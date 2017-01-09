WordPress 4.7 is named in honor of jazz singer Sarah “Sassy” Vaughan, shown here in New York City in 1946. PHOTO: Wikipedia

December is a traditionally quiet month across most industries, but the world of open source CMS never truly rests.

Sure, open source vendors (and their contributing communities alike) cooled their jets a little as the new year approached — but there was still plenty going on.

If you happened to miss any of it, here are the latest open source CMS headlines.

WordPress

As I mentioned in my roundup of open source news from November, the WordPress team were working on releasing WordPress 4.7 — and they did exactly that on Dec. 6.

Automattic named their latest release “Vaughan” in line with their tradition of naming their major WordPress releases after musicians. This time, it was Sarah “Sassy” Vaughan who made the cut.

WordPress 4.7 introduced a new default theme, an enhanced Customizer interface, native video header support and editor tweaks.

Drupal

Drupal’s Executive Director Megan Sanicki announced some notable changes coming to the Drupal website.

Drupal is planning to appeal to more organizations by selectively promoting the benefits of Drupal in line with different industry verticals.

For example, the Drupal website will soon boast sections dedicated to highlighting Drupal’s ability to empower the digital presences of governments, entertainment/media brands and higher education institutions. This is all part of the effort to promote Drupal more efficiently.

SilverStripe

SilverStripe also started its hunt for a developer to help it get over the line with the highly anticipated SilverStripe 4.

According to their CMO Nicole Williams, SilverStripe is looking for a developer with, “passion for open source, delight in complex challenges and [to] be excited about shaping the future of SilverStripe products.”

Additionally, SilverStripe unveiled two new releases: SilverStripe 4 alpha-3 and SilverStripe 3.5.

The former has sought to improve the user-friendliness of their next major release, while the latter brings about API and security improvements — as well as the removal of some versions from standard and long-term support.

TYPO3

TYPO3 8.5 was also released in December, bringing about a slew of updates to the enterprise open source CMS.

First up, TYPO3 has embraced CKEditor by integrating into the TYPO3 Core.

Furthermore, the platform now boasts a brand new form builder that offers a point-and-click wizard to generate all kinds of forms. Users can now render their forms with Fluid, and process their them via a pluggable concept.

TYPO3’s demo video explains it all in a lot more detail.

Other Open Source CMS Headlines

MODX Revolution 2.5.4 was released, bringing with it an update for PHP Mailer, an accessibility improvement for the Manager login and several other fixes.

WonderCMS — a miniscule flat-file CMS that runs on just five files — released version 1.2 of their lightweight platform. The update allows users to create a functions.php file within their theme folder, enabling them to configure new editable areas.

Finally, CMS Made Simple (CMSMS) announced that CMSMS 2.2 is nearing completion. They expect a general release sometime in Q1 2017.

Here’s to a Busy 2017

2016 was a good year for WCM and DX platforms, but I’ve got even higher hopes for the year ahead — particularly when it comes to the open source space.

There’s already talk about the expanding role open source software is playing in the digital transformation process which many organizations are braving, and I expect that discussion to continue.

Plus, we’re pretty much guaranteed movement from the likes of WordPress, Joomla and Drupal — and I’m especially interested in seeing how the latter handles its self-proclaimed mission to promote itself with more gusto.

In any case, here’s to a busy 2017.