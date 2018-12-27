One thing you will quickly find out when visiting Pittsburgh: everyone (yes, everyone) is a proud fan of their sports teams. And while I don't know if she owns a Terrible Towel, Lisa Loftis is no exception here.

As principle management consultant for SAS Best Practices, Lisa helps companies across industries perfect their relationship management and move towards more customer-centric organizations. Her monthly columns on CMSWire (and her active participation in our Tweet Jams) strike a balance between her enthusiasm for the possibilities of new technology and a grounded view on what the fundamentals of customer experience really involve: trust and relationship building.

'Sometimes Afraid, Always Engaged and Never Bored'

Who are you, in a 280-character tweet?

Thirty year CRM, CX, BI consultant recently turned SAS customer intelligence product marketer. Love helping companies innovate via technology and analytics. Voracious reader, Pittsburgh native and lifelong Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. Got 6?

What attracted you to your field and what still excites you about it?

What attracted me to consulting and thought leadership (and has kept me deeply interested for over 30 years) is the unending challenge, variety and lifelong learning opportunities that the field has presented. I am sometimes afraid, always engaged and never bored. Can’t ask for a better set of career attributes than those.

What project are you working on now that our readers should know about?

I am taking a deep dive into Intelligent Decisioning — investigating how companies can use analytics and contextual data to automate decisions and improve real-time reactions.

What story/stories related to your field will you be following in 2019?

I will be watching the continuing saga of the personal data protection regulations and waiting for CMOs, CXOs and CDOs to figure out how to turn analytics to their advantage here. Hint: customer trust equals PDP permissions. Another area to watch: real-time analytics and automated decisioning will have a breakout year, with more companies gaining measurable value from analytics by using them to enhance customer-facing and customer-impacting decisions, at scale.

What was your first paying job?

Field Representative for the Central Blood Bank of Pittsburgh, responsible for orchestrating blood drives, recruiting donors and educating schools, companies and community organizations on the medical innovations driving the need for donors in the Pittsburgh area.

Speed round!