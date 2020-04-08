Video content is likely the most expensive content to produce, and that’s why many marketers aren’t sure whether to invest. In fact, a Wyzowl study found that 12% of marketers thought video was too expensive, and another 14% were unclear about the ROI of video. For these reasons, brands that do adopt video marketing will want to ensure they’re repurposing video content to make the most from their investment.

We’ve asked video marketing experts what video content brands should reuse, how they can repurpose it, and the best ways to make video content more useful in the future.

Finding Reusable Video Content

“Companies are sitting on a ton of video content that's very easily repurposed,” said Guy Bauer, CEO & creative director of Umault. This includes webinars, demos, testimonials and other videos that likely contain an overwhelming amount of information and valuable insights. But he also warned, “The content is usually sitting in different departments (eg. sales, marketing, internal comms) which makes visibility into the entire resource library difficult.” That means many organizations don’t know the extent of video content that they can repurpose.

“Given the current global situation,” said Emily Kolvitz, head of content at Bynder, “brands also have recorded internal meetings for internal communications.” In addition, many conferences and trade shows have shifted to digital events, which will produce even more video content that’s highly reusable.

This shift to virtual conferences “will open up access to more and more people who may not have been able to attend these events in person anyway, regardless of the global situation,” Kolvitz explained, “so, in a way, it’s expanding the reach of content to new audiences.”

How Brands Can Repurpose Video

“The first step is to take an inventory of what is available,” Bauer said. That’s why he recommends that brands assign a point person to work with each department within the organization to gather video content. “After you have all of the content in one place, typically a portable hard drive or folder on your intranet,” Bauer explained, “it's time to strategize what you can make.” This will vary based on the marketing channels and touchpoints your target audience engages with most often.

For example, you can easily take soundbites from customer testimonials, add some graphics, and reuse them on LinkedIn. “This way the videos are a little more eye-catching,” Bauer said. Another suggestion, however, is to turn product demo videos into short GIFs. “Use them to augment a blog post about how your product works,” Bauer recommended, or you can “use the GIFs in your online documentation for troubleshooting content.”

“For longer videos,” suggested Kolvitz, “you can chop them up into shorter/smaller snippets for social posts, embed them in your blog, or maybe even create new video mash-ups, but there are more creative options available to brands.” She believes the explosion of podcast listeners is an interesting opportunity for many companies. “Repurposing video content for podcasts is great because it's a passive form of consumption that’s great for multitasking,” Kolvitz added, “and a way to reach those who don’t want to watch a video.”

Making Video Content Future-Proof

“Video needs to get the same level of attention and respect that brands would give their brand assets, written content and more,” Kolvitz said. That means tagging and storing them in a centralized repository that’s accessible. “If brands only store video on publicly-facing marketing channels like YouTube, Vimeo, social, etc,” she explained, “it’s sometimes hard for internal teams to pull it down and utilize it.”

Moreover, video content is “intellectual property that brands invest a lot of time, resources and effort into,” Kolvitz added. The worst thing a brand can do is produce high-quality content for a single use-case. “If you like your content, your video content, any content,” Kolvitz suggested, “put metadata on it to make it easier to reuse in the future.”

Bauer believes communication is key. “Many organizations don't have clear dialogue between sales, internal comms, marketing and PR,” he explained, but the solution “could be as simple as appointing a project manager who meets with each department on a regular basis to get a feel for what kinds of video they're making.” This enhanced visibility could bring efficiency when leveraging video content and reduce the overall spending necessary by eliminating duplicate efforts.

In the end, it’s about having a plan to work together as an organization to produce content and come up with creative ways to reuse it going forward. “The main idea,” Bauer said, “is to lay your video assets out and ask yourself, ‘Who else would find this useful?’”