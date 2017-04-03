Shinydocs CEO Jason Cassidy

The best way to approach enterprise content management (ECM) is to give users what they know and love: a familiar interface.

They want to work in files on their local and shared drives while a powerful ECM system does the management work on the backend.

Most users given the choice where to work would rather be in a local or shared drive than a web-based content management system, according to Jason Cassidy, CEO of Kitchener, Ontario-based Shinydocs.

“That’s the practical reality,” he said on a recent CMSWire webinar, "How to Simplify and Modernize ECM." Cassidy called Shinydocs an additive system to ECM suites like OpenText Content Server.

“Every one of us out there just wants to work how they work in local or shared drives,” Cassidy said.

“We don’t give them new systems. We give them exactly what they’re expecting. In the backend, it’s your ECM but in the foreground it’s just easier to work natively the way they expect to work day in and day out.”

Familiar Interface

Shinydocs fulfills that promise, Cassidy added. Users do not have to have a conscious thought about record management as they do their work.

Just click save, “and all the power is in the backend,” Cassidy said.

“That version will go into Content Server, but the end user doesn’t have to care,” he said.

Businesses for a long time have known the value they’ve wanted associated with their content and data.

Cassidy said ECM systems come with expectations for users:

“All content management systems should work on premises or in the cloud,” Cassidy said. “They should work intuitively on any device and should scale to petabytes. Every piece of content should be subject to metadata and permissions. Everything in this list (above) is perfectly reasonable to expect,” Cassidy said. “Any file, document or data should be reasonably subject to all these properties.”

Vendor Promises

Some vendors say all these expectations can’t be obtained through one system. But Cassidy disagrees. They can have everything. Give users what they come to expect for document management every day and add a layer of the real promises of ECM like search, versions, permissions, history and record management.

“That’s what drives us at Shinydocs,” Cassidy said. “Empowering customers to solve problems that come associated with traditional ECM.”

David Millitt, principal information software support officer for the Derby City Council, the local government authority for Derby, a city in England, discussed his team’s challenges of transitioning from a paper-based shop to digital.

The government entity moved to a different headquarters and had no room for paper. It brought in OpenText Content Server as a corporate document management solution.

It allowed the company us to introduce everything that comes into the building as digital, Millitt said. Everything needs to be scanned, and it’s done through Content Server.

Greater Adoption

Derby City Council integrated Shinydocs’ Shinydrive ECM application within Content Server which dramatically boosted adoption while allowing to people to continue to work as they do day-to-day, Millitt said. Shinydrive helped cut through long rollouts. They can perform application integration without the costs of custom integrations.

“We now have a fully-rounded solution,” said Millitt. “There isn’t a corner people can hide in.”

Before, the team had businesses processes they wouldn't have touched because of costs or business disruptions.

“It’s rare now that we consider integration with any line of business applications because we have all these capabilities of bringing systems together,” Millitt said. "We’re now able to migrate content and set up integrations based on network drives and now are reversing some integrations done previously."