Organizations in the age of digital transformation want a simple way to find information and manage content effectively. They don't want countless repositories, shadow IT silos, content buried in various consumer solutions, file shares and overwhelmed user desktops.

Officials at Enterprise Content Management (ECM) provider Shinydocs will discuss these challenges and demonstrate ways to implement smart, intuitive ECM tools and strategies in a webinar with CMSWire at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow, March 7.

During the webinar — How to Simplify and Modernize ECM — Shinydocs CEO Jason Cassidy and information software support officer David Millitt will discuss how organizations can "stop settling for less than 100 percent adoption" of their ECM.

The Promise of ECM

Organizations need proper metadata associated with ECM, the correct permissions, an up-to-date audit history, robust version control and taxonomies, Cassidy said in an interview with CMSWire.

"That’s the promise ECM proposes to deliver on but the reality is stagnated adoption and underwhelming use," said Cassidy, whose company is based in Kitchener, Ontario. "A majority of enterprise organizations are in fact sitting on a number of ECM solutions each vying for single-digit adoption numbers."

The webinar will also cover an ECM case study of success from Millitt, who works for the Derby City Council in Derby, England. He will discuss how his government entity increased adoption and content suite use by 600 percent using the Shinydocs platform.

This webinar will also cover:

How to reduce costs associated with data management

The secrets to increasing enterprise managed files and document utilization

How to redirect information hoarding from personal desktops, file shares and IT to the SharePoint or ContentServer

Unmanaged Data

The ECM struggle for organizations is real and backed by numbers, of which Cassidy shared with CMSWire:

The digital universe is growing at an exponential rate and is expected to exceed 44 zettabytes by 2020

The average organization has 56 different cloud file share services

Approximately 26.8 percent of documents in cloud file shares contain sensitive information

80 percent of data is unstructured/unmanaged: high associated costs, risks, compliance and performance issues

"This is the status quo," Cassidy said. "This is what is widely accepted, what everyone has settled for."

Traditional Route is Done

It's not good enough.

The traditional route is best practices that espouse buy-in from the top, consistent reinforcement and cross-departmental teams that check in on a regular cadence. Organizations "herd cats to a single solution."

This, Cassidy, said, demands a top-down cultural change to get the most out of existent ECM investments.

It pits on one hand better training, vocal advocates, accessible champions and intuitive interface updates. On the other, organizations have the threat of non-compliance, legal risk, data leakage and hacking of exposed information.

"That doesn’t work," Cassidy said. "That hasn’t worked."

Render ECM Invisible

Organizations instead should connect those disparate information silos. They should render their ECM invisible and have it work no different than a "My Documents" folder.

"You double-click any file to open it," Cassidy said. "You can save it back to the folder direct from the application. Windows Explorer isn’t a sexy interface but everyone knows how to use it. It’s why we hoard files on the desktop or in 'My Documents.' Why we rely on network shares when we’re in the office. It just works."

Shinydocs promotes an environment where users don’t need to be trained and their day-to-day workflows don’t need to be adjusted.

"Freeing your information to be recognized at the operating system level allows for the software defined movement of data," Cassidy said. "Move it into your ECM investment, archive information to the cloud, connect all your line of business applications. Instead of locking it down into a proprietary system make it fluid so it can live there for the moment but move seamlessly to the cloud or beyond. Your data is future-proofed."