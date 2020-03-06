Pinterest may have a massive user base, but what’s most interesting for marketers is what those users are searching for on the platform. According to Sprout Social, 89% of U.S. Pinterest users are looking for inspiration on their path to purchase, and 47% of users are on the platform specifically to shop. Pinterest, therefore, contains a wealth of information about how consumers research products or services before making a purchase. Pinterest Trends, therefore, should pique every marketer’s interest.

While we’ve previously covered the announcement of Pinterest Trends and its potential impact for search engine optimizers, we thought we’d give you some additional information, along with a step-by-step guide to using the tool. We’ve also asked social media marketing experts to chime in on how Pinterest’s newest feature can be used on a regular basis.

What Is Pinterest Trends?

“Pinterest Trends is a tool that allows brands and marketers to view top U.S. search terms on Pinterest and when those specific terms peak,” said Lily Stern, director of social media & digital marketing at TheClose.com. This includes the volume for search terms, related terms and popular pins for each keyword. “Pinterest Trends also includes the ‘Top 100’ pages,” added Shawn Pillar, director of marketing at Juicer, “which gives a visual overview of broader umbrella topics that are trending for the year.” These broader umbrella topics are based on a set of more specific topics that are related to each other. “[Pinterest Trends] includes both trend-line visuals and numerical stats to allow for easy analysis of the popularity of a given topic.”

Why Pinterest Trends Matters for Marketers

“With more users now than Snapchat and driving almost 4 times as much in sales as other social platforms, [Pinterest] is a formidable venue for increasing conversions,” Pillar said. Pinterest Trends, in particular, is a powerful tool for gaining insight into what your target market is interested in. “It is another way of performing social listening, and essentially gives you a sneak peek into a virtually untapped universe of customer data."

"People visit Pinterest to get inspired, save ideas and plan for the future,” said Laura Aranda, lead performance marketing for Freepik Company. That means it’s a way for marketers to better understand how consumers discover and research products and services throughout the customer journey. “Pinterest Trends allows marketers to understand the behavior of their [audience] on this social network,” continued Aranda, “and to show brand content at the right moment.”

Most importantly, Stern believes Pinterest Trends can help marketers reach more people within their particular target audience. “With the tool you can search specific terms relevant to your product and see if they're trending or if they have in the past 12 months.” You can use these insights not only to formulate what your campaign should be about, but also to determine when the best time of year is to launch your campaign.

Related Article: Is Social Media Marketing Dying?

How to Use Pinterest Trends

First up, head over to the Trends page.

Here, you’ll see Pinterest’s recommended trends to check out, prefaced by a search bar. Unless one of the recommended trend graphs tickles your fancy, click on the search bar and type in a keyword that’s relevant to your business, blog, or content marketing campaign.

The results page features a graph showing search trends from the last calendar year. You can add up to four keywords or phrases using the search bar at the top of the page. Below the graph, you’ll notice Pinterest offering up related or alternative keywords to help you find trending topics. In our case, we noticed that ‘banana pudding searches spike in April, November and December — outpacing classic "chocolate chip cookies" at times. Useful information for TV food networks, bakeries and the food industry in general.

Tips for Using Pinterest Trends

Pinterest Trends can be invaluable for brands, here's how marketers can use the tool to its full potential.

Review Pinterest Trends Regularly

Stern suggests checking Pinterest Trends at least every other week. “That way,” she explained, “you can see if there's a gap in the content you're providing and the content that is trending.” If so, you can create new boards with keywords based on trending topics and potentially reach more people.

“Plan your monthly content in a calendar based on searches,” added Aranda. You can find search terms related to your product or service within Pinterest Trends, and create a list of keywords that may be worth targeting. “Promote specific content related to the searches,” Aranda suggested, “to reach your target audience.”

Related Article: What Marketers Need to Know About Twitch Marketing

Ideate New Marketing Initiatives

“Looking for a new concept for your product/service?,” posed Pillar, “Try consulting what's trending on Pinterest.” If there’s a trend around a particular theme, for example, this could be an excellent indicator for marketers to schedule a related event. “This applies particularly to event marketers,” he explained, “that specialize in experiential marketing — one of the most effective forms of brand awareness marketing.” By using Pinterest Trends, brands can eliminate much of the uncertainty when planning experiential activities for their audience.

Think Outside the Box

Pillar recommends marketers get creative when gleaning insights from Pinterest Trends. “If what's trending isn't necessarily related to your products,” he explained, “try thinking about the topics from a different perspective to structure your content marketing.” Even a small connection between your brand and a particular topic has the potential to promote brand awareness. “Also,” Pillar added, “this kind of thinking can help refresh a stale social content marketing process.” Think outside the box, and you’ll make your social media marketing efforts more interesting.