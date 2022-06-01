PHOTO: Adobe Stock

A customer service call can make or break your brand for a customer with a problem. People expect an accommodating, positive call center experience when they have an issue, and long wait times or inconsistent answers from agents only damper their experience. With customer expectations and satisfaction so crucial to the success of your brand, call centers can benefit from the many innovations in automation. According to ICMI’s “The State of the Contact Center in 2021,” contact centers cited three main reasons to upgrade technology in this survey: improving the customer experience, controlling costs and supporting a growing customer base. And the payoffs for upgrading technology can be tremendous. Customers who report positive experiences at call centers spend 140% more with a company, according to Deloitte.

UiPath’s 2022 trends report finds that automation is now a top priority for the C-suite, and chief information officers are taking the lead on determining how the technology will be used across the organization. As the automation market booms, there are many types of tools and solutions to consider. In this article, we go over the three biggest automation trends that can transform your call center.

RPA Improves Backend Call Center Functions

Robotic process automation (RPA) allows organizations to streamline simple, labor-intensive processes, increasing efficiency and letting employees avoid monotonous, time-consuming tasks. According to Precedence Research, the global RPA market is projected to reach $23.9 billion by 2030. And a recent Deloitte survey of executives found that 78% are already implementing RPA at their company, with 16% planning to implement it in the next 3 years. Only 6% have no current plans to implement RPA.

Robots have great potential to help contact centers. Customers have the ability to get basic requests answered quickly, and agents can focus more of their time on delivering the best in-house support for more complicated issues that require the human touch. RPA technology also can collect data from across different systems and present customer information for agents on a single interface, helping agents get access to a complete view of the customer when they’re on a call. This lets management focus their attention on finding talent with strong people skills and nurturing the soft skills that agents need for optimal customer support.

Organizations Will Focus on Successfully Deploying AI Solutions

UiPath’s 2022 trends report found that while investments in automation and AI are rising sharply, the return on investment is lagging because of the time it takes to get AI models in use at the workplace. According to the survey of IT and AI practitioners, 64% said that it takes at least a month to implement a new AI model. And 1 in 5 respondents said that 90% of their AI models go unused. UiPath suggests that centers of influence can be used to get common customer experience AI solutions, such as NLP/U, over this hump and actively used in the call center.

Employees Need Time to Get Accustomed to the Human-Digital Workplace

According to UiPath’s 2022 trends report, a hybrid human-digital workforce will be the new normal within the next five years, with people and virtual assistants working side by side. Getting to this point won’t be as simple as just investing in the right technology and watching it work, though. HR teams and IT decision-makers have to shepherd real change and ensure that employees are on board. For some employees, the skills they need and the duties of their day-to-day jobs may change with this shift, so it will take time to fully integrate them into the human-digital workforce. And as Deloitte noted in a recent report, human stigma is still present as robots and automation enter the mainstream.

The call center industry is ripe for human-digital workforce innovation, especially since there are so many repetitive, tedious tasks that agents must do to find and collect case information from callers. According to Forrester, call center agents spend 35% of their time searching for information, and 15% just transferring data between apps. Task-sharing can help call centers become more productive. Robots can take care of repetitive, tedious tasks, giving agents time to focus on the more interesting, human aspects of the job. Overall, this will improve the experience for both agents and callers.

Unleash the Potential of Innovative Technologies

With so much innovation in automation and AI, call centers have a prime opportunity to get ahead of the curve and wow customers with their seamless service. AI can permeate every facet of work to help drive up productivity, efficiency and customer satisfaction. The human-digital workforce is the way of the future, and organizations that learn how to apply automation and AI models quickly and effectively will be set up for success.

Learn more about UiPath’s contact center automation solutions at uipath.com.

Find UiPath’s 2022 trends report here.