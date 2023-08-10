Artificial intelligence is a valuable tool that significantly more companies have started to incorporate into their content practices in this past year alone. But companies should remember that not all generative AI solutions are created equal.

Content teams are learning this in real time as they try to carefully word prompts to get the exact right result — only to find out that they need to work much longer on the generated copy to make sure it fits their needs. Using AI to create a more efficient process is not as straightforward as they’d like it to be. Some of the key challenges content teams face with current AI solutions include integration, prompt creation, composing AI and understanding context.

Adopting a content management solution with native AI capabilities helps solve many of the problems caused by standalone AI solutions. Rather than relying on various external AI integrations, Native AI solutions have AI embedded in their core. They’re not add-ons; they’re an intrinsic feature that powers various features of the solution. The design, deployment, operation and maintenance of the solution have all been created with AI as a natural part of functionality. As a result, content teams will see much better results. Here’s what they can expect from using a Native AI solution.

Increased Efficiency and Consistency

Let’s dig into one of the key challenges of AI: creating prompts. This can be more of an art than a science for content teams, and they have to be thoughtful, careful and exact in how they word their requests to get the right output. Even with this effort, success isn’t guaranteed. It’s not always efficient or time-saving to create content this way.

Another related challenge concerns brand guidelines. If your brand uses a specific tone of voice or style guide in its copy, the AI needs to be consistently reminded of these boundaries when it creates new content. This issue also creates time and efficiency issues for creators, who need to constantly review generated copy to make sure it fits the brand.

Most solutions aren’t skilled at incorporating context, brand guidelines or tone of voice — but Native AI solutions help fill this gap. Because AI is a core feature embedded in the solution, you can train it to know what your brand expects from the copy. For example, when content creators use Kontent.ai, they can trust that the solution will understand the context of their prompt even when they don’t spend a lot of time crafting the perfect prompt. They can also trust that the solution generates every solution with the brand’s guidelines in mind from the very beginning. As the first and only context-aware AI fully integrated into the product, Kontent.ai helps content teams increase their efficiency and achieve consistency at scale.

Simplified Content Governance

Creating content is just the beginning. Content teams also need to manage content across its lifecycle and ensure that every piece of content is on-message and of good quality. Maintaining large amounts of content, updating it and making sure it publishes on the right platform takes time and attention to detail.

Native AI can also make content governance easier and more manageable. Kotent.ai’s Native AI content management solution allows content teams to manage content at every step of the process, including showing what content will look like on websites and applications so that you can easily edit content as needed for different channels. These capabilities will transform the ability for teams to have complete control over content creation and management across an organization.

Faster Time to Value

Lack of integration is a major frustration with the traditional add-on solution. There are many unknowns around integration. Ultimately, content teams may be unsure if they can even share certain proprietary content with the public AI model that has been integrated with their CMS. This could impede them from getting the most out of these AI tools.

Using Native AI erases the need for external integrations, plug-ins and development resources within a headless CMS. AI is an inherent part of the solution, and the solution is created so that users can intuitively find and use the AI tools they need. An intuitive user interface is a facet of Native Ai solutions that helps users with various skill levels use the tool effectively.

Another benefit of a native solution is that organizations don’t have to worry about how they can and can’t use an open-source AI plug-in. For example, with Kontent.ai, users feel confident that their sensitive content and data is secure and not publicly available to any OpenAI learning pipelines.

Learn the Benefits of Native AI Firsthand

There are many reasons why intrinsic AI capabilities are better for your business than AI add-ons. Ultimately, this type of solution helps organizations create more contextualized, meaningful and relatable content, as well as develop a more simplified content governance process. This allows content creators to be more creative and focus on the work they love.

Vojtech Boril, Kontent.ai’s VP of growth and marketing, said in a recent webinar that while AI has the potential to revolutionize content creation and operations, a company’s end goal shouldn’t simply be to create more content faster. Rather than focusing on quantity, content teams should use AI to create the right amount of quality content and share that content on the right channels.

