Publishing and promoting content on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram is commonplace. But the social media world is far broader than the networks marketers most commonly use. Flipboard is a network that doesn't get much love but the platform has been around for quite a while and with a reported 100 million actively monthly users is a place the perhaps deserves more attention from marketers.

What Is Flipboard?

Flipboard is a news and content aggregation platform. It was founded in 2010 and allows publishers to submit content to the platform for users to see.

Users of the app can choose their preferred topics, and then swipe (or flip) through headlines. If one headline stands out, they can click through to read the full article. While Flipboard was originally released as a mobile application, the Flipboard website is just as easy to use.

Who Are These People?

Today, Flipboard boasts over 100 million monthly active users across 196 countries. Flipboard’s audience is split relatively evenly into three sections; one-third Millennial, one-third Baby Boomer and one-third Generation X. Moreover, the split between male and female users is also pretty even.

How Does Flipboard Marketing Work?

Publishers can sign up to Flipboard and submit their RSS feeds. Once approved, new articles get pulled into the platform. The more engagement a story gets, the higher it surfaces on the Flipboard app and website. Flipboard states that their topics engine indexes articles with multiple topic tags. These topic tags ensure that the right people are seeing your stories based on their chosen topic preferences.

Publishers can also "Flip" content produced by other into their own "magazines" alongside their own content. A brand can have multiple magazines, making it easier to categorize content. By flipping relevant content on a consistent basis, and publishing their own content, a brand can gain a following on Flipboard.

Finally, brands can feature certain stories as "Cover Stories" which get highlighted on their Flipboard pages.

Flipboard Marketing Tips

Most publishers simply submit their RSS feeds to Flipboard once and hope for the best. But CMSWire has spoken to a number of publishers about how to successfully execute a Flipboard marketing strategy. Here is what they shared.

1. Be Consistent

Just like any other social network, Flipboard rewards consistency with more exposure to relevant users. Amy Vernon, VP of Community at Richmond, MA.-based Rivetz, informed CMSWire of the importance of being a regular Flipper, “The key to Flipboard is consistency. Make sure you are regularly flipping stories into your magazines, whether that’s through RSS or done manually. Also, make sure your content [is relevant to the] magazine [you Flip it into]. Finally, be sure to change cover [stories] often, keeping it up-to-date and fresh,” she said.

2. Hone Your Headlines

Flipboard users flip through many headlines before settling on an article to read. Hence, when it comes to Flipboard marketing, the already vital role of a headline is magnified. “Click-bait-esque and share-friendly content [works well on Flipboard],” said Nate Masterson, Marketing Manager at Farmingdale, NJ.-based MapleHolistics. “Of course, there is a fine line between strategic and shameless, but ultimately, you're going to want to produce headlines that do in fact pique the interest of users,” he said.

3. Diversify Your Content

Flipboard isn’t just for breaking news stories, nor is it solely for storytelling. In fact, as long as you stay consistent and write awesome headlines, you should be able to find success across the board (see what I did there?). “All kinds of content can work well on Flipboard. I’ve had massive hits, sometimes into six figures [of traffic], with short breaking news as well as with long-form, in-depth storytelling,” said Vernon.

4. Share Your Flipboard Content Elsewhere

Leverage your existing social networks to promote your Flipboard magazine and articles. One example of this is the hash tag "#FlipboardFriday. This hashtag is "used all day on Fridays by @FlipboardMag makers worldwide to share their best magazines."

Get Flipping

If you’re looking for a straightforward way to diversify your social media marketing strategy and gain a new stream of site traffic, Flipboard is a promising platform that deserves some experimentation.

Have you had any success with Flipboard marketing?