No time for vacations in the Open Source CMS world, as SilverStripe, Joomla and more update their platforms

With summer reaching its peak (or winter, for those in the southern hemisphere), open source CMS vendors are keeping their cool by continuing to tweak their products and engage with their communities.

In July, we heard news from Enonic, Liferay, Jahia and Magnolia about new websites, Slack channels and even an office gaming app.

Let's take a look what August holds for the open source CMS space.

Joomla

The Joomla community can expect to see the first beta release of Joomla 3.8 — the next scheduled release of the Joomla 3.x series — sometime during August 2017. As things stand, the Joomla team is working on a September 2017 stable release.

Joomla 3.8 will bring about a “modern routing system, Joomla 4 compatibility layer” and a few minor tweaks.

SilverStripe

SilverStripe 4 has been in the works for what seems like forever. But for the eager SilverStripe community, the wait is nearing an end — because the first beta for SilverStripe 4 has been officially released.

SilverStripe’s Lead Solutions Architect Ingo Schommer made the following comments along with the announcement:

“Since we’re now in beta, documented developer APIs can be considered stable. You won’t need to rewrite your PHP code again until after 4.0 is stable. With the stable release planned for later this year, we are encouraging everyone to use this beta release for new projects, and begin upgrading existing ones,” he said.

Schommer went on to say that the SilverStripe 4 API will be frozen, and that the SilverStripe team’s attention will now focus on, “bug fixing and polishing of the UI for a stable release later this year.”

The news doesn't end there for SilverStripe fans, as StripeCon NZ and StripeCon EU have also been announced. It’s the first time the company is hosting a StripeCon in New Zealand, whereas StripeCon EU 2017 will be the fourth of its kind.

StripeCon EU will be a three-day event hosted in Malta, from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2017. StripeCon NZ will take place on Nov. 24, 2017 in Te Papa, New Zealand.

Drupal

The Drupal community can look forward to two events in August.

First up, is the Drupal North Regional Summit, which is to be held in Ottawa, Canada between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27, 2017. A range of topics relating to the Drupal project will be discussed.

Drupal lovers interested in the future of accessible web design can also check out A11Y Talks 2017, where speakers will address the accessibility issues in Drupal core, as well as Drupal’s plans to resolve those issues. The event is set to take place in New York City on Aug. 23, 2017.

According to Drupal, the event will first touch on, “why we should contribute, [and will] then go into more depth on how we can contribute including the patch process on Drupal.org.”

Liferay

In August, Liferay users in Asia and beyond are getting the opportunity to converge in Taipei, Taiwan.

Hosted by Liferay Singapore on Aug. 25, 2017, the inaugural event will give Liferay users and customers a chance to talk to other community users, as well as Liferay's customers, prospects and partners. You can register here.

Grav

Grav users have plenty to tinker with in August. After three months of development, Grav announced the arrival of Grav v1.3 along with Admin plugin v1.5.

Here’s a breakdown of the new features hitting the flat-file CMS:

Grav 1.3 Features

Single Array Field: The ability for an entire form to be a single field (like a List field)

The ability for an entire form to be a single field (like a List field) 165 new thumbnails: These images are used with various media types

These images are used with various media types Improved Windows Routing: You are now able to use the admin plugin with PHP's built-in webserver on Windows machines

Grav Admin Plugin 1.5 Features

New Media Picker Field: Let's you pick media from any page location

Let's you pick media from any page location New Multi-level Field: An experimental field for defining collections definitions, metadata and other complex YAML data

An experimental field for defining collections definitions, metadata and other complex YAML data Prev/Next Page Navigation: Easily move among sibling pages with these new toolbar buttons

Easily move among sibling pages with these new toolbar buttons Improved Full-screen Editing: Now with improved browser compatibility

Now with improved browser compatibility More Configuration Options: Such as controlling how preview opens

Such as controlling how preview opens Improved file field: This field now renders preview on load

Plus a whole bunch of security and bug fixes. You can check out everything new with Grav right here.

Other Open Source CMS Headlines

In other news, Mailchimp is now integrated with Prestashop, bringing free marketing automation tools to the Paris-based ecommerce solution.

Furthermore, eZ Systems has announced the dates and venue for eZ Conference 2018, the company’s annual event. It will be held in Cologne, Germany June 5 to 7, 2018.

No Rest for the Open Source World

For many, the month of August is reserved for vacation time — but the open source world is averse to rest, it seems.

For the rest of us, that means Liferay and Drupal have us covered in terms of conferences for anybody passing through Taiwan, Ottawa or New York City.