Anyone who's read any of Bill Davis's articles may have noticed he keeps a close eye on the goings on at Amazon. While the ecommerce giant is hard for anyone to avoid, Davis is hardly an armchair quarterback. He brings over 20 years of experience in the ecommerce industry, starting in 1994 when he joined NetMarket as one of its earliest employees and continuing since, including stints at Microsoft, Lowe's and more.

Davis currently acts as a senior consultant and global lead trainer at TM Forum, where he was instrumental in defining the Digital Maturity Model. He now helps businesses on their path to digital transformation, putting a particular emphasis on the cultural aspects of transformation.

'Don't Follow the Herd'

What’s your proudest accomplishment — professional or personal — of 2017?

Helping develop and launch TM Forum's Digital Maturity Model (DMM) and launching my own eCommerce store: www.BeachNecessities.com.

What unrelated skill or piece of knowledge has helped you with your current work?

More of a general skill, but I am pretty well organized.

What conversation would you like to see your industry have in 2018?

How to more effectively embrace game changers.

What trend or story will you be following in 2018?

The renewed focus on customer-centricity (aka customer obsession).

If you could give 20-year-old you some advice, what would it be?

Don't follow the herd. Also, get exposure to the world through travel.

Speed round!