In today's highly competitive market, brand awareness is critical to the success of any business. Consumers are bombarded with messages from brands on a daily basis, making it challenging for businesses to stand out from the crowd. Although traditional brand-building tactics like paid media and above the line (ATL) advertising still have their place, they can be expensive and unfeasible due to budget constraints. However, businesses can backfill the gap by implementing these three simple tactics to help generate millions of free brand awareness impressions

Build Impressions With the Power of SEO

The first tactic is to ensure every piece of content is search engine optimized. Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of enhancing content to help it rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). SEO is an ongoing process, and businesses must ensure that their high-traffic or most-targeted pages are optimized. This involves optimizing meta tags, as well as headlines and body content, amongst other things.

By ensuring their content is optimized, businesses can increase their visibility on search engines, which brings more organic traffic to their websites. This not only helps build brand awareness but also generates leads and drives conversions. Moreover, by ranking higher in SERPs, businesses can establish their credibility and authority in their niches, which fosters trust with their audiences.

Your Employees Are Your Social Media Ambassadors

The second tactic is to leverage the power of a company's workforce. Most employees are already on social media platforms, but few of them post content on behalf of their organization. By mobilizing employees to become brand ambassadors, businesses can tap into a powerful source of free brand advertising.

LinkedIn is an excellent platform for brand building. Businesses can make it easy for their employees to post and repost content on their behalf with the help of tools such as LinkedIn Elevate. LinkedIn will rank content higher if it deems it original; this can be done by adding a personalized caption rather than simply resharing an article.

A business with thousands of employees can generate millions of free brand awareness impressions, even if only 25% engage in brand-building activities. Moreover, employee-generated content can help build trust and credibility with an audience. Consumers are more likely to trust recommendations and information from employees rather than from brands themselves, partly because it's coming from real people. By empowering employees to become brand ambassadors, businesses can establish a strong connection with their audience and bolster their brand reputation.

Amplify Video in All Your Channels

The third tactic is to prioritize video content. Videos are highly engaging and easily shareable, which means they can generate millions of free brand awareness impressions. Search engines rank video content higher in SERPs, which means social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are prioritizing video content in their algorithms.

Videos are great because they're so versatile. Businesses can leverage video content by creating explainer videos, product demos, customer testimonials and behind-the-scenes footage. This content can be shared on owned properties such as websites and social media pages in addition to third-party platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo.

Video content is not only highly engaging, but, like employee brand ambassadors, helps build trust and credibility with an audience. Videos allow businesses to showcase their expertise, demo products and services and connect with their viewers on an emotional level. Moreover, video content can also help establish a strong brand identity and personality. This allows brands to differentiate from their competitors.

Marketing 101 Still Applies: Know Your Customer

To implement these tactics successfully, businesses must have a clear understanding of their target audience. They should also be aware of the platforms and channels their audience is most active on. This can help in tailoring their content and messages to their target audience, which improves engagement and drives more conversions. However, this is not a one-size fits all solution, and content must be designed with your platform and audience in mind.

In addition, businesses should focus on creating high-quality content that is relevant and useful to their audience because it drives social shares, which can further improve content visibility.

Implementing simple tactics such as search engine optimization, leveraging employees as ambassadors and prioritizing video content can help businesses generate millions of free brand awareness impressions and stay ahead of the competition. These tactics not only help in building brand awareness but also generate leads, drive conversions and generate trust and credibility with an audience. So engage your greatest asset — your employees — and make them reliable ambassadors!

