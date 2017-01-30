Adam Howatson

OpenText CMO Adam Howatson said the company is "100 percent committed to active investment" in Documentum and other products it obtained last week through the acquisition of Dell EMC's Enterprise Content Division (ECD).

In an interview with CMSWire, Howatson said OpenText plans to continue to evolve Documentum and its sister products, InfoArchive and Leap, noting that there should be an active road map available in the next 60 days.

From EIM to ECM

Howatson said Waterloo, Ontario-based OpenText — long regarded primarily for its enterprise information management software — is now also "the undisputed heavyweight champion of enterprise content management" as a result of the Dell EMC ECD acquisition.

Leadership, he said, has its challenges: "People are going to throw darts at us. That's OK."

But he disputed speculation that OpenText made the acquisition solely because it was interested in the ECD products' maintenance revenue. “That is incorrect,” Howatson said.

To any ECD customers who bought into the rhetoric that Documentum was "done," Howatson argued quite the opposite is true. Calling OpenText "the home of innovation," Howatson reassured "those who fear Documentum is dead" that the company "may be your saving grace."

He said OpenText has no plans to move customers off of the newly acquired ECD products and onto its own products. "They address different use cases," he said, calling Documentum's solutions for industries including life sciences, energy, engineering and the public sector as the "best in class."

OpenText doesn't have duplicates in its portfolio, he said.

Howatson said anyone with an investment in Documentum should know that investment is safe with OpenText, adding "We care for and protect our customers' investments."

This is not a promise competitors like Box, which is trying to woo life sciences and other ECD customers onto its platform, can make, Howatson claimed.

Powering Digital Transformation

Howatson refuted suggestions from Alfresco's John Newton that OpenText might try to move Documentum customers to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model via LEAP.

"OpenText and Documentum are the information management backbones of many of the world's largest companies. There are decades of innovation and investment in them. They are core to our customers business," he said.

LEAP and OpenText Core, on the other hand, are lightweight cloud solutions that were built for collaboration and productivity. How they will be positioned with regards to one another has yet to be determined. "We have only owned ECD for five days," Howatson said.

That being said, OpenText has done some thinking about what it can bring to ECD customers — a single cloud strategy, digital experience management, web content management and analytics, among them.

"We will power our customers' digital transformation," Howatson said.