in your organization, your users won’t be able to use Backup and Sync with their G Suite accounts.”

There is no mention anywhere of changes to Drive subscription plans with Backup and Sync, so for the moment at least, it looks like the15GB of storage shared across all Google services will be maintained.

Drive File Stream Rolls Out to Early Adopter Enterprises

Nor will G Suite users on paid plans like the Business or Enterprise plans automatically receive Backup and Sync. Instead, those users will eventually be offered a business-focused backup solution called Drive File Stream.

Drive File Stream, which was released to Early Adopter Program users at the beginning of May, allows enterprise users to stream corporate data straight to their computers without needing to save a copy locally first.

The Early Adopter Program for Drive File Stream is only open to G Suite Enterprise, Business and Education customers. G Suite admins may apply with their domain on behalf of their organizations.

Box Drive Launched in Public Beta

Google isn’t the only vendor that has been working on its storage technology this week. Redwood City, Calif.-based Box has been busy, too, with the introduction of a new service called Box Drive that also focuses on streaming data. Box Drive is currently available in public beta and is free for all Box users.

According to a statement from Box, Box Drive is a new desktop application that delivers secure access to all files stored in Box, giving it the familiar feel of a traditional shared network drive.

Box Drive, aims to make sharing and collaboration easier by automatically saving new work files, file uploads and changes to existing files back into Box.

Box Drive is available for Windows, macOS and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to make it easier for enterprises to collaborate on files stored in Box. Box Drive uses a familiar file finder interface that is integrated into Windows Explorer and Mac Finder, so those wishing to transfer files need only click on the files they want to transfer.

The release of Box Drive is intended to enable enterprises to start phasing out expensive network file shares, according to Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Box Drive combines infinite access to the cloud with an intuitive, natively integrated desktop experience that is familiar to hundreds of millions of people today in enterprises all over the world,” Levie wrote in a recent blog post.

OpenText Partners with SAP on HR

Even though Waterloo, Ontario-based OpenText has already confirmed to CMSWire that its artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics engine, Magellan, will be ready on schedule next month, that hasn’t slowed OpenText’s pace of other new releases in the meantime.

Last week, OpenText announced an extension of its partnership with SAP, in the form of a new reseller agreement to provide end-to-end document management for human resources. The agreement will allow SAP to resell OpenText Extended ECM as the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite.

The new solution, which is already available, helps organizations manage human resources and employee documents from generation to disposition in a secure and compliant manner.

"Helping companies manage their essential employee records through a single, cloud-based source is a significant step for companies wanting to more effectively manage an increasingly global, digital workforce,” Adam Howatson, chief marketing officer at OpenText, said in a statement.

“SAP SuccessFactors Extended ECM by OpenText offers HR professionals a solution uniquely designed to help reduce the time and complexity associated with document management."

The new addition enables enterprises to manage documents according to organizational criteria including geography and occupation, and enables them to generate any HR documents using set templates, content and pre-defined workflows.

Watch for more from OpenText soon with the official launch of Magellan in mid-July.

Iron Mountain Launches InfoGoTo.com Site for Governance Advice

Also this week, Cambridge, Mass.-based Iron Mountain has announced the release of InfoGoTo.com, a new site which the company claims is the industry’s first free resource for information, data management and governance professionals.

InfoGoTo.com provides enterprises with expert advice and commentary, best practices, weekly news item updates and opportunities for peer networking in various areas of enterprise governance.

The site is designed to help information governance professionals by providing what Iron Mountain claims is a vendor-agnostic destination for meeting their goals. It covers five main practice areas:

Information Governance,

Regulations & Compliance

Privacy & Security

Storage & Destruction

Training & Awareness

In short, if information governance is a concern for your enterprise — as it should be — this resource is well worth checking out.