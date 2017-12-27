The aphorism "perfect is the enemy of good" can be found in Voltaire's writings, Shakespeare's plays and Joanna Schloss's analytics advice. As a subject matter expert in all things analytics, including business intelligence, big data, data warehousing and more, Schloss cuts through the buzzwords to make analytics approachable. Through her writing, her speaking engagements and more, Schloss has made good on the goal she set only two years ago: "To do everything I can to inspire the women of tomorrow to join the women of today and change the perception that IT is a man’s world."

Making Sense of Our Noisy Technology World

What’s your proudest accomplishment — professional or personal — of 2017?

In 2017, I am proudest of being selected as a top contributor for this magazine, I am honored to be a part of the CMSWire contributing author community. Thanks to everyone who has helped with this achievement.

What unrelated skill or piece of knowledge has helped you with your current work?

In the noisy and fractured business intelligence and analytics, machine learning and AI world, my challenge to stand out in the marketplace is difficult. Conversations with my professional network, family and friends has been an unexpected well of inspiration. All these smart and inventive people in their own world allow us to have all manners of conversation from doctoring to teaching to photographing molecules. Since the conversations range all topics and discussion, I come away from them with a refreshing and new perspective that fuels new ideas.

What conversation would you like to see your industry have in 2018?

The market for independent software is very noisy and quite fractured. I would like to see the smart people in the world to start taking an interest in how to initiate some rationalization of the various technology choices.

If you could give 20-year-old you some advice, what would it be?

BE CURIOUS! Explore the world and listen to the people you encounter. Life is filled with amazing sites and people. Seeing new places gives me an appreciation of the wonder and awe of nature and human ingenuity. Meeting new people and really listening and hearing what they have to say always inspires me.

Speed round!