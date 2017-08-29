Adobe released updates to Adobe Campaign today designed to improve analytics, ease multi-language email campaigns and speed delivery with new templates PHOTO: Dom Nicastro

Adobe has released new features for its email marketing platform aimed at helping marketers act on insights, send multi-language email campaigns and access more design templates.

Adobe announced the updates to its Adobe Campaign platform, part of the Adobe Marketing Cloud. Campaign helps marketers send contextual email and cross-channel marketing campaigns and leverages Adobe Sensei's artificial intelligence and machine learning for predictive capabilities, according to Adobe officials.

"We're heavily investing in advancements in email marketing," Bridgette Darling, product marketing manager for Adobe Campaign, said in an interview with CMSWire.

'Dynamic Reporting'

Adobe officials said email marketers can now drill down into insights and adjust campaign reports with a drag-and-drop interface.

Through what San Jose, Calif.-based Adobe calls dynamic reporting, marketers will have access to actionable data in real-time and visualizations of email campaign execution, such as high-performing email campaigns and those that need improvement.

Dynamic Reporting extends the functional capability of Adobe Analytics Cloud’s Analysis Workspace capability directly into Adobe Campaign.

Most marketers lack strong and effective analysis of their campaigns, according to Darling.

"It's completely drag-and-drop," she said. "You can look at all your engagement metrics and visualize them in different forms. You can tie it down to the individual user and how they are specifically responding to email."

Speaking My Language

Adobe has also claimed the release makes campaigns in multiple languages easier to deploy, thanks to an integration between Adobe Campaign and Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). Experience manager is Adobe's web content management platform, also part of the Adobe Marketing Cloud.

Email marketers can create the emails directly within AEM then deliver them via Adobe Campaign.

"Recreating emails in multiple languages ... there are so many nuances that go into that," Darling said. "Rolling out a global campaign is always a big challenge for global brands. Even some of these global teams have marketing teams that are super lean."

New Templates

Adobe's also added 20 new out-of-the-box templates which are mobile-optimized and can be customized with a brand's content. The templates include new customer welcome and reengagement emails, among others.

"This will increase the velocity in which marketers get their emails out the door," Darling said, "which gives them more time to focus on strategy and new initiatives."

Adobe's currently working on two predictive email capabilities that incorporate Adobe Sensei:

Selecting the most relevant images to include in an email to drive conversion

Analyzing changes in customers’ usage and engagement of Adobe Campaign, such as drops in volume of emails sent, changes in the frequency of features used and contract terms to predict customer churn.

In 2013, Adobe spent $600 million to buy Paris-based Neolane, which brought marketing automation into its Marketing Cloud.