Unlike before when products were only expected to perform their core jobs, modern-day customers seek enriching experiences. And to create, acquire and sustain a loyal customer base, companies must invest in intelligent technologies to decipher their particular needs and respond accordingly. Given the surplus options for a single product and the associated competition in the market, the aim is to create unique customer experiences. Customers’ brand loyalty goes up when they experience personalized services. According to a survey by Salesforce, 91% of customers who have had a positive experience with a company are likely to remain loyal to the brand.

With evolution of technology, brands have been able to provide personalized experiences to their customers, but it goes only as far as remembering customers’ choices, identifying purchase patterns and sending out targeted communications. Such personalization techniques may result in isolated customer data points across an organization that is not integrated to extract the full potential of data. Businesses must be cognizant of the factors that play an important role in developing and delivering a comprehensive and connected customer experience.

1. Data Integration Across Technologies

Customers who interact with a brand share invaluable information without even realizing it. A customer’s behavior can be mapped out from the type of product they buy, various sections they explore, payment methods and more. With most brands engaging in omnichannel communication, a customer’s behavior on a brand’s social media pages and websites can also be tracked. However, one of the biggest hurdles that organizations face is that the customer data collected at certain touchpoints, such as social media or at the point of sale tend to remain isolated. This, in turn, affects their ability to deliver personalized experiences. Organizations must unify, analyze and extract an intelligent interpretation of customer data, which ensures the availability of accurate and consistent information across all business functions. This, in turn, can help create targeted marketing campaigns that are more relevant to individual customers and can help them scale rapidly.

2. Constant Innovation to Achieve New Standards

Today, customers don’t just expect a standalone product or a service; they seek wholesome and fulfilling experiences. This drive for experience means companies cannot be complacent with developing one good product or offering one on-demand service. As customers’ expectations for meaningful experiences evolve, companies must constantly innovate to sustain and stay market relevant. These come with the challenge of pivoting from traditional business models to providing personalized products or services to their customers. Earlier, companies lacked a mechanism to integrate data collected from customer touchpoints. Particularly in organizations with mega-operations, it was unlikely for customer feedback to be implemented. Today, companies can take feedback from all touchpoints by investing in cloud-based data management strategies to optimize their journey and increase sales. Having an open channel for feedback will also encourage a culture of innovation among the employees in an organization, who will feel motivated to share and try new ideas. Organizations can stay ahead of the curve by adopting a technology-driven, people-centric practice and providing a higher-quality customer experience.

3. Empathy Over Endless Enticement

To put oneself in the shoes of a fellow human being and understand what their needs are is one of the most powerful and revered abilities that brands can possess. Particularly for marketers, it is important to understand a customer’s true pain points and expectations empathetically through various types of interactions. Businesses can create engaging, meaningful, and personalized customer journeys by employing emotional acuity over endless enticements like discounts, coupons, free gifts and seasonal sales. Customers feel connected to a business or brand when they feel that the business cares about them as individuals. This can involve going above and beyond to help customers, being responsive to their needs and showing genuine concern for their well-being. With the help of data collected from customers’ touchpoints, companies can gain insight into what matters most to their patrons and how to serve them better.

4. Employing Smart Technologies for Smarter Customers

Businesses can create a connected customer experience by leveraging smart technologies, which can facilitate communication, provide personalized experiences and streamline interactions. Chatbots and virtual assistants are known to provide fast and convenient customer service by answering frequently asked questions and helping visitors navigate websites and applications. Through customer data and machine learning (ML) algorithms, businesses can also deliver personalized recommendations, marketing messages, and custom content to customers based on their interests and behavior. Mobile apps can provide a convenient way for customers to access products and services, make purchases and track orders. They can also be used to send topical and relevant push notifications and other communication to customers. By employing smart technologies, businesses can create a more connected customer experience that is efficient and personalized. However, they must remain mindful of customer privacy and ensure that their smart technologies respect customer preferences and data.

5. Building Trust for the Long Term



Trust is an important factor in building a long-term connected customer experience, as it helps to foster a sense of loyalty and commitment between businesses and customers. Customers trust an open and honest business about its practices, policies and values. Although customers understand that sacrificing some level of privacy is important to get personalized services, they are more likely to share their details with a company that takes their privacy seriously and protects their personal information. This can involve implementing robust security measures, staying transparent about data collection and usage, and respecting customer preferences for how their data is used. To create a comprehensive omnichannel experience with the collected customer data, having a single source of truth is crucial as it maintains the accuracy and consistency of information.

Collating Customer Information for Optimizing Experiences

It is clear that businesses must prioritize a connected customer experience to create stronger, more meaningful relationships with their end customers, which can lead to increased satisfaction, loyalty and overall business success. Having a deep understanding of customers’ needs, preferences and behaviors plays a vital role in determining the quality of the customer experience. To gain customer intelligence and provide personalized services, businesses must strategize data management and invest in systems such as product information management (PIM), mobile device management (MDM) and digital experience platforms (DXPs) to name a few. These systems can support organization’s efforts in creating connected customer experiences as they facilitate consistent, accurate and up-to-date information. They empower businesses with the capability to streamline their sales and marketing processes by providing a single source of truth for all the information. This can reduce the risk of errors and inconsistencies and encourage businesses to target and communicate with their customers effectively.

