Jitterbit's Harmony Winter '17 Citizen Integrator targets non-technical users. PHOTO: Benjamin Child

Jitterbit wants to put integration in the hands of non-developers with a product update designed to combine ease-of-use with enterprise grade scale-out capabilities.

It's marketing its Harmony Winter '17 Citizen Integrator — released today — as a comprehensive yet simple to use integration solution that allows non-technical users to spin up and deploy applications in the cloud and on-premises without IT intervention.

Alameda, Calif.-based Jitterbit, founded in 2003, is a Gartner Leader among Enterprise Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) providers.

IPaaS vendors offer suites of cloud services enabling development, execution and governance of integration flows connecting processes, services, applications and data within individual or across multiple organizations.

Jitterbit touts its Harmony platform as a smarter approach to integration: "a single cloud platform with everything you need to create a strategic advantage with seamless digital experiences."

More Capabilities for Non-Developers

"Companies that put integration and connectivity first are the ones that are going to be ahead of everyone else in their digital transformation," Andrew Leigh, vice president of marketing and alliances at Jitterbit, told CMSWire. "The pace of integration is so demanding. The number of integrations in the next three to five years will be stretched into the tens of thousands."

That's why Jitterbit wants to enable citizen integrators to execute integrations on business-critical applications. Gartner coined that term, for those who have no integration experience but need to integrate business apps.

In a recent market guide for IPaaS (fee required), Gartner said the citizen integrator phenomenon "will have a dramatic effect on business users’ expectations for handling simple integration tasks themselves at work, as they do at home." Gartner predicts about 50 percent of a company's integration will be done by citizen integrators.

On the downside, "it may also create compliance risks and/or technical debt if employees acquire and use these tools directly, without the knowledge or support of application integration leaders," analysts noted.

Jitterbit's Harmony platform provides full centralized governance and full control to IT and the CIO, Leigh said.

The Rise of Self-Service Solutions

Leigh said Jitterbit understands the demand for self-service applications.

The effort began some 18 months ago when technology partner Autodesk asked Jitterbit to build a self-service method that would allow its team members to integrate Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) applications to apps like Slack or even more sophisticated integrations like PLM to ERP systems like Microsoft and NetSuite.

"We saw out in the consumer world people were using apps for self-service integration," Leigh said. Now, they're releasing 50 recipes for popular integration workflows, such as those with Salesforce, NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, Box and Slack.

Independent Software Vendor Support

Other highlights of Citizen Integrator include:

Enhanced design studio for a bimodal integration strategy

Integrations unified on a single platform with full governance and control

Helps independent software vendors (ISVs) to provide more than just APIs to enable the integration of their applications to external services and apps. ISVs can embed Jitterbit’s Citizen Integrator integration capability directly into their customer-facing solution. Jitterbit partners with companies like Autodesk and Endowance to offer the embedded integration solution.

“The launch of Harmony Winter ‘17, and Citizen Integrator in particular, is democratizing integration to bring connectivity to all users and address a growing challenge for companies across a range of industries and sizes,” Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos said.

“The ability to scale out technology quickly can be the difference between winning or losing with digital business, and Jitterbit’s new platform empowers companies to succeed with fast, flexible and secure integrations across the entire organization.”