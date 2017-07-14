The scene at the Orange County Convention Center for SAP's SAPPHIRE NOW in May. PHOTO: Dom Nicastro

SAP unveiled new solutions built on its SAP Leonardo IoT platform at its SAP Leonardo Live conference this week in Frankfurt, Germany.

The solutions build off releases unveiled during the Walldorf, Germany-based company's SAPPHIRE NOW conference in May. Those introduced IoT, machine learning and blockchain innovations to “help customers make everything digital, programmable and smarter," according to Mike Flannagan SAP vice president, analytics.

This week added new capabilities to the SAP Leonardo digital innovation system. According to SAP officials, they take advantage of advances in big data and analytics and connections with SAP Cloud Platform and technologies such as machine learning.

The new releases include:

SAP Leonardo IoT Bridge, a configurable role-based digital command center

SAP Global Track and Trace, a cloud-based offering for end-to-end tracking, monitoring and reporting of objects and business processes across supply chain networks

SAP Leonardo IoT Edge software to bring compute, storage and business semantics via the cloud to where intelligent devices reside outside of the data center

SAP Digital Manufacturing Insights, a centralized, cloud-based manufacturing performance management solution

SAP Asset Manager, a cloud-based mobile app for managing asset health, inventory, maintenance and safety.

In other technology news ...

Twitter Names New CFO

Ned Segal

Twitter announced Tuesday it appointed Ned D. Segal as its new chief financial officer. Segal takes over the CFO role from Anthony Noto, Twitter’s COO and CFO who will remain until Segal's appointment goes into effect in August.

Segal previously served as senior vice president of finance at Intuit Inc. From April 2013 until January 2015, Segal served as CFO of RPX Corporation, a publicly-traded patent risk management solutions company.

He held various positions at Goldman Sachs & Co. from 1996 to April 2013.

Twitter will pay Segal $500,000 annually, according to a document filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He will also received a signing bonus of $300,000.

Reliant on Twitter board approval, Segal will also receive a stock package of 794,444 shares of Twitter common stock vesting over four years (worth about $15.3 million now) and performance-based restricted stock units for 372,223 shares of Twitter common stock based upon Twitter performance targets over next four fiscal years.

Calabrio Launches Managed Services

Minneapolis-based Calabrio, which provides customer engagement and analytics software, announced this week the launch of new managed service offerings for Analytics and Workforce Management (WFM).

Calabrio Managed Services provide customers who have deployed Calabrio ONE access to Calabrio experts who partner with internal teams to implement, run and optimize projects.

Calabrio Managed Services is run by the Calabrio Innovation Center, which provides consulting engagements, workshops, proof of concepts, managed services and additional programs.

IDC: Traditional PC Market Beats Expectations

Framingham, Mass.-based IDC released data that found worldwide shipments of traditional PCs (desktop, notebook, workstation) totaled 60.5 million units in the second quarter, posting a year-on-year decline of 3.3 percent.

However, that is above the 3.9 percent decline forecasted.

Geographically, mature markets generally outperformed emerging markets, with Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) and Latin America in particular showing weakness, though Latin America did outperform IDC's original forecast.

The US posted a slight decline but otherwise pulled ahead of the forecast in part due to Chromebook activity. Japan again posted positive growth, following the tough market conditions in 2015 through the first half of 2016.

"Amid some unevenness in market trends across the regions, the global PC market has continued to trend toward stabilization," Jay Chou, research manager, IDC Worldwide Personal Computing Device Tracker, said in a statement. "Despite recent issues wrought by component shortages and its effect on system prices, we expect the momentum of commercial market replacements will contribute to eventual market growth. Consumer demand will remain under pressure, although growth in areas like PC gaming and the increasingly attractive portfolio of sleek Windows-based systems will help push the consumer market to stabilize as well."

Accenture Acquires Clearhead

Accenture has acquired Clearhead, a digital optimization company based in Austin. Company officials said Accenture made the move to strengthen the personalization services of Accenture Interactive. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clearhead's technology helps brands test, redesign and personalize digital customer experiences and digital products. Clearhead has a team of about 70 people.

Clearhead's proprietary data-driven methodology sets up A/B or multivariate tests to validate hypotheses, analyze results and redesign experiences.

“Experience is the new battleground in the digital world and brands need to continuously optimize it across the entire customer journey,” Glen Hartman, head of Accenture Interactive North America, said in a statement. “At Accenture Interactive, we’re laser focused on creating the best customer experiences for our clients and we’re excited about Clearhead boosting our personalization business with their experimentation and personalization capabilities.”

Clearhead’s user experience solution integrates with Adobe Target, Oracle Maxymiser and Monetate among others.

Clearhead is the 14th acquisition Accenture Interactive has made since 2013.

REAN Cloud Acquires 47Lining

Herndon, Va.-based REAN Cloud, an AWS Premier Partner and global Cloud Systems Integrator, has acquired 47Lining, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in the big data space.

This acquisition adds big data analytics IOT and machine learning to REAN Cloud, and extends its US footprint. BV Investment Partners led a second round of funding to support the acquisition.

“The strategic acquisition of 47Lining will help REAN Cloud scale to meet increased customer interest in Data Lakes, Redshift migrations, real-time analytics and data platforms for extreme event volumes,” Sekhar Puli, managing director and co-founder of REAN Cloud, said in a statement.

Company officials said the acquisition combines 47Lining’s big data capabilities with REAN Cloud’s expertise in cloud security, migration and DevOps. 47Lining will continue to operate as a distinct business unit. 47Lining’s former CEO, Mick Bass, will lead this new business unit.

Sigstr Taps Events Marketers in Release

Indianapolis-based Sigstr, a cloud platform for employee email personalization, announced this week the launch of its new Sigstr for Events package. It is designed to help event marketers to tap into employee email to drive event registrations, increase event attendance and involve speakers and sponsors to drive event awareness.

Users of Sigstr for Events can schedule an email signature campaign aligned to pre-event, during-event and post-event call to actions.

Sigstr for Events also enables speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to have branded content to place into their email signatures.

“Employee email is a natural marketing channel for brands who put on first-party events, webinars and seminars," Sigstr CEO Bryan Wade said in a statement. "The Sigstr platform knows the sender, recipient and timing of your event. Because of that, we are able to target individuals based on their involvement with the event, in time with the specific timeline. Delivering personalized content accelerates the sales pipeline and engages your most important customers.”