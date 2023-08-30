Good content has the ability to make a brand truly stand out, especially when paired with the best content strategy and technology. Organizations are constantly looking for ways to increase the value of their content efforts, like by replacing their traditional content management system (CMS) with an advanced, headless CMS. Failing to update one’s content strategy and technology could mean failing to achieve the appealing outcomes and cost savings associated with a better CMS.

To explore the impact that headless CMS can have on content-related KPIs and CX team finances, Kontent.ai commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study on organizations who use Kontent.ai’s CMS. Forrester interviewed multiple customers using the platform, aggregated their feedback and combined the results into a single composite organization. The resulting conglomerate is a global organization with 5,000 employees and an annual revenue of $3 billion. With this methodology — Forrester’s own Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) methodology — they could evaluate organizations' content challenges and wins, as well as create a useful framework to evaluate the financial impact of using a headless CMS.

Identify Your Challenges and Your Requirements for a New Solution

The Forrester study found that the most commonly mentioned challenges the interviewed companies face with content management are duplicative efforts in content creation, ineffectiveness of legacy solutions and dependencies between business and IT teams. These challenges speak to inefficiencies that cost organizations both money and time. Duplicative efforts in content means that the flow of content creation is not moving as smoothly as it should be, potentially putting a dent in the overall content strategy. Further, the content team may be releasing fewer pieces of content than they’d like. Using ineffective legacy solutions, meanwhile, means that organizations are missing out on the cost savings and innovations of newer, more technologically advanced content solutions.

Eliminating these challenges to save time and money is especially vital in a time where marketing budgets are tight and where the technological environment is moving faster than ever before. The professionals interviewed in the study stated the key features they’re looking for in a content solution, including:

Increase cost effectiveness

Augment omnichannel content delivery

Enable scalability of content delivery

Meet functional requirements for both business and IT teams

Invest in an Innovative Content Management Platform to Realize Your Key Outcomes

A headless CMS like Kontent.ai is the ideal solution to meet these requirements, help organizations realize cost savings and make content management more efficient. Kontent.ai’s customers interviewed for the Forrester study reported many positive outcomes, like improved efficiency in new content deployment, increased revenue and reduced ongoing operational expenses. In fact, the average duration required for new content creation was reduced from 10 days to 1 day. Also, over three years the composite organization saved $962,000 in operational expenses and increased their revenue by $1.47 million by switching over to Kontent.ai. Overall, the composite organization's benefits outweighed the costs of adopting a new CMS, with a net gain of $2.35 million.

Many results that could not be measured occurred as well. The composite organization felt more confident about meeting industry regulations due to the CMS’s higher security and compliance standards. The new CMS also helps improve employee motivation by giving employees the modern technology needed to streamline their daily tasks.

Digging Deeper Into the Key Findings

There are many reasons why these numbers improved over the three-year period. A headless CMS like Kontent.ai allows organizations to streamline content through a single hub, helping them avoid duplicative content and make better use of their time and money. The streamlining capabilities of a headless CMS also lets organizations improve the flow of content operations, eliminating inefficiencies in the workflow. Also, Kontent.ai’s analytics capabilities allow CX teams to push relevant, impactful content on customers based on their needs, ultimately increasing engagement and revenue.

Savings on operational expenses were also significant, primarily because a headless CMS gave the composite company more agility. Rather than continuing to pay heavy subscription costs for their former, monolithic CMS, the composite organization paid a much lower infrastructural cost to maintain its new, headless CMS. Kontent.ai also offered much-needed flexibility. The organization could respond more quickly to outside trends and scale their content strategy to meet emerging customer needs.

Access Kontent.ai’s TEI Study for More Details

The 2023 research study, “The Total Economic Impact™ Of Kontent.ai CMS Platform: Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By Kontent.ai,” explores in more detail how this composite organization achieved these results with a headless CMS. Kontent.ai helped them take control of their content, improve the workflow of the content team and increase reusability of content in a secure manner. Learn more about their new content strategy and how exactly they achieved their cost savings in the link below!

Download ‘’The Total Economic Impact™ Of Kontent.ai CMS Platform: Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By Kontent.ai” here.