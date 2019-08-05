According to Forrester, 80% of marketers are committed to improving customer experience — it even takes priority over making money. According to IDC data, organizations will invest $1.68 billion in digitization processes in the course of this year, and 23% of that will focus on customer experience transformation.

While most organizations will be laser-focused on customer experience, customer focused teams naturally should carve out some time for industry education and networking. And they can do so at a number of customer experience conferences throughout the rest of 2019.

With organizations heading into the third and fourth quarters and ramping up their customer experience games for 2020, we bring to you some of the remaining standout conferences and events for 2019.

Etail East is all about strategies for retailers trying to create exceptional omnichannel experiences for customers. A strong focus will be on the future of ecommerce from digital growth to retail disruption. Speakers include Noam Paransky, chief digital officer of Tapestry; Sharon Leite, CEO of the Vitamin Shoppe; and Jeffery Fowler, president of North America for Farfetch.

HubSpot's annual conference brings in more than 20,000 marketers to Boston’s Exhibition and Conference Center to learn the latest strategies in inbound marketing and technologies offered by HubSpot and its partners. Speakers include journalist Katie Couric; best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert; and actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Our technology is outpacing our humanity." @dharmesh talking A.I, robotic process automation, and blockchain (!) at #IMLive18. How can all this cool stuff make life simpler? Exciting possibilities for the #inbound marketer. pic.twitter.com/S3ByRJK3Rt — Ananth Rao (@ananthrao) August 9, 2018

It’s another one of those years where Content Marketing World goes head to head with INBOUND with many crossover themes and content. Nonetheless, Content Marketing World, put on by the Content Marketing Institute, comes to Cleveland for its annual affair that includes strategies for content marketing. Speakers include Mindy Kaling, actor and author; Maliha Khan, creative director of Khanect the Dots; and Henry Rollins, musician, writer and actor.

.@joepulizzi, you make us happy. 🤗 Thank you for hanging with us today! 🧡 #CMWorld pic.twitter.com/uZAwkLTxzI — Content Marketing Institute (@CMIContent) July 30, 2019

This customer experience showcase offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest applications and solutions in the areas of customer experience, sales and marketing. A focus will be on meeting customer demands through the entire customer journey. Speakers include Haleh Moradi, head of customer experience management at Nordea Bank AB; Johan Ydring, head of brand & marketing for TUI Nordic; and Hendrik Sorstedt, director of customer experience, Lindex AB.

MarTech East heads to Boston at the Hynes Convention Center for a late-summer affair, sharing the latest on marketing trends and marketing technology. Scott Brinker, author of the Chief Marketing Technologist blog, has run the conference since 2014 and has productions in multiple cities throughout the year. Speakers include: Charlene Li, senior fellow, Altimeter; Mitch Joel, founder of Sx Pixels Group; and Jeff Cram, chief strategy officer for Connective DX.

Develop a fast-paced, collaborative, and agile marketing organization at #MarTechConf in Boston, September 16-18. Registration is open, secure your spot today! https://t.co/QYTW24ULvs pic.twitter.com/x8nMgXQCwH — MarTech Conference (@MarTechConf) July 29, 2019

This conference comes to the Windy City to deliver insights on executing digital customer experience strategies. It will hit on themes such as how artificial intelligence (AI) can help prepare brands for the future of customer experience and how to cultivate customers to grow business through multiple channels. Speakers include Gaurav Bhatia, chief digital officer of Newday USA; Tony Barnes, chief customer officer Pizza Hut; and Shuo Tian, director of product management at Verizon Media.

AMA Cincinnati is putting on another show that will feature discussions around the complete customer experience, including online experience, offline experience and operations experience. Speakers include Julia Spencer Washington, founder and president of Inspired Actions; and Geno Church, discovery and strategy director, Brains on Fire.

Forrester’s series of customer experience conferences takes the research and advisory organization to the Bay Area. Forrester will host this customer experience event at San Francisco’s Marriott Marquis and will discuss the latest research and best practices for CX practitioners. Speakers include Tad Toulis, vice president of design at Sonos; Hector Ouilhet, head of design, Google Search & Assistant; and Maria Giudice, author and founder of Hot Studio.

Who doesn’t like cupcakes?? Swing by the @Qualtrics booth for some sweet treats and even sweeter demos ! Ok I’ll see myself out. #ForresterCXSF #CX #badjokes pic.twitter.com/Ab7kfLTFqI — Liz Tassey (@liz_tassey) October 2, 2018

The Conference Board puts on a series of conferences throughout the year, and one of them is the Ultimate CX show at the Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas. Conference Board members and other global customer experience practitioners will be speaking on themes that will help companies “place their customers’ desires and voice at the center of everything they do,” according to the Conference Board. Speakers include Monica Dreger, president, head of global consumer insights, Mattel; Tyler Forbes Cook, vice president of product management, Overstock; and Andy Lisk, senior director of global customer experience at eBay.

(Editor’s note: Simpler Media, the publisher of CMSWire, produces this conference.) Now in its fifth year, DX Summit returns to Chicago at a new venue, the Marriott Marquis, to bring together customer experience practitioners and marketing leaders to share strategies on conquering digital chaos and delivering strong digital customer experiences. Speakers include Jonah Berger, marketing professor at the University of Pennsylvania; Stacey Decker, deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week; and Anju Visen-Singh, senior director of marketing and digital experience at the University of Calgary.

Salesforce's Dreamforce and its more than 100,000 attendees will take over San Francisco to hear about the latest Saleforce technologies and partner offerings. The conference also features content in the areas of business ethics, customer experience innovations and how AI is driving business transformation. Speakers include Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce; Al Gore, former vice president; and Geisha Williams, CEO and president of PG&E Corporation.