Many brands put all their effort into producing high-quality content but fail to have a content distribution strategy in place to maximize its ROI. In fact, the Content Marketing Institute found that only 41% of B2B marketers have a documented content strategy.

We asked SEO and content marketing experts why content distribution is essential and how best to do it right.

Why Content Distribution Is Important

“A content distribution strategy is important because you want to make sure that you amplify the reach of your content once it’s published,” said Malte Scholz, CEO and co-founder of Airfocus. Brands spend a lot of resources — both time and money — creating quality content that’s relevant for their audience, so it only makes sense to ensure they’ll actually be able to consume it. “Besides using the right keywords and writing about the right topics,” he continued “you also need to actively distribute your content.”

“If you're only using one medium for your content, you essentially are willingly cutting out a huge potential audience,” said Anastasia Lliou, marketing manager at Rain.

For example, it’s a good idea for blog content to be repurposed as social media posts, videos on YouTube or Vimeo, podcast topics, and any other format that makes sense. “You may not be able to add to ALL platforms right away,” she continued, “but it's important to work it into your grander content strategy.” That means creating a content distribution strategy to maximize the ROI of your content creation efforts.

Content Distribution Best Practices



Start With Your Blog

When publishing written content, the brand’s website is often the best place to start. “If your site is the FIRST place that a piece of content is published,” Lliou explained, “SEO traffic is more likely to land there.”

After a couple of months, it makes sense to add the content on medium or other sites that are safe to publish on. “Always remember to share your content on all possible social media platforms and in your email newsletter, if you have one,” Lliou added. This will help drive more traffic back to the company website and expand the brand’s reach even further.

Tailor Content to the Platform

“The biggest mistake you can make is posting the same piece of content on a variety of channels without making any changes at all,” said Olga Mykhoparkina, CMO at Better Proposals.

Each social media, video hosting, or other platform requires a different content format and style that appeals to its users. “For example,” she said, “LinkedIn articles should be shorter than blog posts and Instagram quotes need to be super short.”

By tailoring a piece of content to each platform, brands can optimize their content creation efforts to achieve greater reach and improved engagement. “There are lots of different ways to maximize the effects of a single piece of content,” Mykhoparkina added.

Think Long Term

For Sarah Franklin, co-founder of Blue Tree AI, planning long term is a must. “Traffic does not build up instantaneously,” she explained, “so set smaller goals and plan for months of campaigning before you expect to see solid results.”

Whether it takes three months or a year, you should continue to track progress and remain patient. “Social media and sharing are the number one way content is distributed,” she added, “so keep in mind your audience when creating.” That way, they’ll continue to spread the word about your content and you’ll see greater long-term results.

Don’t Overdo It

Lliou recommends that brands don’t try to reach too many people at once. It’s a good idea to eventually share your content on as many platforms as possible, but she said, you “still have to pay attention to your audience.”

For example, if you're targeting Gen Z then TikTok and Instagram may be best, but Facebook may be a better place to start when appealing to an older demographic. “If you try to reach the entire global population,” she explained, “you aren't going to get in front of the right people.”

Final Thoughts

“Companies and individuals are creating new data every moment,” Franklin concluded, “with a content distribution strategy, you can make your content stand out from the rest.” Creating a content distribution strategy ensures that your content reaches its target audience and drives business results.