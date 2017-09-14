One of the big reasons Microsoft pushed SharePoint Framework into general availability in February was to attract more developer talent into the SharePoint ecosystem.

Yesterday, the Redmond, Wash.-based company announced the release of SharePoint Feature Pack 2 (FP2), which finally gives Framework support to users of SharePoint 2016.

SharePoint Feature Pack 2 Release

Framework, according to the February announcement, is a page and web part model that provides full support for client-side SharePoint development, easy integration with SharePoint data and support for open source tooling.

At the time of its release it offered support for SharePoint Online and Office 365 services, but not for SharePoint 2016, which it said would come later in the year. The FP2 release provides that support.

The release will make it easier for SharePoint 2016 customers and third-party developers to build SharePoint-focused solutions.

Even better, for those with SharePoint Feature Pack 1 installed, the new FP2 offers all the capabilities which came with the previous release, including a OneDrive API for SharePoint on-premises and a preview of hybrid auditing.

A SharePoint Built for 'Continuous Innovation'

Feature Pack 2 comes with many improvements including fixes for software flaws as well as an upgraded OneDrive for Business "modern" experience, but only for those that have software assurance.

The release of SharePoint FP2, from a wider perspective, underline’s Microsoft’s commitment to a SharePoint focused heavily on hybrid environments.

In a post about SharePoint 2016, Seth Patton, general manager for the SharePoint and OneDrive Product Management team described SharePoint 2016 as:

“A part of Microsoft’s broader ambition to reinvent productivity, we are on a mission to make SharePoint more simple, mobile, intelligent and secure to help customers unlock the value of having it as an integrated part of Office 365.”

SharePoint marketing manager Bill Baer in a post about the FP2 release wrote:

“When we launched SharePoint Server 2016, we shared the vision for SharePoint Server 2016 as a foundational release, born in the cloud, and built for continuous innovation ....

“Through the September 2017 Public Update for SharePoint Server 2016 we’re delivering several new features based on customer feedback and developer needs, highlighting these investments, the SharePoint Framework.”

The company didn't offer many further details about FP2, but anyone who is interested won’t have to wait long to hear more as Baer said he will be digging deeper into FP2 at the Microsoft Ignite conference later this month.